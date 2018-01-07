Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been diagnosed with a mild to medium thigh muscle strain, the club have confirmed.
The forward was forced off in the second half of his side's 1-0 win at Cagliari on Saturday in clear distress, with head coach Massimiliano Allegri later admitting they were unsure about the severity of the problem.
Tests carried out early on Sunday have shown Dybala has damaged a flexor muscle in his right thigh, with Juve unwilling to estimate his recovery time until at least next week.
"Paulo Dybala underwent an MRI this morning which showed a mild to medium strain to his right thigh flexor," the Serie A champions said in a statement.
"He will immediately start rehabilitation with the prognosis for return better evaluated in the coming days."
There was more encouraging news for midfielder Sami Khedira, who will require no further treatment after suffering a blow to the head, while Giorgio Chiellini is recovering well after receiving eight stitches for a wound.
Juve's win took them back to within a point of league leaders Napoli ahead of a two-week break in Italy's top flight.
Enjoy the break lads! #CagliariJuve #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/l85TvpM2Sx— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 7, 2018
|´Elite´ Coutinho set to shine at Barcelona - Suarez
|Wenger denies Arsenal move for West Brom defender Evans
|Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup
|Barcelona unveil Coutinho at Camp Nou
|Cagliari apologise to Matuidi following racist abuse allegation
|Dembele posts perfect pass completion on return to Barcelona line-up
|Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger
|Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
|Valverde hails Coutinho signing ahead of official Barcelona presentation
|FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds
|Pochettino: Silverware key in keeping Kane
|Nottingham Forest 4 Arsenal 2: Wenger suffers first third-round exit
|Bayern draw Paderborn in Pokal quarter-finals
|Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival
|Tottenham 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Kane double snuffs out hint of upset
|Dembele makes first Barcelona start since September
|Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move
|Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala
|Schalke expect Goretzka decision in January
|Puel wants Mahrez, Slimani stay but Musa could leave Leicester
|Humble Coutinho could do everything at just 18, says Benitez
|Matuidi claims racist abuse in Juventus win over Cagliari
|Villarreal sign Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning
|Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
|Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
|Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
|The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
|Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
|Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match
|Allegri unsure over severity of Dybala injury
|Fake Mourinho suffering from amnesia, blasts Conte
|Cagliari 0 Juventus 1: Bernardeschi rescues visitors after Dybala injury
|Conte hits back at ´little man´ Mourinho
|Liverpool to offer £50 voucher to fans with ´Coutinho 10´ shirts
|Slumping Stoke part company with Hughes
|What do you get for £142m? Opta stats on Barca new boy Coutinho
|Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list
|WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture
|Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
|Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s second string fail to deliver
|Barcelona agree big-money deal to sign Coutinho
|Dyche blasts ref after quick free-kick sparks Burnley collapse
|Hughes on the brink but remains defiant
|Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win
|Guardiola lauds ´essential´ Aguero after FA Cup double
|Milan almost threw it away - Gattuso critical despite Crotone win
|Hughes´ problems worsen as Stoke City exit FA Cup
|Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli
|Manchester City 4 Burnley 1: Aguero´s quick-fire double seals comeback triumph
|Referee cost PSG in Barcelona collapse - Emery
|Inspirational Stoger can turn Dortmund´s fortunes around - Gotze
|AC Milan 1 Crotone 0: Bonucci off the mark for Rossoneri
|Napoli 2 Verona 0: Koulibaly, Callejon keep up leaders´ winning run
|Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet
|Costa transmits fear – Simeone praises striker despite red card
|PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch
|Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return
|Valverde steers clear of latest Coutinho reports
|Firmino-Holgate incident subject of FA probe
|Zidane ´cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo´
|Aubameyang to Guangzhou Evergrande a done deal?
|A-League Review: McCormack leads comeback to send Melbourne City third
|Sorry Micki! Mourinho apologised for ´unfair´ substitution
|Heynckes rules out Vidal to Chelsea
|Tevez contract terminated by Shanghai Shenhua
|Emery does not fear sack if PSG lose Real Madrid tie
|Van Dijk debut a ´fairytale´, says Klopp
|Klopp and Allardyce not drawn on Firmino, Holgate incident
|I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte
|Everton gave it everything – Allardyce
|Klopp: Liverpool penalty should not have been given
|Guardiola: I must win trophies to stay at Manchester City
|Chelsea boss Conte warns Mourinho and other rivals: I´m ready to fight
|Guardiola urges Aguero to hit the heights with Jesus on the mend
|Inter ´won´t rule out´ new Icardi contract as Madrid circle
|Van Dijk revels in ´dream´ Liverpool debut
|Fiorentina 1 Inter 1: Simeone strikes late to extend Nerazzurri slump
|Manchester United 2 Derby County 0: Lingard, Lukaku late show sends Red Devils through
|Liverpool 2 Everton 1: Van Dijk scores winner on debut
|Messi´s father hints that Catalan independence clause exists in Barca deal
|Mourinho losing his memory, claims Conte
|Everton land Besiktas striker Tosun
|Tevez at Boca: I never left
|Oscar Garcia takes charge at Olympiacos
|Ajax complete signing of Argentina defender Tagliafico
|Ziganda has ´no idea´ if Kepa had Real Madrid medical
|Van Dijk handed Liverpool debut in Merseyside derby
|De Jong swaps Galatasaray for Mainz
|Mina wants immediate Barcelona move, Palmeiras confirm
|Chelsea complete protracted Barkley signing
|Come dine with us, Mr Wenger – Forest´s cheeky invite to suspended Arsenal boss
|Boateng close to firing on all cylinders after injury woes
|A-League Review: Adelaide pile the misery on Perth, Wanderers in clinical mood
|Wenger banned for three games after accepting misconduct charge
|Guardiola leaves Silva to decide whether he can face Burnley
|David Luiz back in contention for Chelsea, but Hazard doubtful
|Sneijder to leave Nice for Qatar
|Roma´s Nainggolan dropped after Instagram antics
|Costa and Griezmann the plan for Atletico - Simeone
|Manchester City need 32 players for quadruple bid, says Guardiola
|Cavani and Pastore must justify late return, says Emery
|Conte snaps at Mourinho ´clowns´ jibe and takes aim at Wenger
|Gattuso still believes in AC Milan´s Champions League hopes
|Barkley a good prospect for Chelsea - Conte
|Real Madrid captain Ramos suffers calf injury
|Dembele to Brighton reports ´pure speculation´, Hughton claims
|Allegri admires ´talented´ Emre Can amid transfer speculation
|His life is like a film - Wenger elated for Liberian president-elect Weah
|Xavi urges Ribery to make Qatar switch
|´Surprised and shocked´ Wenger stands by referee criticism
|Aubameyang ´not a possibility´ for Arsenal, insists Wenger
|I´m committed to Man United, just lazy – Mourinho explains hotel living
|Jardim: Monaco won´t sell Premier League target Lemar in January
|Coutinho saga not a distraction for Liverpool – Klopp
|Tottenham toil deserved some fortune, says Pochettino
|Spurs star Son hails Obiang´s West Ham stunner
|Barcelona want Mina in January, say Palmeiras
|Zidane praises Real Madrid´s fringe players after Copa del Rey win