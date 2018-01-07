Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger conceded his side were dominated by Championship side Nottingham Forest in their 4-2 FA Cup defeat on Sunday.
Forest dealt Wenger his first third-round elimination, with Eric Lichaj scoring twice before penalties from Ben Brereton and Kieran Dowell.
Per Mertesacker had levelled matters at 1-1 and Danny Welbeck's 79th-minute effort to make it 3-2 failed to spark a comeback from the defending champions.
"I believe that overall we played against a Nottingham team who were very sharp, more dangerous than us and dominated us at the front," Wenger told BT Sport. "After that it became a difficult game.
"I think we were a bit unlucky as well but overall they were sharper than us, more incisive and more dominant in the challenges. We lost too many challenges to win a game like that."
1996 - Arsenal have lost an FA Cup third round tie for the first time ever under Arsene Wenger, last falling at this stage in 1996 vs Sheffield United. Dumped.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2018
Wenger made nine changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Chelsea in midweek and had very little experience to introduce from the bench.
Asked whether he had misjudged his team selection, the Frenchman said: "That's the inevitable question that comes always in a cup game.
"We have many players on the edge. We have to play on Wednesday again. We have to play Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday and many times we have got away with it. Not today.
"Is it a selection problem? Maybe. Is it an individual performance problem? Maybe as well.
"You never put disappointments behind you but the only thing that can help is to focus on the next game.
"It's true that we won the FA Cup three times in the last four years, so it hurts even more because it's a competition we love and that's why we are so disappointed that we weren't at the level today."
Wenger served the first match of a touchline ban for his treatment of Mike Dean after the 1-1 draw with West Brom last weekend and wisely swerved questions relating to Forest's two penalties, the second of which was allowed to stand following suspicions of a double touch from Dowell.
Arsenal visit Chelsea in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday.
|Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
|Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
|Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
|Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
|If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
|Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
|Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
|Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho
|Forest hero Lichaj promised a dog if he scored a hat-trick
|Rennes 1 Paris Saint-Germain 6: Neymar leads Coupe de France thrashing
|Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2: Gomez extends Zidane´s away-day woes
|Dembele: Hard work starts now for Barcelona winger
|´Elite´ Coutinho set to shine at Barcelona - Suarez
|Wenger denies Arsenal move for West Brom defender Evans
|Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup
|Barcelona unveil Coutinho at Camp Nou
|Cagliari apologise to Matuidi following racist abuse allegation
|Dembele posts perfect pass completion on return to Barcelona line-up
|Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger
|Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
|Valverde hails Coutinho signing ahead of official Barcelona presentation
|FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds
|Pochettino: Silverware key in keeping Kane
|Nottingham Forest 4 Arsenal 2: Wenger suffers first third-round exit
|Bayern draw Paderborn in Pokal quarter-finals
|Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival
|Tottenham 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Kane double snuffs out hint of upset
|Dembele makes first Barcelona start since September
|Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move
|Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala
|Schalke expect Goretzka decision in January
|Puel wants Mahrez, Slimani stay but Musa could leave Leicester
|Humble Coutinho could do everything at just 18, says Benitez
|Matuidi claims racist abuse in Juventus win over Cagliari
|Villarreal sign Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning
|Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
|Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
|Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
|The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
|Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
|Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match
|Allegri unsure over severity of Dybala injury
|Fake Mourinho suffering from amnesia, blasts Conte
|Cagliari 0 Juventus 1: Bernardeschi rescues visitors after Dybala injury
|Conte hits back at ´little man´ Mourinho
|Liverpool to offer £50 voucher to fans with ´Coutinho 10´ shirts
|Slumping Stoke part company with Hughes
|What do you get for £142m? Opta stats on Barca new boy Coutinho
|Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list
|WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture
|Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
|Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s second string fail to deliver
|Barcelona agree big-money deal to sign Coutinho
|Dyche blasts ref after quick free-kick sparks Burnley collapse
|Hughes on the brink but remains defiant
|Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win
|Guardiola lauds ´essential´ Aguero after FA Cup double
|Milan almost threw it away - Gattuso critical despite Crotone win
|Hughes´ problems worsen as Stoke City exit FA Cup
|Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli
|Manchester City 4 Burnley 1: Aguero´s quick-fire double seals comeback triumph
|Referee cost PSG in Barcelona collapse - Emery
|Inspirational Stoger can turn Dortmund´s fortunes around - Gotze
|AC Milan 1 Crotone 0: Bonucci off the mark for Rossoneri
|Napoli 2 Verona 0: Koulibaly, Callejon keep up leaders´ winning run
|Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet
|Costa transmits fear – Simeone praises striker despite red card
|PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch
|Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return
|Valverde steers clear of latest Coutinho reports
|Firmino-Holgate incident subject of FA probe
|Zidane ´cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo´
|Aubameyang to Guangzhou Evergrande a done deal?
|A-League Review: McCormack leads comeback to send Melbourne City third
|Sorry Micki! Mourinho apologised for ´unfair´ substitution
|Heynckes rules out Vidal to Chelsea
|Tevez contract terminated by Shanghai Shenhua
|Emery does not fear sack if PSG lose Real Madrid tie
|Van Dijk debut a ´fairytale´, says Klopp
|Klopp and Allardyce not drawn on Firmino, Holgate incident
|I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte