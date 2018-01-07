Article

Rennes 1 Paris Saint-Germain 6: Neymar leads Coupe de France thrashing

7 January 2018 22:56

Paris Saint-Germain began the defence of their Coupe de France title with a dominant 6-1 win at Rennes, as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria all got on the scoresheet.

The Parisians had scored four goals in four of the last five meetings between these sides, while PSG's winning run over Rennes stretched seven matches.

Unai Emery's side had reached that familiar goal tally by half-time at the Roazhon Park, efforts from Mbappe, Neymar and Di Maria followed by a stunning team move finished off by the world's most expensive player.

There was no place for Edinson Cavani or Javier Pastore in Emery's matchday squad after the pair reported back late from the mid-season break, but it did not dent PSG's attacking verve.

Indeed, the club's top scorer could find himself out in the cold a little longer if this front three is allowed to continue such form, with Di Maria and Mbappe assisting each other's second goals after Benjamin Bourigeaud's penalty had sparked the visitors into another late flurry.

Emery's selection will be intriguing when PSG travel to Amiens in the Coupe de la Ligue on Wednesday, while January brings tricky Ligue 1 trips to Nantes and Lyon before focus turns to the Champions League tie with Real Madrid.

Whether those sides will be quite as welcoming as Rennes – beaten by the capital club 4-1 in December – is another matter. PSG's first foray forward ended in farce as Mbappe somehow scooped over the crossbar from four yards, but the teenage star soon reverted to type in the ninth minute, smashing home left-footed after Thiago Silva's pass arced perfectly over the Rennes backline.

Neymar made it two eight minutes later, accepting a pass from Marco Verratti, swivelling past his man and slotting home.

The Brazilian was once again involved for number three, playing in Yuri Berchiche on the left flank – the full-back's brilliant cross taking out the defence again to leave Di Maria with a tap-in.

Rennes goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo cut a frustrated figure as he sharply saved from Neymar, while Mbappe had a goal ruled out for offside, but PSG saved their best for shortly before half-time.

A Rennes corner was scrambled to the edge of the box, where Verratti picked out a brilliant pass wide for Neymar, who drifted infield and played Di Maria in down the left channel.

From there, one-touch mastery saw Di Maria sweep across the box for Mbappe, who set the ball back to Neymar arriving unchecked for the final flourish.

Bourigeaud converted clinically from the spot after substitute Thiago Motta had handled, the veteran not enjoying an eight-minute spell on the pitch which soon saw him withdrawn injured.

Rennes gallantly, and perhaps foolishly, suddenly pressed forward in attempts to keep their campaign alive, but it only allowed PSG to pick them off twice more.

Mbappe was given acres on the right to find Di Maria, who worked onto his left from 20 yards and swept into the bottom-right corner.

And Mbappe also had a second when Neymar drove through the middle before feeding Di Maria on the right, who played inside for the 19-year-old to convert – the €222million number 10 coming millimetres from a hat-trick soon afterwards as PSG began 2018 with a result that sounded an ominous warning for their domestic rivals this year.

Sponsored links

Monday 8 January

09:01 Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
02:44 Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
01:38 Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
00:44 Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
00:40 If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
00:38 Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
00:01 Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
00:00 Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho

Sunday 7 January

23:15 Forest hero Lichaj promised a dog if he scored a hat-trick
22:56 Rennes 1 Paris Saint-Germain 6: Neymar leads Coupe de France thrashing
22:37 Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2: Gomez extends Zidane´s away-day woes
21:58 Dembele: Hard work starts now for Barcelona winger
21:25 ´Elite´ Coutinho set to shine at Barcelona - Suarez
21:19 Wenger denies Arsenal move for West Brom defender Evans
21:11 Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup
20:37 Barcelona unveil Coutinho at Camp Nou
20:22 Cagliari apologise to Matuidi following racist abuse allegation
20:02 Dembele posts perfect pass completion on return to Barcelona line-up
19:56 Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger
19:51 Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
19:50 Valverde hails Coutinho signing ahead of official Barcelona presentation
19:36 FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds
19:12 Pochettino: Silverware key in keeping Kane
18:57 Nottingham Forest 4 Arsenal 2: Wenger suffers first third-round exit
18:53 Bayern draw Paderborn in Pokal quarter-finals
18:14 Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival
17:52 Tottenham 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Kane double snuffs out hint of upset
15:29 Dembele makes first Barcelona start since September
14:36 Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move
13:27 Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala
12:26 Schalke expect Goretzka decision in January
11:30 Puel wants Mahrez, Slimani stay but Musa could leave Leicester
11:02 Humble Coutinho could do everything at just 18, says Benitez
10:19 Matuidi claims racist abuse in Juventus win over Cagliari
09:47 Villarreal sign Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning
06:01 Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
05:41 Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
02:55 Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
01:49 The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
01:45 Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
01:17 Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match

Saturday 6 January

23:58 Allegri unsure over severity of Dybala injury
23:09 Fake Mourinho suffering from amnesia, blasts Conte
22:42 Cagliari 0 Juventus 1: Bernardeschi rescues visitors after Dybala injury
21:39 Conte hits back at ´little man´ Mourinho
21:34 Liverpool to offer £50 voucher to fans with ´Coutinho 10´ shirts
21:12 Slumping Stoke part company with Hughes
21:03 What do you get for £142m? Opta stats on Barca new boy Coutinho
20:43 Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list
20:38 WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture
20:35 Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
20:26 Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s second string fail to deliver
20:05 Barcelona agree big-money deal to sign Coutinho
20:00 Dyche blasts ref after quick free-kick sparks Burnley collapse
19:32 Hughes on the brink but remains defiant
19:23 Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win
19:09 Guardiola lauds ´essential´ Aguero after FA Cup double
19:03 Milan almost threw it away - Gattuso critical despite Crotone win
18:35 Hughes´ problems worsen as Stoke City exit FA Cup
17:57 Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli
17:51 Manchester City 4 Burnley 1: Aguero´s quick-fire double seals comeback triumph
17:27 Referee cost PSG in Barcelona collapse - Emery
17:19 Inspirational Stoger can turn Dortmund´s fortunes around - Gotze
17:01 AC Milan 1 Crotone 0: Bonucci off the mark for Rossoneri
16:54 Napoli 2 Verona 0: Koulibaly, Callejon keep up leaders´ winning run
16:17 Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet
16:08 Costa transmits fear – Simeone praises striker despite red card
15:58 PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch
14:50 Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return
14:45 Valverde steers clear of latest Coutinho reports
13:48 Firmino-Holgate incident subject of FA probe
13:14 Zidane ´cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo´
13:10 Aubameyang to Guangzhou Evergrande a done deal?
12:31 A-League Review: McCormack leads comeback to send Melbourne City third
11:32 Sorry Micki! Mourinho apologised for ´unfair´ substitution
11:19 Heynckes rules out Vidal to Chelsea
11:05 Tevez contract terminated by Shanghai Shenhua
11:03 Emery does not fear sack if PSG lose Real Madrid tie
03:51 Van Dijk debut a ´fairytale´, says Klopp
03:34 Klopp and Allardyce not drawn on Firmino, Holgate incident
00:17 I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte

Facebook