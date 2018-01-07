FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds

The FA Cup third round saw another two big shocks as holders Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest, while League Two side Newport County came from behind to knock out Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United.
Arsenal have won the tournament in three of the last four years, but were dumped out in a thrilling 4-2 defeat at the City Ground against managerless Forest, with two penalties helping the second-tier hosts through.
Newport's victory was their first in the competition against a team from England's second tier or higher since 1979 and came just 24 hours after Coventry City stunned Stoke City by the same scoreline, prompting the sacking of Mark Hughes.
League One Shrewsbury Town gave David Moyes a headache after holding West Ham United to a 0-0 draw to force a replay in London, while Tottenham were frustrated by AFC Wimbledon until Harry Kane inspired a surge to victory during the final 25 minutes.
WENGER WATCHES HOLDERS EXIT FROM THE STANDS
Arsene Wenger was powerless, watching on from the stands as he served the first game of a three-match touchline ban as his Arsenal side exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle - their first third-round exit under his leadership.
Eric Lichaj scored twice - the second strike a sensational dipping volley - while Ben Brereton and Kieran Dowell converted penalties, the latter controversially as Arsenal claimed the Everton loanee struck the spot-kick twice, although replays were inconclusive.
Forest finished the game with 10 men after Joe Worrall saw red for a terrible tackle on Chuba Akpom, but the depleted hosts held on to give caretaker boss Gary Brazil a famous scalp.
Lichaj had headed in Dowell's free-kick to open the scoring but the Forest lead lasted just three minutes before Per Mertesacker finished after a goalmouth scramble.
Shortly before half-time Lichaj scored the goal of the game, the full-back's sumptuous volley ensuring he scored a double for the first time in English football.
Teenager Brereton tucked in Forest's first penalty, awarded after Rob Holding fouled Matty Cash, but Danny Welbeck reduced the arrears as Arsenal tried to mount a comeback.
Wenger is the FA Cup's most successful manager with seven titles, but the holders will not be in the draw for the fourth round after Dowell scored a second Forest penalty despite slipping as he stepped up from 12 yards.
4 - Nottingham Forest are the first team from a lower division to score 4+ goals against Arsenal in an #FACup tie since Hull City in January 1908. Thrashed.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2018
LEEDS COLLAPSE IN WALES
It looked as though Leeds were well on course for the fourth round when Gaetano Berardi fired home via a deflection after only nine minutes in south Wales.
That was as good as it got for the visitors, though, who eventually succumbed to building Newport pressure when Conor Shaughnessy turned Frank Nouble's low cross into his own net 14 minutes from time.
Shawn McCoulsky headed home Robbie Willmott's corner in the 89th minute to get Rodney Parade rocking, before Leeds' miserable outing was compounded by a late red card for substitute Samuel Saiz.
West Ham were then held to a goalless draw by Shrewsbury in a game short on quality.
Joe Hart captained the Hammers on his return to his old club as David Moyes rested a number of first-team regulars, but they were second best for the most part as the League One high-flyers earned a replay later this month.
The extra game will not be welcomed by Moyes, though, as he attempts to steer West Ham away from the Premier League relegation zone.
1979 - @NewportCounty have eliminated a side from the second tier or higher in the #FACup for the first time since 1979, when they beat West Ham 2-1. Overcome.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2018
KANE DOUBLE SENDS SPURS THROUGH
Tottenham made hard work of League One opponents AFC Wimbledon but eventually reached the next round with a 3-0 win.
Goalkeeper Michel Vorm had to make some fine saves to stop the visitors taking the lead at Wembley before Harry Kane scored twice in two second-half minutes to put Spurs firmly in control.
Jan Vertonghen capped the win with his first goal for the club since October 2013, as Mauricio Pochettino's side sealed their place in Monday's draw.
1536 - Jan Vertonghen has scored his first competitive goal for Tottenham in 1536 days, since scoring against Sheriff Tiraspol in October 2013. Wait.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2018
|Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
|Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
|Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
|Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
|If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
|Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
|Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
|Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho
|Forest hero Lichaj promised a dog if he scored a hat-trick
|Rennes 1 Paris Saint-Germain 6: Neymar leads Coupe de France thrashing
|Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2: Gomez extends Zidane´s away-day woes
|Dembele: Hard work starts now for Barcelona winger
|´Elite´ Coutinho set to shine at Barcelona - Suarez
|Wenger denies Arsenal move for West Brom defender Evans
|Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup
|Barcelona unveil Coutinho at Camp Nou
|Cagliari apologise to Matuidi following racist abuse allegation
|Dembele posts perfect pass completion on return to Barcelona line-up
|Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger
|Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
|Valverde hails Coutinho signing ahead of official Barcelona presentation
|FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds
|Pochettino: Silverware key in keeping Kane
|Nottingham Forest 4 Arsenal 2: Wenger suffers first third-round exit
|Bayern draw Paderborn in Pokal quarter-finals
|Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival
|Tottenham 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Kane double snuffs out hint of upset
|Dembele makes first Barcelona start since September
|Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move
|Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala
|Schalke expect Goretzka decision in January
|Puel wants Mahrez, Slimani stay but Musa could leave Leicester
|Humble Coutinho could do everything at just 18, says Benitez
|Matuidi claims racist abuse in Juventus win over Cagliari
|Villarreal sign Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning
|Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
|Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
|Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
|The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
|Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
|Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match
|Allegri unsure over severity of Dybala injury
|Fake Mourinho suffering from amnesia, blasts Conte
|Cagliari 0 Juventus 1: Bernardeschi rescues visitors after Dybala injury
|Conte hits back at ´little man´ Mourinho
|Liverpool to offer £50 voucher to fans with ´Coutinho 10´ shirts
|Slumping Stoke part company with Hughes
|What do you get for £142m? Opta stats on Barca new boy Coutinho
|Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list
|WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture
|Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
|Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s second string fail to deliver
|Barcelona agree big-money deal to sign Coutinho
|Dyche blasts ref after quick free-kick sparks Burnley collapse
|Hughes on the brink but remains defiant
|Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win
|Guardiola lauds ´essential´ Aguero after FA Cup double
|Milan almost threw it away - Gattuso critical despite Crotone win
|Hughes´ problems worsen as Stoke City exit FA Cup
|Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli
|Manchester City 4 Burnley 1: Aguero´s quick-fire double seals comeback triumph
|Referee cost PSG in Barcelona collapse - Emery
|Inspirational Stoger can turn Dortmund´s fortunes around - Gotze
|AC Milan 1 Crotone 0: Bonucci off the mark for Rossoneri
|Napoli 2 Verona 0: Koulibaly, Callejon keep up leaders´ winning run
|Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet
|Costa transmits fear – Simeone praises striker despite red card
|PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch
|Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return
|Valverde steers clear of latest Coutinho reports
|Firmino-Holgate incident subject of FA probe
|Zidane ´cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo´
|Aubameyang to Guangzhou Evergrande a done deal?
|A-League Review: McCormack leads comeback to send Melbourne City third
|Sorry Micki! Mourinho apologised for ´unfair´ substitution
|Heynckes rules out Vidal to Chelsea
|Tevez contract terminated by Shanghai Shenhua
|Emery does not fear sack if PSG lose Real Madrid tie
|Van Dijk debut a ´fairytale´, says Klopp
|Klopp and Allardyce not drawn on Firmino, Holgate incident
|I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte