Related

Article

FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds

7 January 2018 19:36

The FA Cup third round saw another two big shocks as holders Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest, while League Two side Newport County came from behind to knock out Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United.

Arsenal have won the tournament in three of the last four years, but were dumped out in a thrilling 4-2 defeat at the City Ground against managerless Forest, with two penalties helping the second-tier hosts through.

Newport's victory was their first in the competition against a team from England's second tier or higher since 1979 and came just 24 hours after Coventry City stunned Stoke City by the same scoreline, prompting the sacking of Mark Hughes.

League One Shrewsbury Town gave David Moyes a headache after holding West Ham United to a 0-0 draw to force a replay in London, while Tottenham were frustrated by AFC Wimbledon until Harry Kane inspired a surge to victory during the final 25 minutes.

 

WENGER WATCHES HOLDERS EXIT FROM THE STANDS

Arsene Wenger was powerless, watching on from the stands as he served the first game of a three-match touchline ban as his Arsenal side exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle - their first third-round exit under his leadership.

Eric Lichaj scored twice - the second strike a sensational dipping volley - while Ben Brereton and Kieran Dowell converted penalties, the latter controversially as Arsenal claimed the Everton loanee struck the spot-kick twice, although replays were inconclusive.

Forest finished the game with 10 men after Joe Worrall saw red for a terrible tackle on Chuba Akpom, but the depleted hosts held on to give caretaker boss Gary Brazil a famous scalp.

Lichaj had headed in Dowell's free-kick to open the scoring but the Forest lead lasted just three minutes before Per Mertesacker finished after a goalmouth scramble.

Shortly before half-time Lichaj scored the goal of the game, the full-back's sumptuous volley ensuring he scored a double for the first time in English football.

Teenager Brereton tucked in Forest's first penalty, awarded after Rob Holding fouled Matty Cash, but Danny Welbeck reduced the arrears as Arsenal tried to mount a comeback.

Wenger is the FA Cup's most successful manager with seven titles, but the holders will not be in the draw for the fourth round after Dowell scored a second Forest penalty despite slipping as he stepped up from 12 yards.

LEEDS COLLAPSE IN WALES

It looked as though Leeds were well on course for the fourth round when Gaetano Berardi fired home via a deflection after only nine minutes in south Wales.

That was as good as it got for the visitors, though, who eventually succumbed to building Newport pressure when Conor Shaughnessy turned Frank Nouble's low cross into his own net 14 minutes from time.

Shawn McCoulsky headed home Robbie Willmott's corner in the 89th minute to get Rodney Parade rocking, before Leeds' miserable outing was compounded by a late red card for substitute Samuel Saiz.

West Ham were then held to a goalless draw by Shrewsbury in a game short on quality.

Joe Hart captained the Hammers on his return to his old club as David Moyes rested a number of first-team regulars, but they were second best for the most part as the League One high-flyers earned a replay later this month.

The extra game will not be welcomed by Moyes, though, as he attempts to steer West Ham away from the Premier League relegation zone.

KANE DOUBLE SENDS SPURS THROUGH

Tottenham made hard work of League One opponents AFC Wimbledon but eventually reached the next round with a 3-0 win.

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm had to make some fine saves to stop the visitors taking the lead at Wembley before Harry Kane scored twice in two second-half minutes to put Spurs firmly in control.

Jan Vertonghen capped the win with his first goal for the club since October 2013, as Mauricio Pochettino's side sealed their place in Monday's draw.

Sponsored links

Monday 8 January

09:01 Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
02:44 Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
01:38 Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
00:44 Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
00:40 If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
00:38 Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
00:01 Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
00:00 Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho

Sunday 7 January

23:15 Forest hero Lichaj promised a dog if he scored a hat-trick
22:56 Rennes 1 Paris Saint-Germain 6: Neymar leads Coupe de France thrashing
22:37 Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2: Gomez extends Zidane´s away-day woes
21:58 Dembele: Hard work starts now for Barcelona winger
21:25 ´Elite´ Coutinho set to shine at Barcelona - Suarez
21:19 Wenger denies Arsenal move for West Brom defender Evans
21:11 Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup
20:37 Barcelona unveil Coutinho at Camp Nou
20:22 Cagliari apologise to Matuidi following racist abuse allegation
20:02 Dembele posts perfect pass completion on return to Barcelona line-up
19:56 Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger
19:51 Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
19:50 Valverde hails Coutinho signing ahead of official Barcelona presentation
19:36 FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds
19:12 Pochettino: Silverware key in keeping Kane
18:57 Nottingham Forest 4 Arsenal 2: Wenger suffers first third-round exit
18:53 Bayern draw Paderborn in Pokal quarter-finals
18:14 Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival
17:52 Tottenham 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Kane double snuffs out hint of upset
15:29 Dembele makes first Barcelona start since September
14:36 Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move
13:27 Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala
12:26 Schalke expect Goretzka decision in January
11:30 Puel wants Mahrez, Slimani stay but Musa could leave Leicester
11:02 Humble Coutinho could do everything at just 18, says Benitez
10:19 Matuidi claims racist abuse in Juventus win over Cagliari
09:47 Villarreal sign Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning
06:01 Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
05:41 Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
02:55 Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
01:49 The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
01:45 Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
01:17 Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match

Saturday 6 January

23:58 Allegri unsure over severity of Dybala injury
23:09 Fake Mourinho suffering from amnesia, blasts Conte
22:42 Cagliari 0 Juventus 1: Bernardeschi rescues visitors after Dybala injury
21:39 Conte hits back at ´little man´ Mourinho
21:34 Liverpool to offer £50 voucher to fans with ´Coutinho 10´ shirts
21:12 Slumping Stoke part company with Hughes
21:03 What do you get for £142m? Opta stats on Barca new boy Coutinho
20:43 Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list
20:38 WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture
20:35 Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
20:26 Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s second string fail to deliver
20:05 Barcelona agree big-money deal to sign Coutinho
20:00 Dyche blasts ref after quick free-kick sparks Burnley collapse
19:32 Hughes on the brink but remains defiant
19:23 Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win
19:09 Guardiola lauds ´essential´ Aguero after FA Cup double
19:03 Milan almost threw it away - Gattuso critical despite Crotone win
18:35 Hughes´ problems worsen as Stoke City exit FA Cup
17:57 Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli
17:51 Manchester City 4 Burnley 1: Aguero´s quick-fire double seals comeback triumph
17:27 Referee cost PSG in Barcelona collapse - Emery
17:19 Inspirational Stoger can turn Dortmund´s fortunes around - Gotze
17:01 AC Milan 1 Crotone 0: Bonucci off the mark for Rossoneri
16:54 Napoli 2 Verona 0: Koulibaly, Callejon keep up leaders´ winning run
16:17 Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet
16:08 Costa transmits fear – Simeone praises striker despite red card
15:58 PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch
14:50 Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return
14:45 Valverde steers clear of latest Coutinho reports
13:48 Firmino-Holgate incident subject of FA probe
13:14 Zidane ´cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo´
13:10 Aubameyang to Guangzhou Evergrande a done deal?
12:31 A-League Review: McCormack leads comeback to send Melbourne City third
11:32 Sorry Micki! Mourinho apologised for ´unfair´ substitution
11:19 Heynckes rules out Vidal to Chelsea
11:05 Tevez contract terminated by Shanghai Shenhua
11:03 Emery does not fear sack if PSG lose Real Madrid tie
03:51 Van Dijk debut a ´fairytale´, says Klopp
03:34 Klopp and Allardyce not drawn on Firmino, Holgate incident
00:17 I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte

Facebook