Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup

Former Barcelona star Michael Laudrup believes Philippe Coutinho has been signed as part of the club's long-term plan to replace star forward Lionel Messi.
Brazil international Coutinho finally sealed his transfer to Barca from Liverpool on Saturday for a reported club-record fee that could rise to as much as €160million.
Messi signed his latest contract in November that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2020-21 season, after which he has been tipped to move back to Argentina, most likely to join boyhood club Newell's Old Boys.
Laudrup, who spent five years at Camp Nou, expects Coutinho to be under pressure to perform given his price, but feels he could become part of an overhaul of the team so they can cope when Messi calls time on his career in Europe.
"With this price tag on his shoulders, there will be huge expectations," he told Omnisport. "When you talk about Barcelona, first of all, you think about Lionel Messi. But he needs great players.
"In recent years, Barcelona have lost some important players: Xavi Hernandez, Neymar and others, like [Carles] Puyol. So they need to build on this, even if they are top now, because there will be one day when Messi is not there.
"The only way you can do that, knowing you cannot find a new Messi, is to try to get three, four, five very good players to fill the gap that he will leave."
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 6, 2018
@Phil_Coutinho
#BeBarça
#ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/E2QOxcg9nK
Coutinho's move was partly funded by Neymar's world-record €222m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last August, which prompted Barca to splash out €105m on Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele.
With Dembele now back from a hamstring injury, it has been suggested Coutinho will likely play in a central midfield position with a view to taking over from 33-year-old Andres Iniesta.
But Laudrup, who won four LaLiga titles and the 1992 European Cup among a host of honours for Barca, does not believe the 25-year-old is an ideal fit for a deeper position.
"I have a doubt that he can replace Iniesta because he is more offensive than Iniesta," he said. "On the other hand, Iniesta was offensive when started and down the years he became more of a midfielder. I see him more in the position of Neymar.
"He's a very good player and he'll fit into the Barcelona way."
Coutinho's deal makes him the third most expensive player in history, behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who will cost PSG €180m when he makes his loan move from Monaco permanent at the end of the season.
It also comes just a week after Liverpool made Virgil van Dijk the most expensive defender in the world when they signed him from Southampton for a reported fee of €84m.
Laudrup admits the sums involved in major transfers have reached incredible levels.
"I think, in the last few years, it's gone crazy," he said. "I mean, 80 million or 90 million six or seven years ago was huge. Now, we're talking 150, 160. We see Neymar to Paris and now we see Coutinho.
"The amounts have just gone sky high in the last few years. I think we all ask ourselves: 'where will it end?'"
|Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
|Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
|Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
|Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
|If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
|Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
|Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
|Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho
|Forest hero Lichaj promised a dog if he scored a hat-trick
|Rennes 1 Paris Saint-Germain 6: Neymar leads Coupe de France thrashing
|Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2: Gomez extends Zidane´s away-day woes
|Dembele: Hard work starts now for Barcelona winger
|´Elite´ Coutinho set to shine at Barcelona - Suarez
|Wenger denies Arsenal move for West Brom defender Evans
|Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup
|Barcelona unveil Coutinho at Camp Nou
|Cagliari apologise to Matuidi following racist abuse allegation
|Dembele posts perfect pass completion on return to Barcelona line-up
|Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger
|Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
|Valverde hails Coutinho signing ahead of official Barcelona presentation
|FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds
|Pochettino: Silverware key in keeping Kane
|Nottingham Forest 4 Arsenal 2: Wenger suffers first third-round exit
|Bayern draw Paderborn in Pokal quarter-finals
|Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival
|Tottenham 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Kane double snuffs out hint of upset
|Dembele makes first Barcelona start since September
|Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move
|Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala
|Schalke expect Goretzka decision in January
|Puel wants Mahrez, Slimani stay but Musa could leave Leicester
|Humble Coutinho could do everything at just 18, says Benitez
|Matuidi claims racist abuse in Juventus win over Cagliari
|Villarreal sign Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning
|Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
|Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
|Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
|The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
|Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
|Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match
|Allegri unsure over severity of Dybala injury
|Fake Mourinho suffering from amnesia, blasts Conte
|Cagliari 0 Juventus 1: Bernardeschi rescues visitors after Dybala injury
|Conte hits back at ´little man´ Mourinho
|Liverpool to offer £50 voucher to fans with ´Coutinho 10´ shirts
|Slumping Stoke part company with Hughes
|What do you get for £142m? Opta stats on Barca new boy Coutinho
|Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list
|WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture
|Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
|Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s second string fail to deliver
|Barcelona agree big-money deal to sign Coutinho
|Dyche blasts ref after quick free-kick sparks Burnley collapse
|Hughes on the brink but remains defiant
|Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win
|Guardiola lauds ´essential´ Aguero after FA Cup double
|Milan almost threw it away - Gattuso critical despite Crotone win
|Hughes´ problems worsen as Stoke City exit FA Cup
|Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli
|Manchester City 4 Burnley 1: Aguero´s quick-fire double seals comeback triumph
|Referee cost PSG in Barcelona collapse - Emery
|Inspirational Stoger can turn Dortmund´s fortunes around - Gotze
|AC Milan 1 Crotone 0: Bonucci off the mark for Rossoneri
|Napoli 2 Verona 0: Koulibaly, Callejon keep up leaders´ winning run
|Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet
|Costa transmits fear – Simeone praises striker despite red card
|PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch
|Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return
|Valverde steers clear of latest Coutinho reports
|Firmino-Holgate incident subject of FA probe
|Zidane ´cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo´
|Aubameyang to Guangzhou Evergrande a done deal?
|A-League Review: McCormack leads comeback to send Melbourne City third
|Sorry Micki! Mourinho apologised for ´unfair´ substitution
|Heynckes rules out Vidal to Chelsea
|Tevez contract terminated by Shanghai Shenhua
|Emery does not fear sack if PSG lose Real Madrid tie
|Van Dijk debut a ´fairytale´, says Klopp
|Klopp and Allardyce not drawn on Firmino, Holgate incident
|I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte