Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move

Sprint star Usain Bolt will undergo a trial with Borussia Dortmund in a bid to earn a professional contract at Manchester United.
The Jamaican, an all-time athletics legend after winning eight Olympic golds, retired after damaging his hamstring in his last ever race at the World Championships in London last year.
After recovering from that injury, the 31-year-old has reiterated his desire to switch sports, claiming he has held talks with the club's legendary former manager Alex Ferguson over a possible United deal, while his long mooted Dortmund trial is still on the cards.
"The injury is now fine and I'm back fully fit," Bolt, the 100 metres world-record holder, told the Express.
"In March we're going to do trials with Dortmund and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I'm good, and that I need a bit of training, I'll do it.
"It makes me nervous. I don't get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It'll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I'll get used to it. It was the same when I started track and field.
"I was nervous for a while until I started getting used to the crowd, people and everyone around and it falls into place.
"One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I'm good enough, I'll crack on and train hard. I've spoken to Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do."
How we stay? @ManUtd for life.. Football GPS @CVMTV pic.twitter.com/Hb1TU8VN1a— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 3, 2014
Bolt, who won 11 World Championship gold medals in a glittering sprinting career, indicated he has sought advice from Paul Pogba over a potential football career.
"I do think I have a chance," Bolt added. "I watch a lot of football, I understand it, I play it. With training, I could be good.
"Me and Pogba talk a lot. I watch and ask him a lot of questions. I want to play but it has to be in the top league. I'm not content to be average.
"It's going to be hard because my career has been so great but if I could win a Champions League or something, it'll be close to anything I achieved in athletics.
"But I have to be more than average. It has to be in the top league because we have a lot of teams that have offered us deals, just random clubs. I want to be the best.
"I personally want to play on the wing but I know, listening to everybody and talking to footballers, that I will be put up top.
"I strive to be the best and if I get a chance to play for a team like Manchester United it will be a massive deal. I don't miss the sprint training. I miss the competition, and getting out on the track in front of the crowd, but not the training.
"I will definitely want to get up and go train and be excited just to play at Old Trafford."
|´Elite´ Coutinho set to shine at Barcelona - Suarez
|Wenger denies Arsenal move for West Brom defender Evans
|Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup
|Barcelona unveil Coutinho at Camp Nou
|Cagliari apologise to Matuidi following racist abuse allegation
|Dembele posts perfect pass completion on return to Barcelona line-up
|Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger
|Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
|Valverde hails Coutinho signing ahead of official Barcelona presentation
|FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds
|Pochettino: Silverware key in keeping Kane
|Nottingham Forest 4 Arsenal 2: Wenger suffers first third-round exit
|Bayern draw Paderborn in Pokal quarter-finals
|Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival
|Tottenham 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Kane double snuffs out hint of upset
|Dembele makes first Barcelona start since September
|Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move
|Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala
|Schalke expect Goretzka decision in January
|Puel wants Mahrez, Slimani stay but Musa could leave Leicester
|Humble Coutinho could do everything at just 18, says Benitez
|Matuidi claims racist abuse in Juventus win over Cagliari
|Villarreal sign Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning
|Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
|Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
|Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
|The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
|Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
|Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match
|Allegri unsure over severity of Dybala injury
|Fake Mourinho suffering from amnesia, blasts Conte
|Cagliari 0 Juventus 1: Bernardeschi rescues visitors after Dybala injury
|Conte hits back at ´little man´ Mourinho
|Liverpool to offer £50 voucher to fans with ´Coutinho 10´ shirts
|Slumping Stoke part company with Hughes
|What do you get for £142m? Opta stats on Barca new boy Coutinho
|Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list
|WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture
|Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
|Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s second string fail to deliver
|Barcelona agree big-money deal to sign Coutinho
|Dyche blasts ref after quick free-kick sparks Burnley collapse
|Hughes on the brink but remains defiant
|Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win
|Guardiola lauds ´essential´ Aguero after FA Cup double
|Milan almost threw it away - Gattuso critical despite Crotone win
|Hughes´ problems worsen as Stoke City exit FA Cup
|Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli
|Manchester City 4 Burnley 1: Aguero´s quick-fire double seals comeback triumph
|Referee cost PSG in Barcelona collapse - Emery
|Inspirational Stoger can turn Dortmund´s fortunes around - Gotze
|AC Milan 1 Crotone 0: Bonucci off the mark for Rossoneri
|Napoli 2 Verona 0: Koulibaly, Callejon keep up leaders´ winning run
|Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet
|Costa transmits fear – Simeone praises striker despite red card
|PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch
|Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return
|Valverde steers clear of latest Coutinho reports
|Firmino-Holgate incident subject of FA probe
|Zidane ´cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo´
|Aubameyang to Guangzhou Evergrande a done deal?
|A-League Review: McCormack leads comeback to send Melbourne City third
|Sorry Micki! Mourinho apologised for ´unfair´ substitution
|Heynckes rules out Vidal to Chelsea
|Tevez contract terminated by Shanghai Shenhua
|Emery does not fear sack if PSG lose Real Madrid tie
|Van Dijk debut a ´fairytale´, says Klopp
|Klopp and Allardyce not drawn on Firmino, Holgate incident
|I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte
|Everton gave it everything – Allardyce
|Klopp: Liverpool penalty should not have been given
|Guardiola: I must win trophies to stay at Manchester City
|Chelsea boss Conte warns Mourinho and other rivals: I´m ready to fight
|Guardiola urges Aguero to hit the heights with Jesus on the mend
|Inter ´won´t rule out´ new Icardi contract as Madrid circle
|Van Dijk revels in ´dream´ Liverpool debut
|Fiorentina 1 Inter 1: Simeone strikes late to extend Nerazzurri slump
|Manchester United 2 Derby County 0: Lingard, Lukaku late show sends Red Devils through
|Liverpool 2 Everton 1: Van Dijk scores winner on debut
|Messi´s father hints that Catalan independence clause exists in Barca deal
|Mourinho losing his memory, claims Conte
|Everton land Besiktas striker Tosun
|Tevez at Boca: I never left
|Oscar Garcia takes charge at Olympiacos
|Ajax complete signing of Argentina defender Tagliafico
|Ziganda has ´no idea´ if Kepa had Real Madrid medical
|Van Dijk handed Liverpool debut in Merseyside derby
|De Jong swaps Galatasaray for Mainz
|Mina wants immediate Barcelona move, Palmeiras confirm
|Chelsea complete protracted Barkley signing
|Come dine with us, Mr Wenger – Forest´s cheeky invite to suspended Arsenal boss
|Boateng close to firing on all cylinders after injury woes
|A-League Review: Adelaide pile the misery on Perth, Wanderers in clinical mood
|Wenger banned for three games after accepting misconduct charge
|Guardiola leaves Silva to decide whether he can face Burnley
|David Luiz back in contention for Chelsea, but Hazard doubtful
|Sneijder to leave Nice for Qatar
|Roma´s Nainggolan dropped after Instagram antics
|Costa and Griezmann the plan for Atletico - Simeone
|Manchester City need 32 players for quadruple bid, says Guardiola
|Cavani and Pastore must justify late return, says Emery
|Conte snaps at Mourinho ´clowns´ jibe and takes aim at Wenger
|Gattuso still believes in AC Milan´s Champions League hopes
|Barkley a good prospect for Chelsea - Conte
|Real Madrid captain Ramos suffers calf injury
|Dembele to Brighton reports ´pure speculation´, Hughton claims
|Allegri admires ´talented´ Emre Can amid transfer speculation
|His life is like a film - Wenger elated for Liberian president-elect Weah
|Xavi urges Ribery to make Qatar switch
|´Surprised and shocked´ Wenger stands by referee criticism
|Aubameyang ´not a possibility´ for Arsenal, insists Wenger
|I´m committed to Man United, just lazy – Mourinho explains hotel living
|Jardim: Monaco won´t sell Premier League target Lemar in January
|Coutinho saga not a distraction for Liverpool – Klopp
|Tottenham toil deserved some fortune, says Pochettino
|Spurs star Son hails Obiang´s West Ham stunner
|Barcelona want Mina in January, say Palmeiras
|Zidane praises Real Madrid´s fringe players after Copa del Rey win