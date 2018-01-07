Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho were on target as Barcelona cruised to a 3-0 home win against Levante on Sunday which saw LaLiga's leaders stretch their advantage over Atletico Madrid back to nine points.
Barcelona ended 2017 with a crushing Clasico win at Real Madrid - who are now 17 points off the pace, albeit with two games in hand - and they continued the club-record start to a season with ease, although there was no sign of Philippe Coutinho.
A deal worth a reported £142million was announced by Barca on Saturday, but Ernesto Valverde's men had more than enough to beat Levante prior to the Brazil international's formal arrival at Camp Nou.
Coutinho's predecessor as Barca's record signing, Ousmane Dembele, made his first start since September after recovering from a torn hamstring in another positive development for Valverde.
Messi drew level with Gerd Muller as the most prolific player for a single club in Europe's top five leagues by scoring his 365th LaLiga goal on his 400th appearance in the Spanish top flight, neatly volleying in an early opener.
And Suarez's strike was also a milestone goal, a powerful volley before half-time his 132nd for the club, moving him above Samuel Eto'o to become Barca's seventh-most prolific goalscorer.
Barca had beaten Levante 4-1, 5-0 and 7-0 on their three previous league Camp Nou trips but the visitors battled hard to keep the score down as captain Andres Iniesta made his 650th appearance for the hosts, although Paulinho added late gross by finishing off Messi's magical assist.
Planet Messi— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 7, 2018
400 games in #LaLiga... 365 GOALS! #BarçaLevante pic.twitter.com/YgCRl8J55K
No Levante player has scored in LaLiga since November 19 and although the visitors made a bright start at a wet and half-empty Camp Nou, Barca opened their 2018 LaLiga account through talisman Messi after just 12 minutes.
Jordi Alba headed Messi's chipped pass back into the path of the Argentina international, who cushioned a bouncing volley across Oier Olazabal and in off the post.
Jefferson Lerma miscued a shot wide and Ivi's effort deflected off target as a lively Levante sought an immediate response.
Dembele then stung the palms of Oier with a 20-yard shot after a driving run at the other end, Suarez turning the rebound over when he should have hit the target.
Suarez made amends after 38 minutes, however, collecting a Sergi Roberto pass and lashing in an unstoppable volley to score for the fifth successive LaLiga game.
With that strike @LuisSuarez9 moves past @setoo9 to go 7th on the all time scoring list at FC Barcelona with 132 goals #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/wzB85K3hmz— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2018
Levante started the second half as well as they did the first, Marc-Andre ter Stegen making a fine save high to his left to tip over Ivi's strike.
With Barca surprisingly sloppy in possession and open at the back, Jason set up Shaquell Moore for a fine chance but Ter Stegen saved again to maintain his fourth consecutive LaLiga clean sheet.
Suarez wasted a couple of chances to make Barca's victory more comfortable and forward Jose Arnaiz was handed a league debut in the last five minutes.
But it was Paulinho who wrapped up the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time, Coutinho's compatriot tapping in from six yards after Suarez dummied a cross from Messi, who beat three defenders in typically stunning fashion before delivering a superb low cross.
Leo #Messi in @LaLiga— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2018
400 games
365 goals
144 assists
#ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/WoPV51UsxQ
Key Opta facts:
- Only Xavi (505) and Andres Iniesta (427) have made more league appearances for Barcelona than Lionel Messi.
- Jordi Alba has provided five assists to Messi, more than any other Barcelona player this season (all competitions).
- Of the teams Messi has played 16 or more times in all competitions, Levante are the only team Messi has not lost against (W14 D2).
- Luis Suarez has scored in six of his last seven league games for Barcelona (eight goals) – he had only found the net in two of his previous seven (two goals).
|Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
|Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
|Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
|Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
|If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
|Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
|Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
|Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho
|Forest hero Lichaj promised a dog if he scored a hat-trick
|Rennes 1 Paris Saint-Germain 6: Neymar leads Coupe de France thrashing
|Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2: Gomez extends Zidane´s away-day woes
|Dembele: Hard work starts now for Barcelona winger
|´Elite´ Coutinho set to shine at Barcelona - Suarez
|Wenger denies Arsenal move for West Brom defender Evans
|Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup
|Barcelona unveil Coutinho at Camp Nou
|Cagliari apologise to Matuidi following racist abuse allegation
|Dembele posts perfect pass completion on return to Barcelona line-up
|Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger
|Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
|Valverde hails Coutinho signing ahead of official Barcelona presentation
|FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds
|Pochettino: Silverware key in keeping Kane
|Nottingham Forest 4 Arsenal 2: Wenger suffers first third-round exit
|Bayern draw Paderborn in Pokal quarter-finals
|Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival
|Tottenham 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Kane double snuffs out hint of upset
|Dembele makes first Barcelona start since September
|Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move
|Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala
|Schalke expect Goretzka decision in January
|Puel wants Mahrez, Slimani stay but Musa could leave Leicester
|Humble Coutinho could do everything at just 18, says Benitez
|Matuidi claims racist abuse in Juventus win over Cagliari
|Villarreal sign Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning
|Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
|Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
|Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
|The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
|Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
|Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match
|Allegri unsure over severity of Dybala injury
|Fake Mourinho suffering from amnesia, blasts Conte
|Cagliari 0 Juventus 1: Bernardeschi rescues visitors after Dybala injury
|Conte hits back at ´little man´ Mourinho
|Liverpool to offer £50 voucher to fans with ´Coutinho 10´ shirts
|Slumping Stoke part company with Hughes
|What do you get for £142m? Opta stats on Barca new boy Coutinho
|Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list
|WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture
|Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
|Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s second string fail to deliver
|Barcelona agree big-money deal to sign Coutinho
|Dyche blasts ref after quick free-kick sparks Burnley collapse
|Hughes on the brink but remains defiant
|Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win
|Guardiola lauds ´essential´ Aguero after FA Cup double
|Milan almost threw it away - Gattuso critical despite Crotone win
|Hughes´ problems worsen as Stoke City exit FA Cup
|Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli
|Manchester City 4 Burnley 1: Aguero´s quick-fire double seals comeback triumph
|Referee cost PSG in Barcelona collapse - Emery
|Inspirational Stoger can turn Dortmund´s fortunes around - Gotze
|AC Milan 1 Crotone 0: Bonucci off the mark for Rossoneri
|Napoli 2 Verona 0: Koulibaly, Callejon keep up leaders´ winning run
|Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet
|Costa transmits fear – Simeone praises striker despite red card
|PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch
|Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return
|Valverde steers clear of latest Coutinho reports
|Firmino-Holgate incident subject of FA probe
|Zidane ´cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo´
|Aubameyang to Guangzhou Evergrande a done deal?
|A-League Review: McCormack leads comeback to send Melbourne City third
|Sorry Micki! Mourinho apologised for ´unfair´ substitution
|Heynckes rules out Vidal to Chelsea
|Tevez contract terminated by Shanghai Shenhua
|Emery does not fear sack if PSG lose Real Madrid tie
|Van Dijk debut a ´fairytale´, says Klopp
|Klopp and Allardyce not drawn on Firmino, Holgate incident
|I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte