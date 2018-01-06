Article

Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win

6 January 2018 19:23

Two late goals secured a 2-0 victory for Borussia Dortmund as they dominated Fortuna Dusseldorf in a friendly clash on Saturday.

Peter Stoger's men controlled possession throughout in La Linea de la Concepcion in southern Spain but left it until the 71st minute to open the scoring through substitute Alexander Isak.

The 18-year-old was on hand to apply the finish after an Andriy Yarmolenko strike deflected into his path, and it was the Ukraine international who provided the assist for the second.

Yarmolenko showed composure on the right side of the box to get the better of his marker and square the ball for Shinji Kagawa to tap home with six minutes remaining.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did not feature amid reports the striker has agreed a move to Guangzhou Evergrande, although his absence was put down to his late arrival on Friday after attending the African Footballer of the Year ceremony.

One positive for Dortmund was the return of Erik Durm, who has not featured this season due to a hip injury but came on as a second-half substitute.

Sponsored links

Sunday 7 January

06:01 Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
05:41 Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
02:55 Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
01:49 The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
01:45 Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
01:17 Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match

Saturday 6 January

23:58 Allegri unsure over severity of Dybala injury
23:09 Fake Mourinho suffering from amnesia, blasts Conte
22:42 Cagliari 0 Juventus 1: Bernardeschi rescues visitors after Dybala injury
21:39 Conte hits back at ´little man´ Mourinho
21:34 Liverpool to offer £50 voucher to fans with ´Coutinho 10´ shirts
21:12 Slumping Stoke part company with Hughes
21:03 What do you get for £142m? Opta stats on Barca new boy Coutinho
20:43 Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list
20:38 WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture
20:35 Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
20:26 Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s second string fail to deliver
20:05 Barcelona agree big-money deal to sign Coutinho
20:00 Dyche blasts ref after quick free-kick sparks Burnley collapse
19:32 Hughes on the brink but remains defiant
19:23 Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win
19:09 Guardiola lauds ´essential´ Aguero after FA Cup double
19:03 Milan almost threw it away - Gattuso critical despite Crotone win
18:35 Hughes´ problems worsen as Stoke City exit FA Cup
17:57 Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli
17:51 Manchester City 4 Burnley 1: Aguero´s quick-fire double seals comeback triumph
17:27 Referee cost PSG in Barcelona collapse - Emery
17:19 Inspirational Stoger can turn Dortmund´s fortunes around - Gotze
17:01 AC Milan 1 Crotone 0: Bonucci off the mark for Rossoneri
16:54 Napoli 2 Verona 0: Koulibaly, Callejon keep up leaders´ winning run
16:17 Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet
16:08 Costa transmits fear – Simeone praises striker despite red card
15:58 PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch
14:50 Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return
14:45 Valverde steers clear of latest Coutinho reports
13:48 Firmino-Holgate incident subject of FA probe
13:14 Zidane ´cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo´
13:10 Aubameyang to Guangzhou Evergrande a done deal?
12:31 A-League Review: McCormack leads comeback to send Melbourne City third
11:32 Sorry Micki! Mourinho apologised for ´unfair´ substitution
11:19 Heynckes rules out Vidal to Chelsea
11:05 Tevez contract terminated by Shanghai Shenhua
11:03 Emery does not fear sack if PSG lose Real Madrid tie
03:51 Van Dijk debut a ´fairytale´, says Klopp
03:34 Klopp and Allardyce not drawn on Firmino, Holgate incident
00:17 I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte

Friday 5 January

23:51 Everton gave it everything – Allardyce
23:42 Klopp: Liverpool penalty should not have been given
23:30 Guardiola: I must win trophies to stay at Manchester City
23:30 Chelsea boss Conte warns Mourinho and other rivals: I´m ready to fight
23:30 Guardiola urges Aguero to hit the heights with Jesus on the mend
23:12 Inter ´won´t rule out´ new Icardi contract as Madrid circle
23:12 Van Dijk revels in ´dream´ Liverpool debut
23:02 Fiorentina 1 Inter 1: Simeone strikes late to extend Nerazzurri slump
22:59 Manchester United 2 Derby County 0: Lingard, Lukaku late show sends Red Devils through
22:53 Liverpool 2 Everton 1: Van Dijk scores winner on debut
22:33 Messi´s father hints that Catalan independence clause exists in Barca deal
22:25 Mourinho losing his memory, claims Conte
21:52 Everton land Besiktas striker Tosun
21:24 Tevez at Boca: I never left
20:58 Oscar Garcia takes charge at Olympiacos
20:47 Ajax complete signing of Argentina defender Tagliafico
20:29 Ziganda has ´no idea´ if Kepa had Real Madrid medical
20:01 Van Dijk handed Liverpool debut in Merseyside derby
19:54 De Jong swaps Galatasaray for Mainz
19:06 Mina wants immediate Barcelona move, Palmeiras confirm
18:05 Chelsea complete protracted Barkley signing
17:49 Come dine with us, Mr Wenger – Forest´s cheeky invite to suspended Arsenal boss
17:37 Boateng close to firing on all cylinders after injury woes
17:24 A-League Review: Adelaide pile the misery on Perth, Wanderers in clinical mood
17:09 Wenger banned for three games after accepting misconduct charge
17:01 Guardiola leaves Silva to decide whether he can face Burnley
16:53 David Luiz back in contention for Chelsea, but Hazard doubtful
16:22 Sneijder to leave Nice for Qatar
16:16 Roma´s Nainggolan dropped after Instagram antics
16:15 Costa and Griezmann the plan for Atletico - Simeone
15:52 Manchester City need 32 players for quadruple bid, says Guardiola
15:37 Cavani and Pastore must justify late return, says Emery
15:34 Conte snaps at Mourinho ´clowns´ jibe and takes aim at Wenger
14:56 Gattuso still believes in AC Milan´s Champions League hopes
14:47 Barkley a good prospect for Chelsea - Conte
14:30 Real Madrid captain Ramos suffers calf injury
14:02 Dembele to Brighton reports ´pure speculation´, Hughton claims
13:13 Allegri admires ´talented´ Emre Can amid transfer speculation
12:53 His life is like a film - Wenger elated for Liberian president-elect Weah
12:36 Xavi urges Ribery to make Qatar switch
11:40 ´Surprised and shocked´ Wenger stands by referee criticism
10:35 Aubameyang ´not a possibility´ for Arsenal, insists Wenger
04:41 I´m committed to Man United, just lazy – Mourinho explains hotel living
03:49 Jardim: Monaco won´t sell Premier League target Lemar in January
01:57 Coutinho saga not a distraction for Liverpool – Klopp
01:34 Tottenham toil deserved some fortune, says Pochettino
00:21 Spurs star Son hails Obiang´s West Ham stunner
00:15 Barcelona want Mina in January, say Palmeiras
00:12 Zidane praises Real Madrid´s fringe players after Copa del Rey win

Facebook