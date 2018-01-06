Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet

Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Chris Neal earned his crust on Saturday as his clean sheet in the 0-0 draw against Leicester City in the FA Cup saw him win a year's supply of pizza.

A well-known pizza chain had offered the 32-year-old a month's worth of the doughy treat for every 7.5 minutes he negotiated without conceding a goal against the Premier League club.

Neal was aided by the absence of former Fleetwood favourite Jamie Vardy, although it was the visitors who enjoyed the bigger slice of luck after Ashley Hunter hit the post for the third-tier side at the death.

It would have been a memorable way of topping a fine day for Uwe Rosler's side, who instead take away the prize of visiting the King Power Stadium for a third-round replay with the top-flight big cheeses.

| What a feeling - what a performance. What a proud day to be associated with #ftfc... pic.twitter.com/bXvf4DOoio — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) January 6, 2018

Neutrals may have been anticipating a stuffing for the home side, but reaching the break goalless gave them a solid base.

Though the Foxes would have expected to pepper Neal's goal, that onslaught never materialised as he remained largely undisturbed inside his box, comfortably coping with any deliveries.

Whether Rosler will afford his number one the chance to enjoy his carbohydrate-heavy reward remains to be seen, although he can hardly pan him after that display.