Fake Mourinho suffering from amnesia, blasts Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has struck another blow in his war of words with Jose Mourinho, claiming the Manchester United boss is "suffering a bit of amnesia".
The Premier League rivals have been involved in a war of words after Mourinho's comments that he preferred to act more mature on the touchline were perceived as a dig at the Chelsea coach.
Mourinho intensified the spat following Manchester United's 2-0 win over Derby County on Friday, referring to Conte's ban over match-fixing allegations for which he was later acquitted.
"I consider him a little man, I consider him a man with a very low profile," Conte said of Mourinho after his side's goalless FA Cup draw with Norwich City. "There is a story to speak for him and me.
"You can change the story, but you have to know the story very well before hurting another person. In the last period, he's suffering a bit of amnesia."
The 48-year-old Italian went further, questioning Mourinho's show of solidarity to Claudio Ranieri following the Italian's sacking by Leicester City in 2017, when he wore the initials 'CR' on his shirt.
"I remember for example, a stupid example with Ranieri, when he offended Ranieri for his English," Conte said. "Then when Ranieri was sacked he put on a shirt for Ranieri.
"You are a fake. I think you have good consideration for a person or not. It doesn't change your opinion to be more sympathetic or not.
"If you want to fight a person, you try to kill the person, and then after two years you try to help this person, because maybe it's good for you, your profile."
