Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list

6 January 2018 20:43

Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona from Liverpool will propel him into the top three on the list of the most lucrative transfers of all time.

Heading to Camp Nou for a reported fee of €160million on a five-and-a-half-year deal, Coutinho is set to become the club's record signing.

Only Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been transferred for a higher fee, and Coutinho will be expected to fill the void left by the former's world-record move to Ligue 1 for the 2017-18 season.

The transfer brings to an end a long-running saga and dwarfs the €82.3m paid when Luis Suarez made the same move in 2014.

 

1. NEYMAR: BARCELONA TO PSG – €222M

2. KYLIAN MBAPPE: MONACO TO PSG – €180M (permanent deal to be completed in 2018)

3. PHILIPPE COUTINHO: LIVERPOOL TO BARCELONA –  €160M

=4. OUSMANE DEMBELE: BORUSSIA DORTMUND TO BARCELONA – €105M

=4. PAUL POGBA: JUVENTUS TO MANCHESTER UNITED – €105M

6. GARETH BALE: TOTTENHAM TO REAL MADRID – €100.8M

7. CRISTIANO RONALDO: MANCHESTER UNITED TO REAL MADRID – €94M

8. GONZALO HIGUAIN: NAPOLI TO JUVENTUS – €90M

9 NEYMAR: SANTOS TO BARCELONA – €86.2M

10. ROMELU LUKAKU: EVERTON TO MANCHESTER UNITED – €84.8M

11. VIRGIL VAN DIJK: SOUTHAMPTON TO LIVERPOOL –  €84.5M

12. LUIS SUAREZ: LIVERPOOL TO BARCELONA - €82.3M

 

(*Prices are as reported at the time of transfers being completed.)

