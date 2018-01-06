Article

Cagliari 0 Juventus 1: Bernardeschi rescues visitors after Dybala injury

6 January 2018 22:42

Federico Bernardeschi scored the winner for Juventus as the Serie A champions escaped with a 1-0 victory from an enthralling Serie A clash with Cagliari, while Paulo Dybala left the field in tears with a hamstring injury.

Bernardeschi touched home a squared Douglas Costa pass to claim the three points with 16 minutes remaining, despite the protestations of Cagliari who felt a free-kick should have been given for a Medhi Benatia elbow on Leonardo Pavoletti.

An action-packed first half saw Dybala strike the crossbar and Bernardeschi hit the post, before Benatia was ruled offside having appeared to put the visitors in front.

Pavoletti was a thorn in Juve's side throughout and brought the best out of Wojciech Szczesny on two separate occasions.

Dybala's match was over in the 50th minute when he pulled up with a hamstring problem, while Sami Khedira was also forced off after taking an inadvertent heavy blow to the head from Szczesny in another concerning development for Massimiliano Allegri.

But Bernardeschi helped ensure there was something for Juve to celebrate when he netted decisively to ensure the visitors closed back within a point of Serie A leaders Napoli, who beat Verona 2-0 earlier on Saturday.

Juventus started strongly and could have taken the lead when a curling Dybala free-kick bounced agonisingly off the top of the crossbar after nine minutes.

The visitors continued to put the woodwork through its paces as a fierce Bernardeschi strike rattled the left-hand upright eight minutes later, before Benatia looked to have fired Juve in front.

The defender turned in a Miralem Pjanic delivery but was thwarted by a marginal offside call.

Cagliari's attacking threat was limited by comparison but Allegri had Szczesny to thank for keeping the score level, the Pole getting down brilliantly to his right to pull off a spectacular save from a close-range Pavoletti header.

Blaise Matuidi appeared irked by a section of the home fans before picking up the game's first booking for a clumsy lunge on Nicolo Barella, and Szczesny was again required to keep out Pavoletti by touching his low drive onto the post shortly before the break.

Cagliari – and more specifically Pavoletti – carried their momentum into the second half, with the striker directing a looping header just off target almost immediately after the restart.

Juve were dealt a blow when Dybala pulled up and the Argentina international was visibly upset as he walked from the field, but replacement Costa soon went close with a curling strike that dipped just too late.

Szczesny then collided with Khedira's head as he rose to meet a cross, forcing the midfielder off, and Giorgio Chiellini sustained a nasty cut to the forehead – the captain able to carry on after being bandaged up.

Cagliari's frustration at Bernardeschi's strike was clear and they were even more enraged when referee Gianpaolo Calvarese opted against the use of VAR when turning down penalty calls for handball against the matchwinner.

Juve will be grateful to have salvaged the win - Allegri's 100th with the club in Serie A - from this fixture, but they will be holding their breath over the fitness of Dybala and Khedira as they continue their quest to chase down Napoli.


Key Opta Stats:

- Massimiliano Allegri has now won 200 Serie A games as a manager, 100 of those with Juventus.
- Juventus have scored in 24 consecutive away league matches, a record for a Serie A team.
- Federico Bernardeschi has started four times in this Serie A season and scored three goals.
- Juventus have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven Serie A games, as many as they had in their previous 18.
- Juventus have 50 points this season - in the era of three points for a win the Bianconeri have only done better after 20 matchdays on two occasions (2013-14 and 2005-06).

- For the first time since 2013-14 a team have scored at least 49 goals in the first 20 Serie A matchdays (also Juventus on that occasion).

Sponsored links

Saturday 6 January

23:58 Allegri unsure over severity of Dybala injury
23:09 Fake Mourinho suffering from amnesia, blasts Conte
22:42 Cagliari 0 Juventus 1: Bernardeschi rescues visitors after Dybala injury
21:39 Conte hits back at ´little man´ Mourinho
21:34 Liverpool to offer £50 voucher to fans with ´Coutinho 10´ shirts
21:12 Slumping Stoke part company with Hughes
21:03 What do you get for £142m? Opta stats on Barca new boy Coutinho
20:43 Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list
20:38 WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture
20:35 Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
20:26 Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s second string fail to deliver
20:05 Barcelona agree big-money deal to sign Coutinho
20:00 Dyche blasts ref after quick free-kick sparks Burnley collapse
19:32 Hughes on the brink but remains defiant
19:23 Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win
19:09 Guardiola lauds ´essential´ Aguero after FA Cup double
19:03 Milan almost threw it away - Gattuso critical despite Crotone win
18:35 Hughes´ problems worsen as Stoke City exit FA Cup
17:57 Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli
17:51 Manchester City 4 Burnley 1: Aguero´s quick-fire double seals comeback triumph
17:27 Referee cost PSG in Barcelona collapse - Emery
17:19 Inspirational Stoger can turn Dortmund´s fortunes around - Gotze
17:01 AC Milan 1 Crotone 0: Bonucci off the mark for Rossoneri
16:54 Napoli 2 Verona 0: Koulibaly, Callejon keep up leaders´ winning run
16:17 Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet
16:08 Costa transmits fear – Simeone praises striker despite red card
15:58 PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch
14:50 Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return
14:45 Valverde steers clear of latest Coutinho reports
13:48 Firmino-Holgate incident subject of FA probe
13:14 Zidane ´cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo´
13:10 Aubameyang to Guangzhou Evergrande a done deal?
12:31 A-League Review: McCormack leads comeback to send Melbourne City third
11:32 Sorry Micki! Mourinho apologised for ´unfair´ substitution
11:19 Heynckes rules out Vidal to Chelsea
11:05 Tevez contract terminated by Shanghai Shenhua
11:03 Emery does not fear sack if PSG lose Real Madrid tie
03:51 Van Dijk debut a ´fairytale´, says Klopp
03:34 Klopp and Allardyce not drawn on Firmino, Holgate incident
00:17 I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte

Friday 5 January

23:51 Everton gave it everything – Allardyce
23:42 Klopp: Liverpool penalty should not have been given
23:30 Guardiola: I must win trophies to stay at Manchester City
23:30 Chelsea boss Conte warns Mourinho and other rivals: I´m ready to fight
23:30 Guardiola urges Aguero to hit the heights with Jesus on the mend
23:12 Inter ´won´t rule out´ new Icardi contract as Madrid circle
23:12 Van Dijk revels in ´dream´ Liverpool debut
23:02 Fiorentina 1 Inter 1: Simeone strikes late to extend Nerazzurri slump
22:59 Manchester United 2 Derby County 0: Lingard, Lukaku late show sends Red Devils through
22:53 Liverpool 2 Everton 1: Van Dijk scores winner on debut
22:33 Messi´s father hints that Catalan independence clause exists in Barca deal
22:25 Mourinho losing his memory, claims Conte
21:52 Everton land Besiktas striker Tosun
21:24 Tevez at Boca: I never left
20:58 Oscar Garcia takes charge at Olympiacos
20:47 Ajax complete signing of Argentina defender Tagliafico
20:29 Ziganda has ´no idea´ if Kepa had Real Madrid medical
20:01 Van Dijk handed Liverpool debut in Merseyside derby
19:54 De Jong swaps Galatasaray for Mainz
19:06 Mina wants immediate Barcelona move, Palmeiras confirm
18:05 Chelsea complete protracted Barkley signing
17:49 Come dine with us, Mr Wenger – Forest´s cheeky invite to suspended Arsenal boss
17:37 Boateng close to firing on all cylinders after injury woes
17:24 A-League Review: Adelaide pile the misery on Perth, Wanderers in clinical mood
17:09 Wenger banned for three games after accepting misconduct charge
17:01 Guardiola leaves Silva to decide whether he can face Burnley
16:53 David Luiz back in contention for Chelsea, but Hazard doubtful
16:22 Sneijder to leave Nice for Qatar
16:16 Roma´s Nainggolan dropped after Instagram antics
16:15 Costa and Griezmann the plan for Atletico - Simeone
15:52 Manchester City need 32 players for quadruple bid, says Guardiola
15:37 Cavani and Pastore must justify late return, says Emery
15:34 Conte snaps at Mourinho ´clowns´ jibe and takes aim at Wenger
14:56 Gattuso still believes in AC Milan´s Champions League hopes
14:47 Barkley a good prospect for Chelsea - Conte
14:30 Real Madrid captain Ramos suffers calf injury
14:02 Dembele to Brighton reports ´pure speculation´, Hughton claims
13:13 Allegri admires ´talented´ Emre Can amid transfer speculation
12:53 His life is like a film - Wenger elated for Liberian president-elect Weah
12:36 Xavi urges Ribery to make Qatar switch
11:40 ´Surprised and shocked´ Wenger stands by referee criticism
10:35 Aubameyang ´not a possibility´ for Arsenal, insists Wenger
04:41 I´m committed to Man United, just lazy – Mourinho explains hotel living
03:49 Jardim: Monaco won´t sell Premier League target Lemar in January
01:57 Coutinho saga not a distraction for Liverpool – Klopp
01:34 Tottenham toil deserved some fortune, says Pochettino
00:21 Spurs star Son hails Obiang´s West Ham stunner
00:15 Barcelona want Mina in January, say Palmeiras
00:12 Zidane praises Real Madrid´s fringe players after Copa del Rey win

Facebook