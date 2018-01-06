Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return

Diego Costa scored and was sent off on his LaLiga return as Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.
The Spain striker, who netted in the Copa del Rey win over Lleida on Wednesday, struck his side's second goal after Angel Correa's opener before picking up a second yellow card for his subsequent celebration.
Costa's dismissal was one of the flashpoints of an ill-tempered clash in the capital, in which eight other players were booked and referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero was forced to speak with the Atletico coaching staff shortly before a half-time tussle between the players.
Head coach Diego Simeone started Costa, who had recovered from a knock picked up at Lleida, alongside Antoine Griezmann but it was Correa who broke the deadlock with a clever finish in the first half.
Costa was involved in an argument with Juan Cala as he left the pitch at the interval and he was booked for raising an arm to Djene Dakonam just six minutes before his goal and ensuing red card.
Atleti were fairly untroubled in the closing stages despite their man disadvantage, though, meaning they move to within six points of leaders Barcelona in the table, having played a game more.
Atleti's top scorers in #LaLiga this season:— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 6, 2018
Griezmann, CORREA
Carrasco, Gameiro pic.twitter.com/EzbyeB8iBc
Getafe had failed to score in their previous nine league meetings with Simeone's Atletico, but their bright start saw Jan Oblak forced into two saves from Amath Ndiaye in the opening 10 minutes.
Atletico pressure began to build, though, and Correa made no mistake with their first clear-cut opportunity in the 18th minute, placing a crisp shot into the bottom-left corner with the outside of his foot after a fine run and pass from Griezmann.
The half descended into an ill-tempered affair, with the referee's refusal to book Djene for two fouls from behind leading to angry confrontations with Costa and the Atletico coaching staff, before Griezmann was booked for an innocuous challenge to further incense the home players.
Cala and Stefan Savic were both booked for their part in the ensuing argument and the Getafe defender was involved in a further heated exchange with Costa on the touchline, prompting Oblak to lead the striker down the tunnel.
7 - There have been seven yellow cards shown in the first half of Atletico vs Getafe, the most in a first half of a La Liga game this season. Battle.— OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 6, 2018
Costa had been rather subdued on the pitch but he missed a great chance to double the lead just before the hour mark, shouldering Damian Suarez off the ball to get free in the area, only to send a half-volley sailing over the crossbar.
The 29-year-old then became the latest Atleti player to be booked for catching Djene with a raised arm as tempers threatened to flare again, before his match came to a premature end in quite remarkable fashion.
Sime Vrsaljko surged down the right and sent a low cross towards the far post, where Costa arrived to send a composed first-time finish past Arsenal loanee Emiliano Martinez.
The striker celebrated by hurdling the advertising boards and celebrating with the fans right in front of the first row of seats, a decision that earned him a second yellow card and saw him stride off the pitch in bemused fashion.
Griezmann threatened a third with a late free-kick as Atleti saw out the closing stages with little difficulty, though, to ensure their winning start to 2018 continued despite Costa's rather mixed homecoming.
Key Opta stats:
- Diego Costa scored and was sent off in the same LaLiga game for the first time ever.
- Angel Correa has equalled Antoine Griezmann as Atletico's top-scorer in La Liga this season (five apiece).
- Diego Costa has scored with both of his two shots on target since his Atletico return, one vs Lleida in the Copa del Rey and one on Saturday.
- There were seven yellow cards shown in the first half, the most in a first half of a LaLiga game this season.
- Diego Costa has scored five goals in his seven LaLiga games against Getafe, four of them with Atletico.
- Atletico are the first team to have kept 10 clean sheets in a row against a single opponent in LaLiga history.
- Jan Oblak has saved 19 of the last 21 shots on target he has faced in LaLiga, including the five against Getafe.
|Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list
|WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture
|Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
|Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s second string fail to deliver
|Barcelona agree big-money deal to sign Coutinho
|Dyche blasts ref after quick free-kick sparks Burnley collapse
|Hughes on the brink but remains defiant
|Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win
|Guardiola lauds ´essential´ Aguero after FA Cup double
|Milan almost threw it away - Gattuso critical despite Crotone win
|Hughes´ problems worsen as Stoke City exit FA Cup
|Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli
|Manchester City 4 Burnley 1: Aguero´s quick-fire double seals comeback triumph
|Referee cost PSG in Barcelona collapse - Emery
|Inspirational Stoger can turn Dortmund´s fortunes around - Gotze
|AC Milan 1 Crotone 0: Bonucci off the mark for Rossoneri
|Napoli 2 Verona 0: Koulibaly, Callejon keep up leaders´ winning run
|Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet
|Costa transmits fear – Simeone praises striker despite red card
|PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch
|Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return
|Valverde steers clear of latest Coutinho reports
|Firmino-Holgate incident subject of FA probe
|Zidane ´cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo´
|Aubameyang to Guangzhou Evergrande a done deal?
|A-League Review: McCormack leads comeback to send Melbourne City third
|Sorry Micki! Mourinho apologised for ´unfair´ substitution
|Heynckes rules out Vidal to Chelsea
|Tevez contract terminated by Shanghai Shenhua
|Emery does not fear sack if PSG lose Real Madrid tie
|Van Dijk debut a ´fairytale´, says Klopp
|Klopp and Allardyce not drawn on Firmino, Holgate incident
|I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte
|Everton gave it everything – Allardyce
|Klopp: Liverpool penalty should not have been given
|Guardiola: I must win trophies to stay at Manchester City
|Chelsea boss Conte warns Mourinho and other rivals: I´m ready to fight
|Guardiola urges Aguero to hit the heights with Jesus on the mend
|Inter ´won´t rule out´ new Icardi contract as Madrid circle
|Van Dijk revels in ´dream´ Liverpool debut
|Fiorentina 1 Inter 1: Simeone strikes late to extend Nerazzurri slump
|Manchester United 2 Derby County 0: Lingard, Lukaku late show sends Red Devils through
|Liverpool 2 Everton 1: Van Dijk scores winner on debut
|Messi´s father hints that Catalan independence clause exists in Barca deal
|Mourinho losing his memory, claims Conte
|Everton land Besiktas striker Tosun
|Tevez at Boca: I never left
|Oscar Garcia takes charge at Olympiacos
|Ajax complete signing of Argentina defender Tagliafico
|Ziganda has ´no idea´ if Kepa had Real Madrid medical
|Van Dijk handed Liverpool debut in Merseyside derby
|De Jong swaps Galatasaray for Mainz
|Mina wants immediate Barcelona move, Palmeiras confirm
|Chelsea complete protracted Barkley signing
|Come dine with us, Mr Wenger – Forest´s cheeky invite to suspended Arsenal boss
|Boateng close to firing on all cylinders after injury woes
|A-League Review: Adelaide pile the misery on Perth, Wanderers in clinical mood
|Wenger banned for three games after accepting misconduct charge
|Guardiola leaves Silva to decide whether he can face Burnley
|David Luiz back in contention for Chelsea, but Hazard doubtful
|Sneijder to leave Nice for Qatar
|Roma´s Nainggolan dropped after Instagram antics
|Costa and Griezmann the plan for Atletico - Simeone
|Manchester City need 32 players for quadruple bid, says Guardiola
|Cavani and Pastore must justify late return, says Emery
|Conte snaps at Mourinho ´clowns´ jibe and takes aim at Wenger
|Gattuso still believes in AC Milan´s Champions League hopes
|Barkley a good prospect for Chelsea - Conte
|Real Madrid captain Ramos suffers calf injury
|Dembele to Brighton reports ´pure speculation´, Hughton claims
|Allegri admires ´talented´ Emre Can amid transfer speculation
|His life is like a film - Wenger elated for Liberian president-elect Weah
|Xavi urges Ribery to make Qatar switch
|´Surprised and shocked´ Wenger stands by referee criticism
|Aubameyang ´not a possibility´ for Arsenal, insists Wenger
|I´m committed to Man United, just lazy – Mourinho explains hotel living
|Jardim: Monaco won´t sell Premier League target Lemar in January
|Coutinho saga not a distraction for Liverpool – Klopp
|Tottenham toil deserved some fortune, says Pochettino
|Spurs star Son hails Obiang´s West Ham stunner
|Barcelona want Mina in January, say Palmeiras
|Zidane praises Real Madrid´s fringe players after Copa del Rey win
|Valverde: Dembele not ready to start for Barcelona
|Tottenham 1 West Ham 1: Obiang and Son go spectacular in derby draw
|Numancia 0 Real Madrid 3: Spot-kick double gives Zidane´s men winning start to 2018
|Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
|Barca will show Celta respect at Camp Nou, says Valverde
|Celta Vigo 1 Barcelona 1: Dembele returns as Copa del Rey holders draw in 2018 bow
|Pjaca joins Schalke on loan from Juventus
|Kane back for Tottenham as West Ham bench Carroll
|Bale makes first Real Madrid start since September
|Arsenal complete signing of Greek defender Mavropanos
|No Mkhitaryan, no Pastore, no Verdi - Inter ready for frugal January
|Dembele to make Barcelona return in Copa del Rey tie
|Wenger asked by FA to explain referee comments
|Mahrez happy to stay at Leicester - Puel
|Relegation? Hughes eyeing top-half Premier League finish with lowly Stoke
|Tarkowski signs new Burnley deal until 2022
|Rakitic endorses Pjaca´s Schalke switch
|Klopp hints at delaying Van Dijk´s Liverpool debut
|Vietto joins Valencia on loan from Atletico Madrid
|Klopp avoids ´creating stories´ over Coutinho´s Barcelona link
|Mazzarri succeeds Mihajlovic at Torino
|Mourinho to pick Romero against ´Premier League team´ Derby County
|Mourinho describes Manchester United resignation reports as ´garbage´
|Allardyce expects Barkley offers
|Mourinho declares Lukaku fit to return
|Kane has the quality to play for Real Madrid – Aguero
|James not considering Bayern exit
|Tosun could be in Everton squad to face Liverpool, says Allardyce
|Torino sack Mihajlovic after Juventus loss
|Ronaldo among Real Madrid stars rested for Copa del Rey
|Manchester City top Soccerex football money list
|Stop talking about Goretzka, Heidel tells Bayern
|No progress in Wilshere contract talks
|Spalletti doesn´t fear losing Inter stars
|Wilshere deserves England recall, says Wenger
|Diego Simeone will return to Inter, says son
|Madrid-bound Vinicius soars with Nene and Rockets
|Spurs would consider Kane sale if he asked to leave, says Pochettino amid Madrid interest
|Benfica 1 Sporting CP 1: Jonas penalty salvages Lisbon derby draw as Porto go clear
|I´ve rarely been given the players I asked for – Conte bemoans transfer business
|Allegri confirms Sturaro & Marchisio injuries
|Conte blames bad luck for dismal Morata display at Arsenal