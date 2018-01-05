Guardiola urges Aguero to hit the heights with Jesus on the mend

Pep Guardiola has challenged Sergio Aguero to hit peak form for Manchester City as Gabriel Jesus begins his rehabilitation from medial knee ligament damage.
Guardiola has rotated Argentina star Aguero and Brazil striker Jesus for the majority of this season, an approach that has contributed to City opening up a 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
It has also been an apparent source of one of the few notes of discord emanating from the Etihad Stadium of late, as reports before Christmas suggested Aguero was unhappy with Guardiola's treatment of him in the wake of being an unused substituted in the 2-1 derby win over Manchester United.
The 29-year-old was also visibly frustrated when withdrawn for Jesus before the hour as Tottenham were swatted aside 4-1.
He should not have to endure such restrictions upon his playing time in the immediate future, with Jesus facing up to two months out on account of the injury he suffered at Crystal Palace last weekend.
"I would prefer Gabriel was here, believe me. For this amount of games we have just one striker in Sergio," Guardiola said ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Burnley.
"We have other options to play in that position in the squad. Of course, Sergio now is going to play, is going to play, is going to play.
"Hopefully he can show us his top level that he has. We are going to speak with him every day, before and after the games, to see how he feels because, of course, when you have a game every three or four days, some minutes you have to rest and some games you are going to play. That is natural."
Linda manera de empezar el año! Triunfo con un gran juego de equipo y con gol. A seguir así!//Great way to start off the year! A win with a fantastic teamwork and goals. Let's keep it up, c'mon, City! pic.twitter.com/9n7JFdIJHJ— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 2, 2018
Aguero has striven, often in vain, for his top level since a taxi crash in Amsterdam at the end of September left him with a broken rib, ruling him out of City's pivotal 1-0 win at Chelsea.
He poached a 16th goal of the season against Watford in midweek and told reporters afterwards that he intends to see out his contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2020, adding pointedly that the club will have the final word.
At the start of last season, Guardiola regularly asked for Aguero to improve his all-round contribution to the side but, as has been the case for some time now, he was fulsome in his praise on Friday despite the recent suggestions of choppy waters.
"I think we are so happy with what Sergio has done in our period together," the former Barcelona boss added, while noting the muscular injuries that hindered Aguero during many previous seasons at City appear to be a thing of the past.
"Before we came here he always had long periods injured and in these two years he didn't suffer that.
"He was banned two times [in 2016-17] because he is so aggressive without the ball and then after that it was always good. He was always fit.
"Hopefully we can handle it until the end because we need the strikers' goals. Our success this season is not just the strikers; it is wingers, attacking midfielders and set-pieces - scoring a lot.
"But our striker is our striker. We need Sergio, we need Gabriel. We need them both. Two months is a lot of games when we will just have one."
|Everton gave it everything – Allardyce
|Klopp: Liverpool penalty should not have been given
|Guardiola: I must win trophies to stay at Manchester City
|Chelsea boss Conte warns Mourinho and other rivals: I´m ready to fight
|Guardiola urges Aguero to hit the heights with Jesus on the mend
|Inter ´won´t rule out´ new Icardi contract as Madrid circle
|Van Dijk revels in ´dream´ Liverpool debut
|Fiorentina 1 Inter 1: Simeone strikes late to extend Nerazzurri slump
|Manchester United 2 Derby County 0: Lingard, Lukaku late show sends Red Devils through
|Liverpool 2 Everton 1: Van Dijk scores winner on debut
|Messi´s father hints that Catalan independence clause exists in Barca deal
|Mourinho losing his memory, claims Conte
|Everton land Besiktas striker Tosun
|Tevez at Boca: I never left
|Oscar Garcia takes charge at Olympiacos
|Ajax complete signing of Argentina defender Tagliafico
|Ziganda has ´no idea´ if Kepa had Real Madrid medical
|Van Dijk handed Liverpool debut in Merseyside derby
|De Jong swaps Galatasaray for Mainz
|Mina wants immediate Barcelona move, Palmeiras confirm
|Chelsea complete protracted Barkley signing
|Come dine with us, Mr Wenger – Forest´s cheeky invite to suspended Arsenal boss
|Boateng close to firing on all cylinders after injury woes
|A-League Review: Adelaide pile the misery on Perth, Wanderers in clinical mood
|Wenger banned for three games after accepting misconduct charge
|Guardiola leaves Silva to decide whether he can face Burnley
|David Luiz back in contention for Chelsea, but Hazard doubtful
|Sneijder to leave Nice for Qatar
|Roma´s Nainggolan dropped after Instagram antics
|Costa and Griezmann the plan for Atletico - Simeone
|Manchester City need 32 players for quadruple bid, says Guardiola
|Cavani and Pastore must justify late return, says Emery
|Conte snaps at Mourinho ´clowns´ jibe and takes aim at Wenger
|Gattuso still believes in AC Milan´s Champions League hopes
|Barkley a good prospect for Chelsea - Conte
|Real Madrid captain Ramos suffers calf injury
|Dembele to Brighton reports ´pure speculation´, Hughton claims
|Allegri admires ´talented´ Emre Can amid transfer speculation
|His life is like a film - Wenger elated for Liberian president-elect Weah
|Xavi urges Ribery to make Qatar switch
|´Surprised and shocked´ Wenger stands by referee criticism
|Aubameyang ´not a possibility´ for Arsenal, insists Wenger
|I´m committed to Man United, just lazy – Mourinho explains hotel living
|Jardim: Monaco won´t sell Premier League target Lemar in January
|Coutinho saga not a distraction for Liverpool – Klopp
|Tottenham toil deserved some fortune, says Pochettino
|Spurs star Son hails Obiang´s West Ham stunner
|Barcelona want Mina in January, say Palmeiras
|Zidane praises Real Madrid´s fringe players after Copa del Rey win
|Valverde: Dembele not ready to start for Barcelona
|Tottenham 1 West Ham 1: Obiang and Son go spectacular in derby draw
|Numancia 0 Real Madrid 3: Spot-kick double gives Zidane´s men winning start to 2018
|Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
|Barca will show Celta respect at Camp Nou, says Valverde
|Celta Vigo 1 Barcelona 1: Dembele returns as Copa del Rey holders draw in 2018 bow
|Pjaca joins Schalke on loan from Juventus
|Kane back for Tottenham as West Ham bench Carroll
|Bale makes first Real Madrid start since September
|Arsenal complete signing of Greek defender Mavropanos
|No Mkhitaryan, no Pastore, no Verdi - Inter ready for frugal January
|Dembele to make Barcelona return in Copa del Rey tie
|Wenger asked by FA to explain referee comments
|Mahrez happy to stay at Leicester - Puel
|Relegation? Hughes eyeing top-half Premier League finish with lowly Stoke
|Tarkowski signs new Burnley deal until 2022
|Rakitic endorses Pjaca´s Schalke switch
|Klopp hints at delaying Van Dijk´s Liverpool debut
|Vietto joins Valencia on loan from Atletico Madrid
|Klopp avoids ´creating stories´ over Coutinho´s Barcelona link
|Mazzarri succeeds Mihajlovic at Torino
|Mourinho to pick Romero against ´Premier League team´ Derby County
|Mourinho describes Manchester United resignation reports as ´garbage´
|Allardyce expects Barkley offers
|Mourinho declares Lukaku fit to return
|Kane has the quality to play for Real Madrid – Aguero
|James not considering Bayern exit
|Tosun could be in Everton squad to face Liverpool, says Allardyce
|Torino sack Mihajlovic after Juventus loss
|Ronaldo among Real Madrid stars rested for Copa del Rey
|Manchester City top Soccerex football money list
|Stop talking about Goretzka, Heidel tells Bayern
|No progress in Wilshere contract talks
|Spalletti doesn´t fear losing Inter stars
|Wilshere deserves England recall, says Wenger
|Diego Simeone will return to Inter, says son
|Madrid-bound Vinicius soars with Nene and Rockets
|Spurs would consider Kane sale if he asked to leave, says Pochettino amid Madrid interest
|Benfica 1 Sporting CP 1: Jonas penalty salvages Lisbon derby draw as Porto go clear
|I´ve rarely been given the players I asked for – Conte bemoans transfer business
|Allegri confirms Sturaro & Marchisio injuries
|Conte blames bad luck for dismal Morata display at Arsenal