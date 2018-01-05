Guardiola: I must win trophies to stay at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola insists he must earn the right to an extended stay at Manchester City by bringing home silverware.
Guardiola is halfway through a three-year contract at the Etihad Stadium – the same length of time he spent at Bayern Munich in his previous job – and reports last month suggested the Catalan would be offered a bumper extension on account of City's dominant form so far this season.
Undefeated and with a 15-point lead in the Premier League, into the Champions League last 16 and contemplating an EFL Cup semi-final against Championship club Bristol City, it is unlikely any of the Etihad Stadium faithful would object to a Guardiola tenure far beyond his present terms.
Given Jose Mourinho this week dismissed suggestions he might look to leave Manchester United as "garbage", the prospect of Guardiola and his old rival maintaining hostilities in the Premier League is an enticing one.
However, when discussing the development of contract talks with Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, Guardiola was unsure over the extent to which his own future might influence first-team players and added a key stipulation he must meet following a trophy-less 2016-17.
"I don't know what [the players] think about [my contract], but my commitment during the first year, this period and the next one, there is no doubt about that," the 46-year-old told reporters at a news conference ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie with Burnley.
"I will be here one more year and after that we will see. It depends on whether we win and I deserve to extend my contract.
"I'm so, so happy here. But to extend your contract in the big clubs you have to win. If you don't win, you don't deserve to continue. I want to win."
FA Cup tomorrow! We are ready ! @ManCity pic.twitter.com/r8kiU5IkJp— Danilo Luiz (@2DaniLuiz) January 5, 2018
On the players in question, negotiations with experienced Brazil midfielder Fernandinho – who claimed this week Guardiola had coaxed him to the best form of his career this season – are furthest down the line.
Talks with star man De Bruyne and striker Jesus, currently sidelined due to a medial knee ligament injury, are not at such an advanced stage according to their manager.
"My last news is 'Dinho is close, so close. Gabriel and Kevin, I don't know," Guardiola explained. "I think they made the first contacts but I don't know if it is close.
"Fernandinho, a lot of time ago we were handling that so I think it's at the end."
Guardiola maintains he will wait until next season to announce his future plans but he hopes the youthful nucleus of his squad stay around to propel City to greater heights.
"All the young players that we have, the managers [agents] the fathers and mothers all know we would like them to stay with us for a long time," he added.
"No doubt we would like to extend Gabriel and Kevin's contracts. The negotiations are the negotiations and sometimes it is not possible but they know, all of them, that we would like them to continue.
"We want to build up something we started 18 months ago with these guys and want to continue with them."
|Everton gave it everything – Allardyce
|Klopp: Liverpool penalty should not have been given
|Guardiola: I must win trophies to stay at Manchester City
|Chelsea boss Conte warns Mourinho and other rivals: I´m ready to fight
|Guardiola urges Aguero to hit the heights with Jesus on the mend
|Inter ´won´t rule out´ new Icardi contract as Madrid circle
|Van Dijk revels in ´dream´ Liverpool debut
|Fiorentina 1 Inter 1: Simeone strikes late to extend Nerazzurri slump
|Manchester United 2 Derby County 0: Lingard, Lukaku late show sends Red Devils through
|Liverpool 2 Everton 1: Van Dijk scores winner on debut
|Messi´s father hints that Catalan independence clause exists in Barca deal
|Mourinho losing his memory, claims Conte
|Everton land Besiktas striker Tosun
|Tevez at Boca: I never left
|Oscar Garcia takes charge at Olympiacos
|Ajax complete signing of Argentina defender Tagliafico
|Ziganda has ´no idea´ if Kepa had Real Madrid medical
|Van Dijk handed Liverpool debut in Merseyside derby
|De Jong swaps Galatasaray for Mainz
|Mina wants immediate Barcelona move, Palmeiras confirm
|Chelsea complete protracted Barkley signing
|Come dine with us, Mr Wenger – Forest´s cheeky invite to suspended Arsenal boss
|Boateng close to firing on all cylinders after injury woes
|A-League Review: Adelaide pile the misery on Perth, Wanderers in clinical mood
|Wenger banned for three games after accepting misconduct charge
|Guardiola leaves Silva to decide whether he can face Burnley
|David Luiz back in contention for Chelsea, but Hazard doubtful
|Sneijder to leave Nice for Qatar
|Roma´s Nainggolan dropped after Instagram antics
|Costa and Griezmann the plan for Atletico - Simeone
|Manchester City need 32 players for quadruple bid, says Guardiola
|Cavani and Pastore must justify late return, says Emery
|Conte snaps at Mourinho ´clowns´ jibe and takes aim at Wenger
|Gattuso still believes in AC Milan´s Champions League hopes
|Barkley a good prospect for Chelsea - Conte
|Real Madrid captain Ramos suffers calf injury
|Dembele to Brighton reports ´pure speculation´, Hughton claims
|Allegri admires ´talented´ Emre Can amid transfer speculation
|His life is like a film - Wenger elated for Liberian president-elect Weah
|Xavi urges Ribery to make Qatar switch
|´Surprised and shocked´ Wenger stands by referee criticism
|Aubameyang ´not a possibility´ for Arsenal, insists Wenger
|I´m committed to Man United, just lazy – Mourinho explains hotel living
|Jardim: Monaco won´t sell Premier League target Lemar in January
|Coutinho saga not a distraction for Liverpool – Klopp
|Tottenham toil deserved some fortune, says Pochettino
|Spurs star Son hails Obiang´s West Ham stunner
|Barcelona want Mina in January, say Palmeiras
|Zidane praises Real Madrid´s fringe players after Copa del Rey win
|Valverde: Dembele not ready to start for Barcelona
|Tottenham 1 West Ham 1: Obiang and Son go spectacular in derby draw
|Numancia 0 Real Madrid 3: Spot-kick double gives Zidane´s men winning start to 2018
|Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
|Barca will show Celta respect at Camp Nou, says Valverde
|Celta Vigo 1 Barcelona 1: Dembele returns as Copa del Rey holders draw in 2018 bow
|Pjaca joins Schalke on loan from Juventus
|Kane back for Tottenham as West Ham bench Carroll
|Bale makes first Real Madrid start since September
|Arsenal complete signing of Greek defender Mavropanos
|No Mkhitaryan, no Pastore, no Verdi - Inter ready for frugal January
|Dembele to make Barcelona return in Copa del Rey tie
|Wenger asked by FA to explain referee comments
|Mahrez happy to stay at Leicester - Puel
|Relegation? Hughes eyeing top-half Premier League finish with lowly Stoke
|Tarkowski signs new Burnley deal until 2022
|Rakitic endorses Pjaca´s Schalke switch
|Klopp hints at delaying Van Dijk´s Liverpool debut
|Vietto joins Valencia on loan from Atletico Madrid
|Klopp avoids ´creating stories´ over Coutinho´s Barcelona link
|Mazzarri succeeds Mihajlovic at Torino
|Mourinho to pick Romero against ´Premier League team´ Derby County
|Mourinho describes Manchester United resignation reports as ´garbage´
|Allardyce expects Barkley offers
|Mourinho declares Lukaku fit to return
|Kane has the quality to play for Real Madrid – Aguero
|James not considering Bayern exit
|Tosun could be in Everton squad to face Liverpool, says Allardyce
|Torino sack Mihajlovic after Juventus loss
|Ronaldo among Real Madrid stars rested for Copa del Rey
|Manchester City top Soccerex football money list
|Stop talking about Goretzka, Heidel tells Bayern
|No progress in Wilshere contract talks
|Spalletti doesn´t fear losing Inter stars
|Wilshere deserves England recall, says Wenger
|Diego Simeone will return to Inter, says son
|Madrid-bound Vinicius soars with Nene and Rockets
|Spurs would consider Kane sale if he asked to leave, says Pochettino amid Madrid interest
|Benfica 1 Sporting CP 1: Jonas penalty salvages Lisbon derby draw as Porto go clear
|I´ve rarely been given the players I asked for – Conte bemoans transfer business
|Allegri confirms Sturaro & Marchisio injuries
|Conte blames bad luck for dismal Morata display at Arsenal