Gattuso still believes in AC Milan´s Champions League hopes

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso still believes his side can claim a place in next season's Champions League.
Milan have won one of their five Serie A matches since Gattuso took charge following the sacking of Vincenzo Montella, leaving the team 11th in the table despite heavy investment in players including Leonardo Bonucci and Andre Silva.
It means Milan are 14 points adrift of fourth-placed Roma and Champions League qualification but just 10 above the bottom three.
Despite their poor form - a rare highlight was beating Inter to qualify for the last four of the Coppa Italia - Gattuso insists a place at Europe's top table remains his target.
"Our league position is not good, but we're in the Coppa Italia semi-finals and the last 32 of the Europa League," Gattuso said at Friday's news conference.
"We need to get the best out of those matches, without neglecting the league where there’s a long way to go.
"And until the mathematics condemns us, we must even believe in the Champions League."
#Gattuso: "I don't know what I'll do for my birthday. I hope my wife will make me a nice cake and give me a nice bottle of wine (laughs). I have many memories in these 40 years. As a player, when I won, I only celebrated a little because I immediately thought of the next game"— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 5, 2018
Milan host Crotone on Saturday, with the visitors 18th in Serie A after losing six of their last seven matches in the league, but Gattuso is taking nothing for granted, although Milan won the reverse fixture 3-0 at the start of the season.
"Tomorrow's match won't be easy but we only think about winning and bringing the three points home," added Gattuso, who marks his 40th birthday next week.
"They are an offensive team and they like to bring many men in the area. We must be careful on defence. They have won only one game of the last five, but it's a team we respect a lot. We must play at high intensity.
"Will I play Hakan Calhanoglu from the start? Maybe. He is fully fit. At this moment, everyone is training with great desire, they are making it difficult for me to make choices. This team can still give much more, many players can do a lot better.
"When people thought it was easy, it went badly like in Benevento and Verona. Right now we can't afford to say that a match is easy. We have worked very well in the last days. I saw a less tired team, but we have to prove it on the pitch."
|Ziganda has ´no idea´ if Kepa had Real Madrid medical
|Van Dijk handed Liverpool debut in Merseyside derby
|De Jong swaps Galatasaray for Mainz
|Mina wants immediate Barcelona move, Palmeiras confirm
|Chelsea complete protracted Barkley signing
|Come dine with us, Mr Wenger – Forest´s cheeky invite to suspended Arsenal boss
|Boateng close to firing on all cylinders after injury woes
|A-League Review: Adelaide pile the misery on Perth, Wanderers in clinical mood
|Wenger banned for three games after accepting misconduct charge
|Guardiola leaves Silva to decide whether he can face Burnley
|David Luiz back in contention for Chelsea, but Hazard doubtful
|Sneijder to leave Nice for Qatar
|Roma´s Nainggolan dropped after Instagram antics
|Costa and Griezmann the plan for Atletico - Simeone
|Manchester City need 32 players for quadruple bid, says Guardiola
|Cavani and Pastore must justify late return, says Emery
|Conte snaps at Mourinho ´clowns´ jibe and takes aim at Wenger
|Gattuso still believes in AC Milan´s Champions League hopes
|Barkley a good prospect for Chelsea - Conte
|Real Madrid captain Ramos suffers calf injury
|Dembele to Brighton reports ´pure speculation´, Hughton claims
|Allegri admires ´talented´ Emre Can amid transfer speculation
|His life is like a film - Wenger elated for Liberian president-elect Weah
|Xavi urges Ribery to make Qatar switch
|´Surprised and shocked´ Wenger stands by referee criticism
|Aubameyang ´not a possibility´ for Arsenal, insists Wenger
|I´m committed to Man United, just lazy – Mourinho explains hotel living
|Jardim: Monaco won´t sell Premier League target Lemar in January
|Coutinho saga not a distraction for Liverpool – Klopp
|Tottenham toil deserved some fortune, says Pochettino
|Spurs star Son hails Obiang´s West Ham stunner
|Barcelona want Mina in January, say Palmeiras
|Zidane praises Real Madrid´s fringe players after Copa del Rey win
|Valverde: Dembele not ready to start for Barcelona
|Tottenham 1 West Ham 1: Obiang and Son go spectacular in derby draw
|Numancia 0 Real Madrid 3: Spot-kick double gives Zidane´s men winning start to 2018
|Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
|Barca will show Celta respect at Camp Nou, says Valverde
|Celta Vigo 1 Barcelona 1: Dembele returns as Copa del Rey holders draw in 2018 bow
|Pjaca joins Schalke on loan from Juventus
|Kane back for Tottenham as West Ham bench Carroll
|Bale makes first Real Madrid start since September
|Arsenal complete signing of Greek defender Mavropanos
|No Mkhitaryan, no Pastore, no Verdi - Inter ready for frugal January
|Dembele to make Barcelona return in Copa del Rey tie
|Wenger asked by FA to explain referee comments
|Mahrez happy to stay at Leicester - Puel
|Relegation? Hughes eyeing top-half Premier League finish with lowly Stoke
|Tarkowski signs new Burnley deal until 2022
|Rakitic endorses Pjaca´s Schalke switch
|Klopp hints at delaying Van Dijk´s Liverpool debut
|Vietto joins Valencia on loan from Atletico Madrid
|Klopp avoids ´creating stories´ over Coutinho´s Barcelona link
|Mazzarri succeeds Mihajlovic at Torino
|Mourinho to pick Romero against ´Premier League team´ Derby County
|Mourinho describes Manchester United resignation reports as ´garbage´
|Allardyce expects Barkley offers
|Mourinho declares Lukaku fit to return
|Kane has the quality to play for Real Madrid – Aguero
|James not considering Bayern exit
|Tosun could be in Everton squad to face Liverpool, says Allardyce
|Torino sack Mihajlovic after Juventus loss
|Ronaldo among Real Madrid stars rested for Copa del Rey
|Manchester City top Soccerex football money list
|Stop talking about Goretzka, Heidel tells Bayern
|No progress in Wilshere contract talks
|Spalletti doesn´t fear losing Inter stars
|Wilshere deserves England recall, says Wenger
|Diego Simeone will return to Inter, says son
|Madrid-bound Vinicius soars with Nene and Rockets
|Spurs would consider Kane sale if he asked to leave, says Pochettino amid Madrid interest
|Benfica 1 Sporting CP 1: Jonas penalty salvages Lisbon derby draw as Porto go clear
|I´ve rarely been given the players I asked for – Conte bemoans transfer business
|Allegri confirms Sturaro & Marchisio injuries
|Conte blames bad luck for dismal Morata display at Arsenal
|Wenger confirms Arsenal will sign Greek defender Mavropanos
|Wenger slams ´farcical´ Hazard penalty in Chelsea draw
|Costa and Vitolo will help Atletico Madrid grow - Simeone
|Kane pushing to face West Ham as Pochettino dismisses revenge talk
|Atletico to assess Diego Costa injury after goalscoring return
|Hazard frustrated with missed chances in Arsenal draw
|Arsenal 2 Chelsea 2: Bellerin belter snatches point in derby thriller
|Juventus 2 Torino 0: Costa and Mandzukic earn Coppa Italia derby win
|It´s sad, but here you never know - Zidane unsure of his Real Madrid destiny
|Rivaldo backs Barcelona target Coutinho to thrive at Camp Nou
|Dembele in Barcelona squad for Copa del Rey tie, but Messi omitted
|Lleida Esportiu 0 Atletico Madrid 4: Diego Costa nets on return in easy Copa del Rey win
|Ozil and Hazard return but Koscielny misses Arsenal-Chelsea clash
|Tottenham improving despite league position, insists Alli
|Pjaca loan move to Schalke imminent - Heidel
|Costa on the bench for Atletico´s Lleida trip
|Santos appoint Jair Ventura as new coach
|Valverde unsure of ´great player´ Coutinho´s future
|Sydney FC 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Bobo preserves unbeaten home run
|Bayern Munich confirm Ulreich finger sprain
|Livermore supporter confrontation due to alleged infant death comment
|Chongqing Lifan snap up Fernandinho on free transfer from Gremio
|Martinez: Wagner an uncomfortable opponent, like Mandzukic
|Zidane dismisses Benzema holiday injury rumours
|Villarreal star Bakambu set for €40m Beijing Guoan switch
|Germany U21 striker Teuchert joins Schalke
|Bayern down to bare bones after Ulreich training injury
|Silva´s Manchester City absence due to premature birth of baby son
|Salihamidzic confirms Bayern interest in Schalke star Goretzka
|Augsburg star Max keen on Premier League move
|There´s nothing there - Klopp agent rejects Bayern link
|Tosun to Everton ´not finished´, says Besiktas chief
|Silva one of the best - Aguero buoyed by old ally´s Manchester City return
|Yoga calming Chelsea boss Conte
|Dann and Puncheon out for season in double blow for Palace
|Aguero hopes to remain at City until 2020
|Witsel rules out Tianjin Quanjian exit
|Pellegrino doesn´t fear sack despite Southampton struggles
|Premier League refereeing stuck in ´dark ages´, says Wenger
|Sanchez, Vidal two of world´s best players – Conte
|We´re just better than Swansea – Pochettino dismisses importance of extra rest
|Jesus out for four to six weeks, says Guardiola
|Pardew to investigate Livermore incident