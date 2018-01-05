Article

Fiorentina 1 Inter 1: Simeone strikes late to extend Nerazzurri slump

5 January 2018 23:02

Inter failed to arrest their slump in form as Giovanni Simeone's 91st-minute strike earned Fiorentina a 1-1 draw and sent the Nerazzurri into the mid-season break winless in five Serie A matches.

Club captain Mauro Icardi's second-half goal looked set to be enough to get Inter - who have slipped from the summit to third after their 16-game unbeaten start to the campaign ended - back on track, but Simeone dashed those hopes at the death.

Luciano Spalletti's side now face the prospect of staring at a nine-point gap to Napoli, who play Verona on Saturday, during their two weeks off.

Fiorentina, themselves enduring a poor run having now won just two out of the last 10 in Serie A, had the better of the chances in the opening period, but Icardi converted for the eighth time in his last four against the Viola early in the second half.

Inter retreated into their shell and only stayed ahead thanks to the sensational stops Samir Handanovic made from Cristiano Biraghi and substitute Khouma Babacar.

But Handanovic's goal was breached at the death, Simeone following up his goal against AC Milan at the weekend by slamming home at the near post to earn the hosts a share of the spoils at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The lack of confidence discussed by Spalletti in the build-up was evident from the off as Fiorentina set out to attack Inter with speed.

It took Stefano Pioli's side less than two minutes to threaten Handanovic's goal, but Simeone was unable to divert Davide Astori's flick-on home.

Federico Chiesa curled wide before bursting down the right and feeding Cyril Thereau, who failed to make the most of a slip from Andrea Ranocchia and blasted over.

It was not until the 22nd minute that Inter forced Marco Sportiello into action. The goalkeeper got down at his near post to push a cross-shot from Ivan Perisic behind, and from the resulting corner he was forced to back-pedal and tip Joao Cancelo's delivery over.

Thereau wasted another golden opportunity ahead of the half-hour mark, while Vincent Laurini did enough to put Icardi off in his attempt to volley a looping cross from the right.

There was no stopping Icardi when he broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the restart, though. The Argentina international saw his header saved by Sportiello but showed rapid reactions to slot beyond the keeper at the second attempt.

Fiorentina responded well and a phenomenal diving save from Handanovic kept Biraghi's fierce free-kick out of the top-left corner.

Spalletti signalled his intention to try to see out the win by replacing Joao Mario with Dalbert, a move that invited pressure from the hosts.

Babacar came on for Marco Benassi in the 69th minute and, after Inter lost Ranocchia to injury, he went close to having a telling impact.

The Senegalese controlled a cross from Biraghi on his chest and produced a beautiful overhead kick that Handanovic did superbly to leap to his right and push over.

Recognising the pressure on his team, Spalletti sent Antonio Candreva on for Cancelo and the winger wasted a glorious opportunity to put the match to bed four minutes from time when he rounded Sportiello, only to find the side-netting from an acute angle.

Inter were made to rue that missed chance in the final moments, as Biraghi's deflected shot fell to Valentin Eysseric, who poked to his right for Simeone to thump home a goal that leaves both sides stewing over poor form during the break.

 

Key Opta stats:

- Inter have gained only three points in the last five Serie A games, on average 0.6 per match, after they had obtained 2.6 points per game in the previous 15.
- Fiorentina have drawn their last three home Serie A games for the first time since November 2016.
- Inter have lost the first points from leading situations in a Serie A game this season.

- Mauro Icardi has scored 10 Serie A goals against Fiorentina, at least three more than any other team.

Sponsored links

Saturday 6 January

00:17 I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte

Friday 5 January

23:51 Everton gave it everything – Allardyce
23:42 Klopp: Liverpool penalty should not have been given
23:30 Guardiola: I must win trophies to stay at Manchester City
23:30 Chelsea boss Conte warns Mourinho and other rivals: I´m ready to fight
23:30 Guardiola urges Aguero to hit the heights with Jesus on the mend
23:12 Inter ´won´t rule out´ new Icardi contract as Madrid circle
23:12 Van Dijk revels in ´dream´ Liverpool debut
23:02 Fiorentina 1 Inter 1: Simeone strikes late to extend Nerazzurri slump
22:59 Manchester United 2 Derby County 0: Lingard, Lukaku late show sends Red Devils through
22:53 Liverpool 2 Everton 1: Van Dijk scores winner on debut
22:33 Messi´s father hints that Catalan independence clause exists in Barca deal
22:25 Mourinho losing his memory, claims Conte
21:52 Everton land Besiktas striker Tosun
21:24 Tevez at Boca: I never left
20:58 Oscar Garcia takes charge at Olympiacos
20:47 Ajax complete signing of Argentina defender Tagliafico
20:29 Ziganda has ´no idea´ if Kepa had Real Madrid medical
20:01 Van Dijk handed Liverpool debut in Merseyside derby
19:54 De Jong swaps Galatasaray for Mainz
19:06 Mina wants immediate Barcelona move, Palmeiras confirm
18:05 Chelsea complete protracted Barkley signing
17:49 Come dine with us, Mr Wenger – Forest´s cheeky invite to suspended Arsenal boss
17:37 Boateng close to firing on all cylinders after injury woes
17:24 A-League Review: Adelaide pile the misery on Perth, Wanderers in clinical mood
17:09 Wenger banned for three games after accepting misconduct charge
17:01 Guardiola leaves Silva to decide whether he can face Burnley
16:53 David Luiz back in contention for Chelsea, but Hazard doubtful
16:22 Sneijder to leave Nice for Qatar
16:16 Roma´s Nainggolan dropped after Instagram antics
16:15 Costa and Griezmann the plan for Atletico - Simeone
15:52 Manchester City need 32 players for quadruple bid, says Guardiola
15:37 Cavani and Pastore must justify late return, says Emery
15:34 Conte snaps at Mourinho ´clowns´ jibe and takes aim at Wenger
14:56 Gattuso still believes in AC Milan´s Champions League hopes
14:47 Barkley a good prospect for Chelsea - Conte
14:30 Real Madrid captain Ramos suffers calf injury
14:02 Dembele to Brighton reports ´pure speculation´, Hughton claims
13:13 Allegri admires ´talented´ Emre Can amid transfer speculation
12:53 His life is like a film - Wenger elated for Liberian president-elect Weah
12:36 Xavi urges Ribery to make Qatar switch
11:40 ´Surprised and shocked´ Wenger stands by referee criticism
10:35 Aubameyang ´not a possibility´ for Arsenal, insists Wenger
04:41 I´m committed to Man United, just lazy – Mourinho explains hotel living
03:49 Jardim: Monaco won´t sell Premier League target Lemar in January
01:57 Coutinho saga not a distraction for Liverpool – Klopp
01:34 Tottenham toil deserved some fortune, says Pochettino
00:21 Spurs star Son hails Obiang´s West Ham stunner
00:15 Barcelona want Mina in January, say Palmeiras
00:12 Zidane praises Real Madrid´s fringe players after Copa del Rey win

Thursday 4 January

23:30 Valverde: Dembele not ready to start for Barcelona
23:03 Tottenham 1 West Ham 1: Obiang and Son go spectacular in derby draw
22:59 Numancia 0 Real Madrid 3: Spot-kick double gives Zidane´s men winning start to 2018
22:56 Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
22:05 Barca will show Celta respect at Camp Nou, says Valverde
20:59 Celta Vigo 1 Barcelona 1: Dembele returns as Copa del Rey holders draw in 2018 bow
20:42 Pjaca joins Schalke on loan from Juventus
20:15 Kane back for Tottenham as West Ham bench Carroll
20:10 Bale makes first Real Madrid start since September
18:45 Arsenal complete signing of Greek defender Mavropanos
18:34 No Mkhitaryan, no Pastore, no Verdi - Inter ready for frugal January
18:23 Dembele to make Barcelona return in Copa del Rey tie
18:07 Wenger asked by FA to explain referee comments
17:15 Mahrez happy to stay at Leicester - Puel
17:13 Relegation? Hughes eyeing top-half Premier League finish with lowly Stoke
16:35 Tarkowski signs new Burnley deal until 2022
16:25 Rakitic endorses Pjaca´s Schalke switch
16:11 Klopp hints at delaying Van Dijk´s Liverpool debut
16:06 Vietto joins Valencia on loan from Atletico Madrid
15:51 Klopp avoids ´creating stories´ over Coutinho´s Barcelona link
15:32 Mazzarri succeeds Mihajlovic at Torino
15:22 Mourinho to pick Romero against ´Premier League team´ Derby County
14:39 Mourinho describes Manchester United resignation reports as ´garbage´
14:39 Allardyce expects Barkley offers
14:35 Mourinho declares Lukaku fit to return
14:02 Kane has the quality to play for Real Madrid – Aguero
13:59 James not considering Bayern exit
13:02 Tosun could be in Everton squad to face Liverpool, says Allardyce
12:46 Torino sack Mihajlovic after Juventus loss
12:01 Ronaldo among Real Madrid stars rested for Copa del Rey
11:20 Manchester City top Soccerex football money list
10:54 Stop talking about Goretzka, Heidel tells Bayern
09:42 No progress in Wilshere contract talks
09:14 Spalletti doesn´t fear losing Inter stars
07:25 Wilshere deserves England recall, says Wenger
06:35 Diego Simeone will return to Inter, says son
04:56 Madrid-bound Vinicius soars with Nene and Rockets
03:13 Spurs would consider Kane sale if he asked to leave, says Pochettino amid Madrid interest
01:01 Benfica 1 Sporting CP 1: Jonas penalty salvages Lisbon derby draw as Porto go clear
00:40 I´ve rarely been given the players I asked for – Conte bemoans transfer business
00:17 Allegri confirms Sturaro & Marchisio injuries
00:09 Conte blames bad luck for dismal Morata display at Arsenal

Facebook