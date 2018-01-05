Come dine with us, Mr Wenger – Forest´s cheeky invite to suspended Arsenal boss

Arsene Wenger may have been hit with a three-match touchline ban, but he has been invited to enjoy Arsenal's FA Cup match at Nottingham Forest from a more comfortable vantage point.

The Gunners boss landed in hot water after confronting officials following last month's 1-1 Premier League draw at West Brom, with referee Mike Dean having awarded a controversial late penalty for a Calum Chambers handball.

On Friday the Frenchman received his punishment from the Football Association (FA) – which included a £40,000 fine – meaning he will not be able to take up his usual dugout spot for Sunday's third-round tie at Forest, the first leg of Arsenal's EFL Cup semi-final at Chelsea and a league game at Bournemouth.

But this weekend's hosts extended a generous, if not a little tongue-in-cheek, invite for the 68-year-old to partake in the finest hospitality the City Ground has to offer.

Mr Wenger, if you'd like to upgrade your stand ticket to a hospitality package then you can do so by following this link. #NFFC https://t.co/nLGrdSD50S — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 5, 2018

In a tweet, the Championship club suggested Wenger might "like to upgrade your stand ticket to a hospitality package", providing a website link for him to do just that.

It remains to be seen if Wenger will take the club up on that kind offer, but his first priority may be to avoid further punishment after being asked by the FA to explain his comments regarding what he described as a "farcical" decision by referee Anthony Taylor to award Chelsea a penalty in Wednesday's 2-2 draw.