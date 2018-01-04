Torino sack Mihajlovic after Juventus loss

Sinisa Mihajlovic has been sacked by Torino after Wednesday's Coppa Italia loss to rivals Juventus compounded a poor run of league form.

Torino had won just one of their last eight Serie A matches, leaving them 10th in the table, before succumbing 2-0 to Juve.

Former Fiorentina, Sampdoria and AC Milan coach Mihajlovic took charge in May 2016 and led Torino to a ninth-place finish last season.

But the former Lazio star was been shown the door on Thursday.

"The Torino Football Club announces that it has relieved Sinisa Mihajlovic from the position of coach of the first team," a statement on the Torino website read.

"Sinisa and his staff are thanked for the commitment and the passion shown in these 18 months in maroon."

Torino host Bologna when Serie A resumes after the mid-season break this weekend.