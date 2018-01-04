Mazzarri succeeds Mihajlovic at Torino

Torino have appointed Walter Mazzarri as head coach following the sacking of Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Mazzarri has been out of work since leaving Watford at the end of the 2016-17 season and will oversee his first Torino training session on Thursday.

The terms of the former Inter boss' contract have not been revealed by the club.

A Torino statement read: "The new coach – whom president Urbano Cairo receives with the most cordial welcome and with the best wishes of good work – will head the scheduled training session this afternoon."

Mazzarri led Napoli to Coppa Italia glory in 2011-12 and to second in Serie A the following season, claiming the Enzo Bearzot award for the best Italian coach in between.

Mihajlovic was let go in the wake of Torino's Coppa Italia quarter-final defeat to local rivals Juventus on Wednesday.