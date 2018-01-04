Klopp avoids ´creating stories´ over Coutinho´s Barcelona link

Jurgen Klopp spurned the opportunity to speak about Philippe Coutinho's future on Thursday for fear of "creating stories" around the Liverpool playmaker.
LaLiga leaders Barcelona are reported to be readying an offer in excess of €150million for the Brazilian, having failed with a number of bids in August.
Rumours linking Coutinho with the Catalan giants have refused to go away since then, although Coutinho has continued to play for Liverpool, scoring seven Premier League goals in 14 appearances this season and deputising as captain.
Leaked Nike promotional material - which was seemingly offering fans the chance to buy a Barca shirt with Coutinho's name on the back - further fanned the flames but speaking to the media ahead of Friday's FA Cup clash with Merseyside rivals Everton, Klopp was keeping his cards close to his chest.
He said: "All the things I could say now will only create stories. I have nothing to say. That's how it is.
"It's a transfer window. That's all. I know it means I opened the door halfway because I mentioned it is a transfer window but I have nothing to say that would help me, the player or the club. That's all I'm interested in.
"Nothing to say about it. Eighty per cent of the cameras are here for this, it's a waste of time for them, but that's it."
Coutinho will miss the Everton game due to injury, as will Liverpool's top goalscorer Mohamed Salah, although Klopp said neither player has "big injuries".
Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho will miss Friday's FA Cup third-round tie with @Everton due to injury.https://t.co/mRk9yf4hkB pic.twitter.com/5qLwTlnTyJ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 4, 2018
Klopp - yet to win a trophy in his two years at Anfield - is relishing the chance to bring silverware to the club.
"We try every day to improve and be as successful as possible," the German said. "We try to be more unpredictable, have a better goal threat and better defending. In this competition and the league there are only top teams around and we have to be ready every three days.
"You can dream of winning silverware every day. We know how desperate our supporters are and we are exactly as greedy as they all are. But we have to prove it on the pitch.
"I cannot win the FA Cup in a press conference so we have to be really good in the games. We have to be ready always. It doesn't help if you build a game up too much but pressure is a fact. You have to use the quality of the players and the squad to be successful at the end. I think we are in a good way but we have to prove it every day.
"We were capable of winning trophies in the first season I was here. In the second season too, but we didn't do too well in the cup competitions. We want to be as successful as possible so this is a big opportunity.
"To talk about winning something before the first round is disrespectful. We know it'll be a tough game and we will try everything to get into the next round."
|Celta Vigo 1 Barcelona 1: Dembele returns as Copa del Rey holders draw in 2018 bow
|Pjaca joins Schalke on loan from Juventus
|Kane back for Tottenham as West Ham bench Carroll
|Bale makes first Real Madrid start since September
|Arsenal complete signing of Greek defender Mavropanos
|No Mkhitaryan, no Pastore, no Verdi - Inter ready for frugal January
|Dembele to make Barcelona return in Copa del Rey tie
|Wenger asked by FA to explain referee comments
|Mahrez happy to stay at Leicester - Puel
|Relegation? Hughes eyeing top-half Premier League finish with lowly Stoke
|Tarkowski signs new Burnley deal until 2022
|Rakitic endorses Pjaca´s Schalke switch
|Klopp hints at delaying Van Dijk´s Liverpool debut
|Vietto joins Valencia on loan from Atletico Madrid
|Klopp avoids ´creating stories´ over Coutinho´s Barcelona link
|Mazzarri succeeds Mihajlovic at Torino
|Mourinho to pick Romero against ´Premier League team´ Derby County
|Mourinho describes Manchester United resignation reports as ´garbage´
|Allardyce expects Barkley offers
|Mourinho declares Lukaku fit to return
|Kane has the quality to play for Real Madrid – Aguero
|James not considering Bayern exit
|Tosun could be in Everton squad to face Liverpool, says Allardyce
|Torino sack Mihajlovic after Juventus loss
|Ronaldo among Real Madrid stars rested for Copa del Rey
|Manchester City top Soccerex football money list
|Stop talking about Goretzka, Heidel tells Bayern
|No progress in Wilshere contract talks
|Spalletti doesn´t fear losing Inter stars
|Wilshere deserves England recall, says Wenger
|Diego Simeone will return to Inter, says son
|Madrid-bound Vinicius soars with Nene and Rockets
|Spurs would consider Kane sale if he asked to leave, says Pochettino amid Madrid interest
|Benfica 1 Sporting CP 1: Jonas penalty salvages Lisbon derby draw as Porto go clear
|I´ve rarely been given the players I asked for – Conte bemoans transfer business
|Allegri confirms Sturaro & Marchisio injuries
|Conte blames bad luck for dismal Morata display at Arsenal
|Wenger confirms Arsenal will sign Greek defender Mavropanos
|Wenger slams ´farcical´ Hazard penalty in Chelsea draw
|Costa and Vitolo will help Atletico Madrid grow - Simeone
|Kane pushing to face West Ham as Pochettino dismisses revenge talk
|Atletico to assess Diego Costa injury after goalscoring return
|Hazard frustrated with missed chances in Arsenal draw
|Arsenal 2 Chelsea 2: Bellerin belter snatches point in derby thriller
|Juventus 2 Torino 0: Costa and Mandzukic earn Coppa Italia derby win
|It´s sad, but here you never know - Zidane unsure of his Real Madrid destiny
|Rivaldo backs Barcelona target Coutinho to thrive at Camp Nou
|Dembele in Barcelona squad for Copa del Rey tie, but Messi omitted
|Lleida Esportiu 0 Atletico Madrid 4: Diego Costa nets on return in easy Copa del Rey win
|Ozil and Hazard return but Koscielny misses Arsenal-Chelsea clash
|Tottenham improving despite league position, insists Alli
|Pjaca loan move to Schalke imminent - Heidel
|Costa on the bench for Atletico´s Lleida trip
|Santos appoint Jair Ventura as new coach
|Valverde unsure of ´great player´ Coutinho´s future
|Sydney FC 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Bobo preserves unbeaten home run
|Bayern Munich confirm Ulreich finger sprain
|Livermore supporter confrontation due to alleged infant death comment
|Chongqing Lifan snap up Fernandinho on free transfer from Gremio
|Martinez: Wagner an uncomfortable opponent, like Mandzukic
|Zidane dismisses Benzema holiday injury rumours
|Villarreal star Bakambu set for €40m Beijing Guoan switch
|Germany U21 striker Teuchert joins Schalke
|Bayern down to bare bones after Ulreich training injury
|Silva´s Manchester City absence due to premature birth of baby son
|Salihamidzic confirms Bayern interest in Schalke star Goretzka
|Augsburg star Max keen on Premier League move
|There´s nothing there - Klopp agent rejects Bayern link
|Tosun to Everton ´not finished´, says Besiktas chief
|Silva one of the best - Aguero buoyed by old ally´s Manchester City return
|Yoga calming Chelsea boss Conte
|Dann and Puncheon out for season in double blow for Palace
|Aguero hopes to remain at City until 2020
|Witsel rules out Tianjin Quanjian exit
|Pellegrino doesn´t fear sack despite Southampton struggles
|Premier League refereeing stuck in ´dark ages´, says Wenger
|Sanchez, Vidal two of world´s best players – Conte
|We´re just better than Swansea – Pochettino dismisses importance of extra rest
|Jesus out for four to six weeks, says Guardiola
|Pardew to investigate Livermore incident
|We´re going to kill the players – Guardiola fumes as Walker picks up problem
|Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear as Birmingham climb off the bottom
|Napoli 1 Atalanta 2: Serie A leaders eliminated from Coppa Italia
|Manchester City 3 Watford 1: Sterling inspires leaders back to winning ways
|West Ham 2 West Brom 1: Carroll´s last-gasp winner deepens Baggies´ misery
|Southampton 1 Crystal Palace 2: Milivojevic inflicts more pain on struggling Saints
|Swansea City 0 Tottenham 2: Llorente scores on return as Spurs weather the storm
|Kane benched for Swansea trip after illness
|De Bruyne starts for City vs Watford after horror Puncheon tackle
|Dembele gets medical all-clear to return for Barcelona
|Hazard beats De Bruyne to Belgium´s ´Devil of the Year´ award
|Stand down PSG and Manchester United - Milinkovic-Savic not interested in Lazio exit
|Saul proud of Barcelona interest but wants Atletico Madrid stay
|Monaco´s Kongolo joins Huddersfield on loan
|Simeone ´annoyed´ as Vietto nears Atletico exit
|Montella unsure if N´Zonzi will see out season at Sevilla
|Darmian not for sale, says Manchester United defender´s agent
|Van Dijk transfer saga created negative and fragile environment at Southampton
|Conte urges action over Premier League fixture complaints
|Selling Werner is ´unimaginable´, says RB Leipzig chief
|Chiellini wants to finish career at Juve - Conte rules out Chelsea swoop
|Allegri backs Szczesny to replace Buffon
|Wenger charged after confronting officials
|Allegri sets Juventus 96-point title target
|Heynckes hails ´intelligent boy´ Goretzka
|Neymar awarded Samba d´Or as best Brazilian player in Europe
|Ronaldo thanks fans for trophy haul
|Mourinho: Some managers have good friends in the right chairs
|Wenger scotches David Luiz to Arsenal rumours
|Arsenal yet to receive offer for Sanchez
|Joining Juventus ´never wrong´, Buffon tells Donnarumma
|Kane can be Tottenham´s Totti, says Pochettino
|Neymar exit was difficult for Barcelona, admits Valverde
|´That was vintage Juve Pogba´, Henry lauds Man Utd star´s performance
|Son can rival Beckham´s superstar status – Pochettino
|Jesus relieved to avoid surgery on ´not very bad´ MCL injury