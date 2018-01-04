Barca will show Celta respect at Camp Nou, says Valverde

Barcelona will show Celta Vigo respect when the Galician side travel to Camp Nou for the second leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 tie, says Ernesto Valverde.

Jose Arnaiz gave Barca the lead in the 15th minute at Balaidos, but Pione Sisto slammed home an equaliser before half-time.

Ousmane Dembele came on in the final 20 minutes for his first appearance since September, but the game ended 1-1, leaving everything to play for.

Celta earned a 2-2 draw at the Catalan giants in LaLiga last month, a result that would be sufficient to send them into the quarter-finals if repeated next Thursday, leaving head coach Valverde wary.

"It's another competition and we know Celta's quality. They showed it in LaLiga and again today," said the Barca boss.

"They will come to play and we will too. We know the quality they have from LaLiga. We respect them a lot.

"Everything is yet to be decided."

Still unbeaten in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey - that's 26 games now! #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/r6C7qKg2aM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 4, 2018

Valverde left out stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and Jordi Alba, but was pleased with what he saw from those who came into the starting XI.

He said: "There have been changes from the last LaLiga game but many of the players who played today have been playing and doing well.

"I'm happy with the squad I have. I think it's deep and that there are players who can help us in many moments."

Barca B forward Arnaiz was pleased to be given the chance to play with the first team again and make an impact by scoring his third Copa del Rey goal of the season.

"I'm very happy, not because of the goal, but because of how the team did," he told BarcaTV.

"I think it was a good match because they played very well. Three goals in three games makes me feel good, but we have to keep working."