Tosun to Everton ´not finished´, says Besiktas chief

Everton still have work to do in order to complete the signing of Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, the Turkish Super Lig side have revealed.

Turkey international Tosun was understood to be on the verge of sealing a £25million move to Goodison Park, with Besiktas chairman Fikret Orman reportedly due in London for meetings with the Everton hierarchy on Wednesday.

But speaking at signing ceremony for new recruit Domagoj Vida, Orman told reporters his club previously turned down an offer in excess of what Everton tabled from a Chinese Super League club.

"We had an offer from Everton. But the situation is not finished yet," he said.

"We had an offer from a Chinese club for him too. They offered €35million but we didn't even talk about that.

"Cenk Tosun's future is important to us too."

Tosun, 26, has scored 14 goals in 24 matches for Besiktas this season, including four in six outings as Senol Gunes' side reached the knockout stages of the Champions League.