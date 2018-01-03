Sydney FC 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Bobo preserves unbeaten home run

Bobo's late equaliser helped Sydney FC retain their eight-point lead over Newcastle Jets in a clash between the A-League's top two on Wednesday.
Andrew Nabbout headed the visitors in front when he connected with a cross from former Melbourne Victory team-mate Daniel Georgievski in the 10th minute at Allianz Stadium.
Milos Ninkovic netted a stunning leveller six minutes later, receiving Bobo's pass to burst into the area before dancing past two Jets defenders and lifting the ball over goalkeeper Glen Moss.
Joseph Champness restored the Jets' lead when he beat Andrew Redmayne from a corner in the 62nd minute.
But Bobo salvaged a point for Graham Arnold's title-holders, nodding home Adrian Mierzejewski's cross with three minutes remaining in normal time to notch his eighth goal in the last four games.
The result prevented Sydney from recording an eighth successive victory, but they remain firmly in charge at the summit after 14 matches of the season, and have not lost at home in the league since April 2016.
