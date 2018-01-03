Related

Santos appoint Jair Ventura as new coach

3 January 2018

Jair Ventura has been named the new head coach of Brazilian giants Santos.

The 38-year-old joins the club from Botafogo, who he led to the quarter-finals of the 2017 Copa Libertadores before losing to eventual champions Gremio.

Santos thanked Elano and Marcelo Fernandes for their efforts in leading the team on a temporary basis following the departure of Ventura's predecessor Dorival Junior.

Ventura is the son of former Brazil striker Jairzinho, part of the 1970 World Cup-winning team.

