Germany U21 striker Teuchert joins Schalke

3 January 2018 14:55

Schalke have signed Germany Under-21 international Cedric Teuchert from Nurnberg for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old forward steps up from 2.Bundesliga to Germany's top flight and has penned a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Teuchert has represented Germany at every age group from Under-15 upwards and scored six times in 15 league outings for Nurnberg during the first half of the season.

"Cedric is a young, talented player who has a bold style of play and a good nose for goal," said Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco. "We want him to be able to take his next steps as a professional with us and we want to help him blossom."

Spiegel reported Teuchert will cost Schalke between €1million to €2m.

Tedesco's side lie second in the Bundesliga, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich, after an impressive first half of the season. 

