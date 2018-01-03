Bayern down to bare bones after Ulreich training injury

Bayern Munich are down to the bare bones in the goalkeeping department after Sven Ulreich suffered a finger injury, meaning they may have to turn to academy coach Tom Starke.

Ulreich has been Bayern's regular goalkeeper this term due to Manuel Neuer suffering a foot injury, but he is now struggling himself.

The 29-year-old suffered a finger injury in training on Wednesday, forcing him to miss the rest of the session and seek medical attention.

Ulreich has also been sent for scans on the problem, as Bayern look to determine precisely how serious an issue it is.

Sven #Ulreich has left training early and gone for a scan on his right middle finger. #FCBayern — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 3, 2018

Luckily for Jupp Heynckes' men, however, they are not in action again until Friday January 12, giving them over a week to find a solution and potentially get Ulreich back in the fold.

And club sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is optimistic that Ulreich will be fine for that clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

@Brazzo on Sven #Ulreich 's injury: "Ulle is having scans at the moment. I understand that he will still be OK for the first game back after the break." pic.twitter.com/5ugvyD45pH — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 3, 2018

But, should Ulreich be ruled out for longer than feared, it is likely that they will once again have to turn to veteran goalkeeper Starke, who now works with the club's academy side.

Starke, 36, called time on his playing career at the end of last season before taking up the job, though he reversed his retirement decision at the start of the campaign and has featured twice in the Bundesliga.