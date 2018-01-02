Swansea City 0 Tottenham 2: Llorente scores on return as Spurs weather the storm

Fernando Llorente came back to haunt former side Swansea City as he started in place of Harry Kane and scored the opener in Tottenham's 2-0 win at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.
Llorente left Swansea for Spurs at the start of the season and was making a first league start for his new side due to Kane's recent illness, scoring early on before Dele Alli doubled the advantage with a fortuitous effort in the closing stages on a sodden evening in south Wales.
The pouring rain meant the pitch was not exactly ideal for a considered, passing approach, so it came as little surprise to see the breakthrough arrive via a free-kick, as Llorente headed in a pinpoint delivery from an offside position that went unpunished.
Chances were fairly rare for the remainder of the first half, but Luciano Narsingh, Jordan Ayew and Mike van der Hoorn all went close as Swansea rallied after the break.
30 - Awful conditions here as the rain continues to come down in Wales. We have been in control though and deservedly lead after half an hour.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 2, 2018
#Swans 0-1 #THFC pic.twitter.com/bLY3DON2uv
However, Alli's 89th-minute effort ended Swansea hopes and Spurs secured a win that takes them back above Arsenal to fifth, while it proved to be a disappointing home debut for new Swansea coach Carlos Carvalhal.
Kane's absence did not appear to have any kind of negative impact on Spurs during the early exchanges, as the visitors wasted no time in taking control.
11 - Fernando Llorente has scored 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances at the Liberty Stadium (10 of those for Swansea). Stomping.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2018
And the opening goal arrived after just 12 minutes, as Llorente met Christian Eriksen's left-wing free-kick with a glancing header to beat Lukasz Fabianski, despite being well offside.
Swansea initially failed to produce much of a response, with Spurs remaining well on top without appearing to exert a great deal of effort.
For all Spurs' possession, however, they created precious few opportunities and the only other meaningful chance that fell their way was wasted just before the break.
Another Eriksen free-kick caused havoc in the Swansea defence and Llorente rose to meet it, prodding it over from close range when it arguably made more sense to use his head.
Carvalhal introduced Luciano Narsingh – who scored the winner from the bench against Watford – as a substitute early in the second period, with Swansea looking rather more purposeful than before the break.
The visitors survived a scare when Davinson Sanchez caught Martin Olsson late and avoided a second booking, only to be withdrawn for the returning Victor Wanyama soon after.
Swansea's first genuine chance then fell to Narsingh in the 65th minute, blasting at Lloris from a tight angle after being played through by Renato Sanches.
And two more glorious opportunities went their way shortly after – Ayew thwarted at the last second by Wanyama after evading challenges from Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris, before Van der Hoorn hit the post with a header from the resulting corner.
But Swansea's onslaught came to nothing, as Kane – a 68th-minute replacement for Llorente – produced a stunning ball over the defence to pick out Alli and the midfielder netted at the second time of asking after his initial effort came back off Fabianski to wrap up a hard-fought win.
Key Opta stats:
- This was Swansea’s 11th defeat at the hands of Spurs in the Premier League (P14 W0 D3 L11); their most against any opponent in the competition.
- The Swans have won just one of their last 20 games against “top six” sides in the Premier League (D4 L15), with that win coming just under a year ago against Liverpool (3-2 at Anfield).
- Mauricio Pochettino’s side have scored at least two goals in five of their last six Premier League games (18 overall - an average of three per game).
- Fernando Llorente has scored 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances at the Liberty Stadium (10 of those for Swansea).
- Since the start of last season, only Romelu Lukaku (9) has scored more headed goals than the Spaniard (8) in the Premier League.
|Aguero hopes to remain at City until 2020
|Witsel rules out Tianjin Quanjian exit
|Pellegrino doesn´t fear sack despite Southampton struggles
|Premier League refereeing stuck in ´dark ages´, says Wenger
|Sanchez, Vidal two of world´s best players – Conte
|We´re just better than Swansea – Pochettino dismisses importance of extra rest
|Jesus out for four to six weeks, says Guardiola
|Pardew to investigate Livermore incident
|We´re going to kill the players – Guardiola fumes as Walker picks up problem
|Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear as Birmingham climb off the bottom
|Napoli 1 Atalanta 2: Serie A leaders eliminated from Coppa Italia
|Manchester City 3 Watford 1: Sterling inspires leaders back to winning ways
|West Ham 2 West Brom 1: Carroll´s last-gasp winner deepens Baggies´ misery
|Southampton 1 Crystal Palace 2: Milivojevic inflicts more pain on struggling Saints
|Swansea City 0 Tottenham 2: Llorente scores on return as Spurs weather the storm
|Kane benched for Swansea trip after illness
|De Bruyne starts for City vs Watford after horror Puncheon tackle
|Dembele gets medical all-clear to return for Barcelona
|Hazard beats De Bruyne to Belgium´s ´Devil of the Year´ award
|Stand down PSG and Manchester United - Milinkovic-Savic not interested in Lazio exit
|Saul proud of Barcelona interest but wants Atletico Madrid stay
|Monaco´s Kongolo joins Huddersfield on loan
|Simeone ´annoyed´ as Vietto nears Atletico exit
|Montella unsure if N´Zonzi will see out season at Sevilla
|Darmian not for sale, says Manchester United defender´s agent
|Van Dijk transfer saga created negative and fragile environment at Southampton
|Conte urges action over Premier League fixture complaints
|Selling Werner is ´unimaginable´, says RB Leipzig chief
|Chiellini wants to finish career at Juve - Conte rules out Chelsea swoop
|Allegri backs Szczesny to replace Buffon
|Wenger charged after confronting officials
|Allegri sets Juventus 96-point title target
|Heynckes hails ´intelligent boy´ Goretzka
|Neymar awarded Samba d´Or as best Brazilian player in Europe
|Ronaldo thanks fans for trophy haul
|Mourinho: Some managers have good friends in the right chairs
|Wenger scotches David Luiz to Arsenal rumours
|Arsenal yet to receive offer for Sanchez
|Joining Juventus ´never wrong´, Buffon tells Donnarumma
|Kane can be Tottenham´s Totti, says Pochettino
|Neymar exit was difficult for Barcelona, admits Valverde
|´That was vintage Juve Pogba´, Henry lauds Man Utd star´s performance
|Son can rival Beckham´s superstar status – Pochettino
|Jesus relieved to avoid surgery on ´not very bad´ MCL injury
|Festive fixture schedule a disaster for players - Guardiola
|Guardiola expects Manchester City response against Watford
|Mourinho suggests Scholes´ Pogba criticism down to wage jealousy
|Man City confirm MCL damage for Jesus
|Allardyce expects news on Everton´s Tosun offer within 24 hours
|Pogba showing true colours for Man United in 2017-18
|Mourinho salutes ´top class´ Man United
|Pogba: Manchester United woke up at Everton
|Championship Review: Wolves delight as rivals stumble in unison
|Everton 0 Manchester United 2: Martial and Lingard stunners decisive in Lukaku´s absence
|No rush for Van Dijk debut, says Klopp
|Mahrez set for talks over Leicester future after latest star turn
|Klopp ´couldn´t be less interested´ in Coutinho-Nike story
|Tetchy Hughes storms out of news conference
|Dyche pleased with bigger picture despite frustrating defeat
|Did we deserve to win? I don´t care - Klopp revels in Klavan clincher
|Mourinho rules Lukaku out for a week
|Rooney back to captain Everton as Martial leads Man Utd attack
|Burnley 1 Liverpool 2: Klavan the unlikely last-gasp hero without Coutinho or Salah
|Leicester City 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Mahrez and Slimani help stop the rot for Puel
|Stoke City 0 Newcastle United 1: Hughes gamble backfires as Perez strikes
|Brighton boss Hughton supports ´excellent´ Izquierdo
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Bournemouth 2: Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
|Liverpool without Coutinho and Salah at Burnley
|Modric equals Suker with Croatian Footballer of the Year award
|Arnold commits to Wolfsburg until 2022
|Dissatisfied Adebayor sets sights on Ballon d´Or
|£75m Van Dijk not worrying about monster Liverpool fee
|Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Melbourne City 1: Comeback eases pressure on Gombau
|Leicester finally complete Adrien Silva deal
|Jones fires top-four warning for Manchester United
|Van Dijk delight over ´perfect´ Liverpool switch
|Klopp praises ´remarkable´ Salah
|Liverpool players happy with rotation – Klopp
|Mourinho calls for ´unlucky´ Man United to respond