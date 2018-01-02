Article

Southampton 1 Crystal Palace 2: Milivojevic inflicts more pain on struggling Saints

2 January 2018 22:48

Luka Milivojevic made up for his stoppage-time penalty miss against Manchester City with a sublime winning goal as Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1.

Milivojevic saw his spot-kick saved by Ederson at Selhurst Park on Sunday as Palace ended City's 18-game winning streak with a 0-0 draw, but his strike on Tuesday could be even more significant.

With 10 minutes remaining, the midfielder was found in acres of space by Andros Townsend and stroked the ball home first time to secure Palace's first win at Southampton in nine Premier League visits.

Shane Long looked like being the star of the show as he ended his 1320-minute goal drought in the league with a crisply taken first-half strike.

However, James McArthur levelled things up as Palace finished strongly, before Milivojevic snared a massive win for the Eagles.

The three points lift them above Southampton and into 14th position, two clear of the drop zone, while the Saints slipped further into trouble after a ninth game without a win.

Without a goal since February, the pressure had been on lone striker Long to deliver and, with 17 minutes on the clock, he finally found the back of the net.

Long – who missed a great chance in the opening minute – was found by Jeremy Pied's perfectly placed low cross and the Irishman lashed the ball home, his effort fizzing in off Wayne Hennessey's left-hand post.

The goal helped settle Southampton but extending their advantage proved difficult, and they needed the fingertips of Alex McCarthy to deny Townsend an equaliser just after the half-hour.

It was a fleeting moment of danger on the home goal, though, and Southampton would have gone into the break two goals ahead had the treacherous conditions not hampered Sofiane Boufal, the attacker slipping at the crucial moment when unmarked at the back post.

As the rain continued to come down it became difficult for either side to enjoy spells of quality possession and the start to the second period was extremely scrappy.

Shortly after the hour mark, Benteke provided a much-needed bit of class as he turned Maya Yoshida in the penalty area but McCarthy was equal to his low effort.

It signalled a Palace revival and they found a leveller after 69 minutes, McArthur ghosting into the area to fire past McCarthy from Benteke's superb knock down.

With momentum on their side it was the Eagles who finished the match strongly and they got their reward late on, with Milivojevic producing a stunning first-time effort from Townsend's pass to continue the Roy Hodgson revival.

Key Opta stats:

- Only Everton (12) have won more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Crystal Palace (11).
- Shane Long’s goal was his first in 1320 minutes of Premier League football, ending a run of 26 games without a goal since netting at Sunderland in February 2017.
- James McArthur’s goal was his fifth in all competitions this season, equalling his best return in a single season in English football (also 2016-17).
- Luka Milivojevic scored his sixth Premier League goal for Crystal Palace, but his first that wasn’t from the penalty spot.

- The Eagles are now unbeaten in five Premier League away games (W2 D3), their longest such run in the competition since February 2015.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 3 January

06:20 Aguero hopes to remain at City until 2020
05:25 Witsel rules out Tianjin Quanjian exit
03:13 Pellegrino doesn´t fear sack despite Southampton struggles
02:03 Premier League refereeing stuck in ´dark ages´, says Wenger
01:16 Sanchez, Vidal two of world´s best players – Conte
00:28 We´re just better than Swansea – Pochettino dismisses importance of extra rest
00:14 Jesus out for four to six weeks, says Guardiola
00:02 Pardew to investigate Livermore incident

Tuesday 2 January

23:41 We´re going to kill the players – Guardiola fumes as Walker picks up problem
23:25 Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear as Birmingham climb off the bottom
23:22 Napoli 1 Atalanta 2: Serie A leaders eliminated from Coppa Italia
23:01 Manchester City 3 Watford 1: Sterling inspires leaders back to winning ways
22:50 West Ham 2 West Brom 1: Carroll´s last-gasp winner deepens Baggies´ misery
22:48 Southampton 1 Crystal Palace 2: Milivojevic inflicts more pain on struggling Saints
22:41 Swansea City 0 Tottenham 2: Llorente scores on return as Spurs weather the storm
20:14 Kane benched for Swansea trip after illness
20:13 De Bruyne starts for City vs Watford after horror Puncheon tackle
20:00 Dembele gets medical all-clear to return for Barcelona
19:32 Hazard beats De Bruyne to Belgium´s ´Devil of the Year´ award
19:27 Stand down PSG and Manchester United - Milinkovic-Savic not interested in Lazio exit
18:37 Saul proud of Barcelona interest but wants Atletico Madrid stay
18:29 Monaco´s Kongolo joins Huddersfield on loan
18:13 Simeone ´annoyed´ as Vietto nears Atletico exit
17:54 Montella unsure if N´Zonzi will see out season at Sevilla
17:24 Darmian not for sale, says Manchester United defender´s agent
17:20 Van Dijk transfer saga created negative and fragile environment at Southampton
16:55 Conte urges action over Premier League fixture complaints
16:43 Selling Werner is ´unimaginable´, says RB Leipzig chief
15:53 Chiellini wants to finish career at Juve - Conte rules out Chelsea swoop
15:28 Allegri backs Szczesny to replace Buffon
15:16 Wenger charged after confronting officials
14:30 Allegri sets Juventus 96-point title target
14:19 Heynckes hails ´intelligent boy´ Goretzka
13:30 Neymar awarded Samba d´Or as best Brazilian player in Europe
12:40 Ronaldo thanks fans for trophy haul
12:15 Mourinho: Some managers have good friends in the right chairs
11:34 Wenger scotches David Luiz to Arsenal rumours
10:47 Arsenal yet to receive offer for Sanchez
10:10 Joining Juventus ´never wrong´, Buffon tells Donnarumma
09:36 Kane can be Tottenham´s Totti, says Pochettino
04:02 Neymar exit was difficult for Barcelona, admits Valverde
02:25 ´That was vintage Juve Pogba´, Henry lauds Man Utd star´s performance
01:43 Son can rival Beckham´s superstar status – Pochettino
00:13 Jesus relieved to avoid surgery on ´not very bad´ MCL injury

Monday 1 January

23:30 Festive fixture schedule a disaster for players - Guardiola
23:30 Guardiola expects Manchester City response against Watford
23:28 Mourinho suggests Scholes´ Pogba criticism down to wage jealousy
23:13 Man City confirm MCL damage for Jesus
21:58 Allardyce expects news on Everton´s Tosun offer within 24 hours
21:24 Pogba showing true colours for Man United in 2017-18
21:14 Mourinho salutes ´top class´ Man United
21:01 Pogba: Manchester United woke up at Everton
20:57 Championship Review: Wolves delight as rivals stumble in unison
20:28 Everton 0 Manchester United 2: Martial and Lingard stunners decisive in Lukaku´s absence
20:13 No rush for Van Dijk debut, says Klopp
20:08 Mahrez set for talks over Leicester future after latest star turn
19:53 Klopp ´couldn´t be less interested´ in Coutinho-Nike story
19:22 Tetchy Hughes storms out of news conference
19:20 Dyche pleased with bigger picture despite frustrating defeat
18:45 Did we deserve to win? I don´t care - Klopp revels in Klavan clincher
18:40 Mourinho rules Lukaku out for a week
18:04 Rooney back to captain Everton as Martial leads Man Utd attack
18:02 Burnley 1 Liverpool 2: Klavan the unlikely last-gasp hero without Coutinho or Salah
17:56 Leicester City 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Mahrez and Slimani help stop the rot for Puel
17:54 Stoke City 0 Newcastle United 1: Hughes gamble backfires as Perez strikes
17:25 Brighton boss Hughton supports ´excellent´ Izquierdo
15:24 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Bournemouth 2: Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
15:12 Liverpool without Coutinho and Salah at Burnley
14:52 Modric equals Suker with Croatian Footballer of the Year award
14:37 Arnold commits to Wolfsburg until 2022
14:14 Dissatisfied Adebayor sets sights on Ballon d´Or
12:50 £75m Van Dijk not worrying about monster Liverpool fee
12:14 Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Melbourne City 1: Comeback eases pressure on Gombau
11:30 Leicester finally complete Adrien Silva deal
10:28 Jones fires top-four warning for Manchester United
09:52 Van Dijk delight over ´perfect´ Liverpool switch
08:32 Klopp praises ´remarkable´ Salah
02:54 Liverpool players happy with rotation – Klopp
01:31 Mourinho calls for ´unlucky´ Man United to respond

Facebook