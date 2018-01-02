Dembele gets medical all-clear to return for Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has been cleared to make his Barcelona return after spending three and a half months out through injury, the club have confirmed.

The 20-year-old tore his hamstring in a LaLiga clash with Getafe on September 16 and missed the rest of 2017 after undergoing surgery in Finland.

The club's record signing has now been given the medical all-clear and could make his comeback for the first team as soon as Thursday, when they face Celta Vigo in the first leg of the Copa del Rey last 16.

Dembele joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of €105million last August following Neymar's world-record €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain.

He managed only three appearances for Ernesto Valverde's side before injury struck in the 2-1 win at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.