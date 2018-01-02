Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear as Birmingham climb off the bottom

Ruben Neves, Barry Douglas and Diogo Jota were on target as Wolves cruised to a 3-0 victory over Brentford that stretches their lead atop the Championship to 12 points.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side look destined for a charge to the title and they showed little sign of slowing up at Molineux on Tuesday with all three goals arriving after half-time.
Neves opened the scoring with a fine free-kick in the 57th minute and less than 120 seconds later the advantage was doubled as Douglas smashed home from Ivan Cavaleiro's low cross.
Jota's close-range strike completed the scoring 10 minutes from time as Wolves moved a dozen points clear of second-placed Derby County.
Ruben Neves celebrates as he opens the scoring for Wolves against @BrentfordFC. #WOLvBRE— Wolves (@Wolves) January 2, 2018
pic.twitter.com/re89EE0OOo
At the opposite end of the table, Birmingham City climbed off the bottom above Sunderland thanks to a 2-0 win at Reading.
Jacques Maghoma broke the deadlock midway through the first half before Sam Gallagher made it two in the 64th minute as the Blues enjoyed back-to-back victories.
Got to love already! #BCFC pic.twitter.com/xemp2OS60G— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 2, 2018
Tuesday's other game saw Fulham storm back from a goal down to thrash 10-man Ipswich Town 4-1 at Craven Cottage, Ryan Sessegnon and Aboubakar Kamara each netting a brace in a seven-minute blitz which started midway through the second period.
Ipswich had gone in front through Joe Garner on the stroke of half-time but were left to rue Jordan Spence's straight red card for a challenge on Kamara in the 54th minute.
