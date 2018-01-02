Related

Article

Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear as Birmingham climb off the bottom

2 January 2018 23:25

Ruben Neves, Barry Douglas and Diogo Jota were on target as Wolves cruised to a 3-0 victory over Brentford that stretches their lead atop the Championship to 12 points.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side look destined for a charge to the title and they showed little sign of slowing up at Molineux on Tuesday with all three goals arriving after half-time.

Neves opened the scoring with a fine free-kick in the 57th minute and less than 120 seconds later the advantage was doubled as Douglas smashed home from Ivan Cavaleiro's low cross.

Jota's close-range strike completed the scoring 10 minutes from time as Wolves moved a dozen points clear of second-placed Derby County.

At the opposite end of the table, Birmingham City climbed off the bottom above Sunderland thanks to a 2-0 win at Reading.

Jacques Maghoma broke the deadlock midway through the first half before Sam Gallagher made it two in the 64th minute as the Blues enjoyed back-to-back victories.

Tuesday's other game saw Fulham storm back from a goal down to thrash 10-man Ipswich Town 4-1 at Craven Cottage, Ryan Sessegnon and Aboubakar Kamara each netting a brace in a seven-minute blitz which started midway through the second period.

Ipswich had gone in front through Joe Garner on the stroke of half-time but were left to rue Jordan Spence's straight red card for a challenge on Kamara in the 54th minute.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 3 January

06:20 Aguero hopes to remain at City until 2020
05:25 Witsel rules out Tianjin Quanjian exit
03:13 Pellegrino doesn´t fear sack despite Southampton struggles
02:03 Premier League refereeing stuck in ´dark ages´, says Wenger
01:16 Sanchez, Vidal two of world´s best players – Conte
00:28 We´re just better than Swansea – Pochettino dismisses importance of extra rest
00:14 Jesus out for four to six weeks, says Guardiola
00:02 Pardew to investigate Livermore incident

Tuesday 2 January

23:41 We´re going to kill the players – Guardiola fumes as Walker picks up problem
23:25 Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear as Birmingham climb off the bottom
23:22 Napoli 1 Atalanta 2: Serie A leaders eliminated from Coppa Italia
23:01 Manchester City 3 Watford 1: Sterling inspires leaders back to winning ways
22:50 West Ham 2 West Brom 1: Carroll´s last-gasp winner deepens Baggies´ misery
22:48 Southampton 1 Crystal Palace 2: Milivojevic inflicts more pain on struggling Saints
22:41 Swansea City 0 Tottenham 2: Llorente scores on return as Spurs weather the storm
20:14 Kane benched for Swansea trip after illness
20:13 De Bruyne starts for City vs Watford after horror Puncheon tackle
20:00 Dembele gets medical all-clear to return for Barcelona
19:32 Hazard beats De Bruyne to Belgium´s ´Devil of the Year´ award
19:27 Stand down PSG and Manchester United - Milinkovic-Savic not interested in Lazio exit
18:37 Saul proud of Barcelona interest but wants Atletico Madrid stay
18:29 Monaco´s Kongolo joins Huddersfield on loan
18:13 Simeone ´annoyed´ as Vietto nears Atletico exit
17:54 Montella unsure if N´Zonzi will see out season at Sevilla
17:24 Darmian not for sale, says Manchester United defender´s agent
17:20 Van Dijk transfer saga created negative and fragile environment at Southampton
16:55 Conte urges action over Premier League fixture complaints
16:43 Selling Werner is ´unimaginable´, says RB Leipzig chief
15:53 Chiellini wants to finish career at Juve - Conte rules out Chelsea swoop
15:28 Allegri backs Szczesny to replace Buffon
15:16 Wenger charged after confronting officials
14:30 Allegri sets Juventus 96-point title target
14:19 Heynckes hails ´intelligent boy´ Goretzka
13:30 Neymar awarded Samba d´Or as best Brazilian player in Europe
12:40 Ronaldo thanks fans for trophy haul
12:15 Mourinho: Some managers have good friends in the right chairs
11:34 Wenger scotches David Luiz to Arsenal rumours
10:47 Arsenal yet to receive offer for Sanchez
10:10 Joining Juventus ´never wrong´, Buffon tells Donnarumma
09:36 Kane can be Tottenham´s Totti, says Pochettino
04:02 Neymar exit was difficult for Barcelona, admits Valverde
02:25 ´That was vintage Juve Pogba´, Henry lauds Man Utd star´s performance
01:43 Son can rival Beckham´s superstar status – Pochettino
00:13 Jesus relieved to avoid surgery on ´not very bad´ MCL injury

Monday 1 January

23:30 Festive fixture schedule a disaster for players - Guardiola
23:30 Guardiola expects Manchester City response against Watford
23:28 Mourinho suggests Scholes´ Pogba criticism down to wage jealousy
23:13 Man City confirm MCL damage for Jesus
21:58 Allardyce expects news on Everton´s Tosun offer within 24 hours
21:24 Pogba showing true colours for Man United in 2017-18
21:14 Mourinho salutes ´top class´ Man United
21:01 Pogba: Manchester United woke up at Everton
20:57 Championship Review: Wolves delight as rivals stumble in unison
20:28 Everton 0 Manchester United 2: Martial and Lingard stunners decisive in Lukaku´s absence
20:13 No rush for Van Dijk debut, says Klopp
20:08 Mahrez set for talks over Leicester future after latest star turn
19:53 Klopp ´couldn´t be less interested´ in Coutinho-Nike story
19:22 Tetchy Hughes storms out of news conference
19:20 Dyche pleased with bigger picture despite frustrating defeat
18:45 Did we deserve to win? I don´t care - Klopp revels in Klavan clincher
18:40 Mourinho rules Lukaku out for a week
18:04 Rooney back to captain Everton as Martial leads Man Utd attack
18:02 Burnley 1 Liverpool 2: Klavan the unlikely last-gasp hero without Coutinho or Salah
17:56 Leicester City 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Mahrez and Slimani help stop the rot for Puel
17:54 Stoke City 0 Newcastle United 1: Hughes gamble backfires as Perez strikes
17:25 Brighton boss Hughton supports ´excellent´ Izquierdo
15:24 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Bournemouth 2: Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
15:12 Liverpool without Coutinho and Salah at Burnley
14:52 Modric equals Suker with Croatian Footballer of the Year award
14:37 Arnold commits to Wolfsburg until 2022
14:14 Dissatisfied Adebayor sets sights on Ballon d´Or
12:50 £75m Van Dijk not worrying about monster Liverpool fee
12:14 Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Melbourne City 1: Comeback eases pressure on Gombau
11:30 Leicester finally complete Adrien Silva deal
10:28 Jones fires top-four warning for Manchester United
09:52 Van Dijk delight over ´perfect´ Liverpool switch
08:32 Klopp praises ´remarkable´ Salah
02:54 Liverpool players happy with rotation – Klopp
01:31 Mourinho calls for ´unlucky´ Man United to respond

Facebook