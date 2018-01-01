Tetchy Hughes storms out of news conference

A furious Mark Hughes stormed out of his post-match news conference after Stoke City lost 1-0 against Newcastle United to pile further pressure on the Welshman.
Potters boss Hughes rested a string of key players at Chelsea on Saturday, where his side were hammered 5-0, with an eye on the New Year's Day clash with the Magpies, but they delivered a dismal performance and were undone by Ayoze Perez's second-half goal.
"Hughes out" signs were on show among sections of the home support at the bet365 Stadium as the final whistle blew and Stoke's manager appears to be under more pressure than ever with fan discontent growing.
He was quizzed on his selection at Stamford Bridge and offered a prickly defence of his decision, inviting a journalist to offer their thoughts on what he ought to have done, before getting up and swiftly leaving the room, as reporters attempted to get further questions in.
"I made the changes because I had four defenders fit, that's all I had, so that was the back four irrespective of what was in front," Hughes told reporters.
"I had eight internationals I think involved in that game, I had players who needed games.
FT: It's all over, City fall to defeat on the opening day of 2018 (0-1) #SCFC pic.twitter.com/pyW5S4usiM— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 1, 2018
"If we'd been closer in the second half I would've got guys who missed out, they would have played a part, as it was the game had gone away. That was the situation.
"What would you have done? You would’ve played two strong teams?
"I made the decision in the second half at Chelsea to say 'we can't win this game I will pick these players and look after them with a view well be stronger and better equipped to play a second game in 48 hours'.
"And I'm going to be criticised for that? I think it's unfair if I do."
Hughes' opposite number, Rafael Benitez, offered support to his beaten foe post-match, claiming to have seen suitable spirit from the Potters.
Benitez said: "I think he did what he thought was important for them, to play this game like a final.
"They were working very hard and you could see the team spirit was there for them. For us it's good, for them it's bad, but for both teams you can see the players are working very hard."
|Festive fixture schedule a disaster for players - Guardiola
|Guardiola expects Manchester City response against Watford
|Mourinho suggests Scholes´ Pogba criticism down to wage jealousy
|Man City confirm MCL damage for Jesus
|Allardyce expects news on Everton´s Tosun offer within 24 hours
|Pogba showing true colours for Man United in 2017-18
|Mourinho salutes ´top class´ Man United
|Pogba: Manchester United woke up at Everton
|Championship Review: Wolves delight as rivals stumble in unison
|Everton 0 Manchester United 2: Martial and Lingard stunners decisive in Lukaku´s absence
|No rush for Van Dijk debut, says Klopp
|Mahrez set for talks over Leicester future after latest star turn
|Klopp ´couldn´t be less interested´ in Coutinho-Nike story
|Tetchy Hughes storms out of news conference
|Dyche pleased with bigger picture despite frustrating defeat
|Did we deserve to win? I don´t care - Klopp revels in Klavan clincher
|Mourinho rules Lukaku out for a week
|Rooney back to captain Everton as Martial leads Man Utd attack
|Burnley 1 Liverpool 2: Klavan the unlikely last-gasp hero without Coutinho or Salah
|Leicester City 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Mahrez and Slimani help stop the rot for Puel
|Stoke City 0 Newcastle United 1: Hughes gamble backfires as Perez strikes
|Brighton boss Hughton supports ´excellent´ Izquierdo
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Bournemouth 2: Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
|Liverpool without Coutinho and Salah at Burnley
|Modric equals Suker with Croatian Footballer of the Year award
|Arnold commits to Wolfsburg until 2022
|Dissatisfied Adebayor sets sights on Ballon d´Or
|£75m Van Dijk not worrying about monster Liverpool fee
|Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Melbourne City 1: Comeback eases pressure on Gombau
|Leicester finally complete Adrien Silva deal
|Jones fires top-four warning for Manchester United
|Van Dijk delight over ´perfect´ Liverpool switch
|Klopp praises ´remarkable´ Salah
|Liverpool players happy with rotation – Klopp
|Mourinho calls for ´unlucky´ Man United to respond
|Guardiola uncertain on Silva return
|Wenger shuts down further Sanchez to City talk
|Young gets three-game ban for violent conduct
|Wenger demands VAR after West Brom snatch controversial point
|Cech furious with officials after penalty denies Arsenal at West Brom
|Wenger record won´t be beaten, says old adversary Ferguson
|West Brom 1 Arsenal 1: Controversial spot-kick denies Gunners on record day for Wenger
|WATCH: Evra has no regrets... and proves it with bizarre new-year video
|Refs need to protect players - Guardiola issues plea after De Bruyne injury
|Guardiola predicts Sanchez will stay at Arsenal in January
|Ozil a doubt for Chelsea clash with knee injury
|Federer´s resurgence, Birkdale drama and magical Man City - 2017´s sporting highlights
|Enzo Zidane leaves Alaves for Lausanne revolution
|Sanchez starts but no Ozil for Arsenal at West Brom
|Zaha staying at Crystal Palace
|Pogba: Something has to change at Manchester United
|Vermaelen confident injury nightmare is behind him
|Hodgson proud of halting Manchester City´s winning run
|Guardiola expects up to two months out for Jesus
|Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 0: Milivojevic misses late penalty as City´s winning run ends
|Young charged for Tadic clash
|Ginger Guardiola? Klopp says Burnley achievements compare to Man City
|Costa raring to go at Atletico Madrid
|Tearful Gabriel Jesus forced off for City
|We fought together, we won together – Conte remembers Diego Costa positively
|TEAM NEWS: Stones returns to City bench, Sterling & Aguero rested
|Kaka, Pirlo and Totti – Football greats who retired in 2017
|New York City sign Manchester City target Jesus Medina
|Forest sack Warburton after Sunderland defeat
|Central Coast Mariners 0 Wellington Phoenix 0: A-League strugglers cancel each other out
|Guardiola open to helping England
|Wenger 811: The five best wins of a Premier League record-breaker
|Wenger 811: Vieira, Henry and the best signings of a record-breaking era
|Guardiola dismisses quadruple as Man City boss fears burnout
|Simeone hoping to enjoy Griezmann-Costa partnership amid transfer speculation
|Coutinho´s move from Liverpool to Barcelona a done deal?
|Dybala and Neymar will succeed Messi and Ronaldo - Allegri
|I don´t know what´s in his head – Sanchez talk frustrates Wenger