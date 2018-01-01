Stoke City 0 Newcastle United 1: Hughes gamble backfires as Perez strikes

Mark Hughes' selection gamble backfired as Ayoze Perez secured a 1-0 victory for Newcastle United at Stoke City on Monday.
The Potters boss played a weakened XI at Chelsea, where his side were thrashed 5-0, in an attempt to keep key players fit for this crunch clash.
However, Xherdan Shaqiri was ineffective during his 57 minutes on the pitch, Peter Crouch was isolated in attack and Kurt Zouma lost Perez for Newcastle's winning goal.
A limp performance will do the under-pressure Hughes no favours as he tries to cling onto his job, with Stoke conceding for the 47th time this season - the Premier League's worst defensive record.
It was a huge victory for Newcastle, preserved by a pair of stunning late Karl Darlow saves, and Ciaran Clark will have been relieved to see Perez convert in the 73rd minute, having blazed over the crossbar from inside the six-yard box in the first half.
Three points lift the Magpies to 13th, four points above the drop zone, and will boost confidence ahead of a January that could be tumultuous at St James' Park amid reports of a takeover.
FULL TIME Stoke City 0-1 Newcastle United— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 1, 2018
That's it - it's back-to-back away wins in the @premierleague for the Magpies!!!#NUFC pic.twitter.com/72sCKdq49m
Hughes appears to be in most need of January recruits, though, and his team selection at Stamford Bridge had laid bare the importance of this contest, but his side failed to grasp the nettle and Newcastle dominated the first half.
Christian Atsu was off-target with two early half-chances before firing straight at Jack Butland from DeAndre Yedlin's cutback.
Darlow made a meal of Charlie Adam's 35-yard free-kick, but Newcastle should have gone ahead on the half-hour through Clark.
Perez flicked Matt Ritchie's fierce corner into the path of Clark, no more than three yards out, but the Republic of Ireland defender shanked well clear of the crossbar.
Clark soon redeemed himself with an excellent defensive header to deny Crouch a tap-in, but Newcastle remained on top, making regular in-roads down the Stoke left, where Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting offered Erik Pieters little support against Yedlin and Jacob Murphy.
Choupo-Moting provided a reminder of his primary function early in the second half, darting infield and bringing a fine stop out of Darlow from 20 yards.
Hughes was quick to hook Shaqiri and introduce Mame Biram Diouf barely two minutes after the Swiss had refused to chase a long ball, much to the home fans' ire.
Newcastle pressed on and Jonjo Shelvey fizzed a free-kick just wide, before substitute Dwight Gayle went to ground under a clumsy Zouma challenge, but referee Chris Kavanagh was unmoved.
The visitors' pressure finally told, however, with Stoke's defence perhaps still ragged after Pieters' injury-enforced withdrawal.
15 - Stoke have now conceded the first goal of the game on 15 occasions in the Premier League this season; more often than any other team. Routine.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2018
Yet more space down the Stoke left was exploited by Murphy, who had time to run and pick out a fine cross that left the unmarked Perez with the simple task of prodding past Butland from 10 yards.
The desperate state of affairs for Stoke finally brought them to life, but Darlow denied Diouf in spectacular fashion twice inside seven minutes, first throwing out a left hand to block the Senegal international's hooked effort and then denying the same player's six-yard header to make sure of a precious win.
KEY OPTA STATS
- Newcastle have won back to back away Premier League matches for the first time since November 2014.
- Rafael Benitez has lost just one of his 13 managerial matches against Mark Hughes in the Premier League (W6 D6 L1).
- Today’s result was Stoke’s first home league defeat on New Year’s Day since 1988.
- The Potters have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 10 Premier League home games – their longest such run in the competition
- Ayoze Perez’s strike was Newcastle’s first goal at the Bet 365 stadium since November 2012 (first goal in four visits).
|Festive fixture schedule a disaster for players - Guardiola
|Guardiola expects Manchester City response against Watford
|Mourinho suggests Scholes´ Pogba criticism down to wage jealousy
|Man City confirm MCL damage for Jesus
|Allardyce expects news on Everton´s Tosun offer within 24 hours
|Pogba showing true colours for Man United in 2017-18
|Mourinho salutes ´top class´ Man United
|Pogba: Manchester United woke up at Everton
|Championship Review: Wolves delight as rivals stumble in unison
|Everton 0 Manchester United 2: Martial and Lingard stunners decisive in Lukaku´s absence
|No rush for Van Dijk debut, says Klopp
|Mahrez set for talks over Leicester future after latest star turn
|Klopp ´couldn´t be less interested´ in Coutinho-Nike story
|Tetchy Hughes storms out of news conference
|Dyche pleased with bigger picture despite frustrating defeat
|Did we deserve to win? I don´t care - Klopp revels in Klavan clincher
|Mourinho rules Lukaku out for a week
|Rooney back to captain Everton as Martial leads Man Utd attack
|Burnley 1 Liverpool 2: Klavan the unlikely last-gasp hero without Coutinho or Salah
|Leicester City 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Mahrez and Slimani help stop the rot for Puel
|Stoke City 0 Newcastle United 1: Hughes gamble backfires as Perez strikes
|Brighton boss Hughton supports ´excellent´ Izquierdo
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Bournemouth 2: Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
|Liverpool without Coutinho and Salah at Burnley
|Modric equals Suker with Croatian Footballer of the Year award
|Arnold commits to Wolfsburg until 2022
|Dissatisfied Adebayor sets sights on Ballon d´Or
|£75m Van Dijk not worrying about monster Liverpool fee
|Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Melbourne City 1: Comeback eases pressure on Gombau
|Leicester finally complete Adrien Silva deal
|Jones fires top-four warning for Manchester United
|Van Dijk delight over ´perfect´ Liverpool switch
|Klopp praises ´remarkable´ Salah
|Liverpool players happy with rotation – Klopp
|Mourinho calls for ´unlucky´ Man United to respond
|Guardiola uncertain on Silva return
|Wenger shuts down further Sanchez to City talk
|Young gets three-game ban for violent conduct
|Wenger demands VAR after West Brom snatch controversial point
|Cech furious with officials after penalty denies Arsenal at West Brom
|Wenger record won´t be beaten, says old adversary Ferguson
|West Brom 1 Arsenal 1: Controversial spot-kick denies Gunners on record day for Wenger
|WATCH: Evra has no regrets... and proves it with bizarre new-year video
|Refs need to protect players - Guardiola issues plea after De Bruyne injury
|Guardiola predicts Sanchez will stay at Arsenal in January
|Ozil a doubt for Chelsea clash with knee injury
|Federer´s resurgence, Birkdale drama and magical Man City - 2017´s sporting highlights
|Enzo Zidane leaves Alaves for Lausanne revolution
|Sanchez starts but no Ozil for Arsenal at West Brom
|Zaha staying at Crystal Palace
|Pogba: Something has to change at Manchester United
|Vermaelen confident injury nightmare is behind him
|Hodgson proud of halting Manchester City´s winning run
|Guardiola expects up to two months out for Jesus
|Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 0: Milivojevic misses late penalty as City´s winning run ends
|Young charged for Tadic clash
|Ginger Guardiola? Klopp says Burnley achievements compare to Man City
|Costa raring to go at Atletico Madrid
|Tearful Gabriel Jesus forced off for City
|We fought together, we won together – Conte remembers Diego Costa positively
|TEAM NEWS: Stones returns to City bench, Sterling & Aguero rested
|Kaka, Pirlo and Totti – Football greats who retired in 2017
|New York City sign Manchester City target Jesus Medina
|Forest sack Warburton after Sunderland defeat
|Central Coast Mariners 0 Wellington Phoenix 0: A-League strugglers cancel each other out
|Guardiola open to helping England
|Wenger 811: The five best wins of a Premier League record-breaker
|Wenger 811: Vieira, Henry and the best signings of a record-breaking era
|Guardiola dismisses quadruple as Man City boss fears burnout
|Simeone hoping to enjoy Griezmann-Costa partnership amid transfer speculation
|Coutinho´s move from Liverpool to Barcelona a done deal?
|Dybala and Neymar will succeed Messi and Ronaldo - Allegri
|I don´t know what´s in his head – Sanchez talk frustrates Wenger