Rooney back to captain Everton as Martial leads Man Utd attack

Wayne Rooney will captain Everton against Manchester United, while his former club's attack will be led by Anthony Martial at Goodison Park.
Rooney has only played 45 minutes in Everton's past three matches due to a virus, having been on a prolific run of six goals in five games before missing the 0-0 draw against champions Chelsea on December 23.
The 32-year-old is United's all-time record scorer and the goal burden will fall upon France international Martial on Merseyside.
Martial has six goals in 19 Premier League appearances for Jose Mourinho's men this season, having been predominantly deployed in a wide attacking role.
Team news is in! Here's how we line up against @ManUtd...
Vlasic starts
But the 22-year-old looks set to play in the central striking role, getting the nod over Marcus Rashford, after Romelu Lukaku suffered a head injury during Saturday's goalless draw against Southampton.
It ends Lukaku's ever-present record in the Premier League since joining United from Everton in July, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) is not in the matchday squad.
Here's how #MUFC line up for today's @PremierLeague encounter...
Three consecutive draws have left United 15 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race, while a 2-1 loss at Bournemouth last time out marked Everton's first defeat of Sam Allardyce's tenure.
