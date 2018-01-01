No rush for Van Dijk debut, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says Virgil van Dijk will not be rushed into making his Liverpool debut with the Reds due to host fierce rivals Everton in the FA Cup on Friday.
Van Dijk moved to Anfield from Southampton for a reported fee of £75million but was ineligible to feature in Monday's 2-1 win at Burnley in the Premier League.
The Netherlands international last played on December 13 - in a 4-1 defeat for the Saints at home to Leicester City - and is raring to get his Liverpool career under way, according to Klopp.
Asked when Van Dijk would make his first appearance, Klopp replied: "I don't know.
"We made a few tests that make sense only for him and for us, to see where he stands. That's all. There is no rush.
"He is on fire and he really wants it, that's all good, but we have to make sure he can perform.
"Centre-half is a position which depends on all the others on the pitch. There are a few challenges you have to solve by yourself, all the rest is always together. That means you have to tune it so it works really together.
"We need time. A pre-season is for that usually but we don't have a pre-season. Everything will be fine.
"After the Everton game we have a little bit more time, that will help, but it's a long-term project – so it's not important when he makes his first game, it's important how many good games he will play for Liverpool. That's what I'm interested in."
"We made a few tests that make sense only for him and for us, to see where he stands."— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2018
The boss on when @VirgilvDijk will make #LFC debut: https://t.co/SMlqLROG4f pic.twitter.com/Xkz4YV7BK8
Philippe Coutinho (thigh) and Mohamed Salah (groin) missed the win at Burnley and Klopp confirmed both are doubts to face Everton in the third-round clash.
The manager also revealed that Salah, along with Sadio Mane, will be permitted to attend the African Player of the Year awards ceremony in Ghana on Thursday, just 24 hours before Liverpool host Everton.
"We have two of the three best African players in our squad. We can sit at home and say they have something to celebrate and we are not interested, but that would not show the respect we have to show in a situation like this," Klopp said.
"They will be ready - or not, if Mo is not ready and it's nothing to do with it [the trip] we can send physios and have everything organised, it's not a problem.
"I know it, I had [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang at [Borussia] Dortmund. Auba is the third one [nominee] - oh, I trained all of them, cool!"
|Festive fixture schedule a disaster for players - Guardiola
|Guardiola expects Manchester City response against Watford
|Mourinho suggests Scholes´ Pogba criticism down to wage jealousy
|Man City confirm MCL damage for Jesus
|Allardyce expects news on Everton´s Tosun offer within 24 hours
|Pogba showing true colours for Man United in 2017-18
|Mourinho salutes ´top class´ Man United
|Pogba: Manchester United woke up at Everton
|Championship Review: Wolves delight as rivals stumble in unison
|Everton 0 Manchester United 2: Martial and Lingard stunners decisive in Lukaku´s absence
|No rush for Van Dijk debut, says Klopp
|Mahrez set for talks over Leicester future after latest star turn
|Klopp ´couldn´t be less interested´ in Coutinho-Nike story
|Tetchy Hughes storms out of news conference
|Dyche pleased with bigger picture despite frustrating defeat
|Did we deserve to win? I don´t care - Klopp revels in Klavan clincher
|Mourinho rules Lukaku out for a week
|Rooney back to captain Everton as Martial leads Man Utd attack
|Burnley 1 Liverpool 2: Klavan the unlikely last-gasp hero without Coutinho or Salah
|Leicester City 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Mahrez and Slimani help stop the rot for Puel
|Stoke City 0 Newcastle United 1: Hughes gamble backfires as Perez strikes
|Brighton boss Hughton supports ´excellent´ Izquierdo
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Bournemouth 2: Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
|Liverpool without Coutinho and Salah at Burnley
|Modric equals Suker with Croatian Footballer of the Year award
|Arnold commits to Wolfsburg until 2022
|Dissatisfied Adebayor sets sights on Ballon d´Or
|£75m Van Dijk not worrying about monster Liverpool fee
|Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Melbourne City 1: Comeback eases pressure on Gombau
|Leicester finally complete Adrien Silva deal
|Jones fires top-four warning for Manchester United
|Van Dijk delight over ´perfect´ Liverpool switch
|Klopp praises ´remarkable´ Salah
|Liverpool players happy with rotation – Klopp
|Mourinho calls for ´unlucky´ Man United to respond
|Guardiola uncertain on Silva return
|Wenger shuts down further Sanchez to City talk
|Young gets three-game ban for violent conduct
|Wenger demands VAR after West Brom snatch controversial point
|Cech furious with officials after penalty denies Arsenal at West Brom
|Wenger record won´t be beaten, says old adversary Ferguson
|West Brom 1 Arsenal 1: Controversial spot-kick denies Gunners on record day for Wenger
|WATCH: Evra has no regrets... and proves it with bizarre new-year video
|Refs need to protect players - Guardiola issues plea after De Bruyne injury
|Guardiola predicts Sanchez will stay at Arsenal in January
|Ozil a doubt for Chelsea clash with knee injury
|Federer´s resurgence, Birkdale drama and magical Man City - 2017´s sporting highlights
|Enzo Zidane leaves Alaves for Lausanne revolution
|Sanchez starts but no Ozil for Arsenal at West Brom
|Zaha staying at Crystal Palace
|Pogba: Something has to change at Manchester United
|Vermaelen confident injury nightmare is behind him
|Hodgson proud of halting Manchester City´s winning run
|Guardiola expects up to two months out for Jesus
|Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 0: Milivojevic misses late penalty as City´s winning run ends
|Young charged for Tadic clash
|Ginger Guardiola? Klopp says Burnley achievements compare to Man City
|Costa raring to go at Atletico Madrid
|Tearful Gabriel Jesus forced off for City
|We fought together, we won together – Conte remembers Diego Costa positively
|TEAM NEWS: Stones returns to City bench, Sterling & Aguero rested
|Kaka, Pirlo and Totti – Football greats who retired in 2017
|New York City sign Manchester City target Jesus Medina
|Forest sack Warburton after Sunderland defeat
|Central Coast Mariners 0 Wellington Phoenix 0: A-League strugglers cancel each other out
|Guardiola open to helping England
|Wenger 811: The five best wins of a Premier League record-breaker
|Wenger 811: Vieira, Henry and the best signings of a record-breaking era
|Guardiola dismisses quadruple as Man City boss fears burnout
|Simeone hoping to enjoy Griezmann-Costa partnership amid transfer speculation
|Coutinho´s move from Liverpool to Barcelona a done deal?
|Dybala and Neymar will succeed Messi and Ronaldo - Allegri
|I don´t know what´s in his head – Sanchez talk frustrates Wenger