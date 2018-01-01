Related

Modric equals Suker with Croatian Footballer of the Year award

1 January 2018 14:52

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has been named Croatian Footballer of the Year for a record-equalling sixth time, pulling level with the great Davor Suker.

Modric will lead his nation at this year's World Cup, having skippered their play-off victory over Greece and scored the opening goal in their 4-1 first-leg win.

The playmaker remains a mainstay of Real Madrid's team, helping them to a LaLiga and Champions League double in 2017.

Modric was also named Player of the Tournament as Zinedine Zidane's side won the Club World Cup in December.

