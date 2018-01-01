Klopp praises ´remarkable´ Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the "remarkable" Mohamed Salah and said the forward had even surprised him with his incredible start to the season.

Salah, 25, has scored 17 goals in 21 Premier League games this campaign after arriving from Roma in the off-season.

The Egypt international equalled a Liverpool record by reaching 23 goals in all competitions before New Year's Day, matching Roger Hunt (1961-62).

Salah reached that tally with a match-winning brace against Leicester City and Klopp was full of praise for the former Roma attacker.

"The record is remarkable and the goals themselves are remarkable as well," the German told UK newspapers.

"I'd like to show you all the scouting footage we had from the games we saw. The second goal against Leicester – a goal like this was not involved. He is so physically strong.

"That second goal shows what confidence does. That is how a good moment feels.

"Strikers in a good moment know when they miss one chance that there will be another chance."

Salah arrived at Liverpool in the off-season in a €42million deal for his second stint in the Premier League, having previously struggled for game time at Chelsea.

Klopp, who is likely to be without Salah for the New Year's Day trip to Burnley, said the forward's impact had been a surprise.

"It was always clear that we would get a very offensive midfielder with a fantastic left foot. It was clear he would help us a lot because he makes us more unpredictable with different systems," he said.

"He can play second striker, the 10. Similar to Sadio [Mane]. He can play both wings and as a number eight. Same as Phil [Coutinho] and Roberto [Firmino].

"We have different choices and the two positions he's playing he likes. He always plays a little more than a second striker. You'll take that because it makes life uncomfortable for the opponent."