Related

Article

Championship Review: Wolves delight as rivals stumble in unison

1 January 2018 20:57

Wolves will have looked on with glee as their three nearest rivals at the top of the Championship, Derby County, Bristol City and Cardiff City all slipped up on Monday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's runaway leaders will have the chance to go 12 points clear when they host Brentford on Tuesday, after 2018 began in the perfect fashion for them.

Burton Albion remain in the bottom three, despite an incredible 3-0 win at managerless Sheffield Wednesday.

The battle at the bottom is becoming ever-more fraught after Monday saw more teams dragged in, while Tony Pulis picked up his first win as Middlesbrough boss.


CHASING PACK STUMBLE

Wolves' consistency has been in stark contrast to those nearest to them over the festive period, and promotion appears almost certain at Molineux.

Cardiff City had run them closest in the first half of the season, but Neil Warnock's men have now lost four in a row, after going down 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers - Matt Smith and debutant Paul Smyth striking after Joe Ralls had put the Bluebirds ahead from the penalty spot.

Derby are two points clear of Cardiff in second after drawing 1-1 with Sheffield United in a game which saw the Championship's leading scorers Matej Vydra and Leon Clarke find the net.

Bristol City could have leapfrogged the Rams, but ended up falling a place after their goal difference took a hammering at Aston Villa, who ran out 5-0 winners. Robert Snodgrass scored twice, with Scott Hogan, Birkir Bjarnason and Conor Hourihane also on target.


PULIS OFF THE MARK

Boro ended Preston North End's nine-match unbeaten run with a 3-2 win which was bookended by a pair of Daniel Ayala goals.

Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill turned it around after the defender's opener, but Jonny Howson's 20-yard curler swung things back in Boro's favour, helping them go above their opponents into eighth.

Leeds United sit sixth after drawing 0-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, on the lookout for a new manager after Mark Warburton's sacking.


BATTLE AT THE BOTTOM HEATS UP

Hull City were a Premier League team this time a year ago, but they are now firmly embroiled in a battle to avoid League One after losing 1-0 at Bolton Wanderers, who moved above the Tigers thanks to Gary Madine's wonderful first-half free-kick.

Burton moved level on points with Nigel Adkins' men after leaving Hillsborough with a big win. 

Nigel Clough's men have not lost to the Owls in the second tier, but goals from Tom Flanagan, Lloyd Dyer and Tom Naylor helped them to surely their finest result in that sequence, while Lucas Akins also saw an early penalty saved by Wednesday keeper Joe Wildsmith.

Sunderland, like Hull, have resumed residence in the lower reaches of the table after relegation and the Black Cats lost 1-0 at home to Barnsley, who moved out of the bottom three.

Millwall are still looking over their shoulders, six points above the drop zone, after losing 2-1 at Norwich City.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 2 January

04:02 Neymar exit was difficult for Barcelona, admits Valverde
02:25 ´That was vintage Juve Pogba´, Henry lauds Man Utd star´s performance
01:43 Son can rival Beckham´s superstar status – Pochettino
00:13 Jesus relieved to avoid surgery on ´not very bad´ MCL injury

Monday 1 January

23:30 Festive fixture schedule a disaster for players - Guardiola
23:30 Guardiola expects Manchester City response against Watford
23:28 Mourinho suggests Scholes´ Pogba criticism down to wage jealousy
23:13 Man City confirm MCL damage for Jesus
21:58 Allardyce expects news on Everton´s Tosun offer within 24 hours
21:24 Pogba showing true colours for Man United in 2017-18
21:14 Mourinho salutes ´top class´ Man United
21:01 Pogba: Manchester United woke up at Everton
20:57 Championship Review: Wolves delight as rivals stumble in unison
20:28 Everton 0 Manchester United 2: Martial and Lingard stunners decisive in Lukaku´s absence
20:13 No rush for Van Dijk debut, says Klopp
20:08 Mahrez set for talks over Leicester future after latest star turn
19:53 Klopp ´couldn´t be less interested´ in Coutinho-Nike story
19:22 Tetchy Hughes storms out of news conference
19:20 Dyche pleased with bigger picture despite frustrating defeat
18:45 Did we deserve to win? I don´t care - Klopp revels in Klavan clincher
18:40 Mourinho rules Lukaku out for a week
18:04 Rooney back to captain Everton as Martial leads Man Utd attack
18:02 Burnley 1 Liverpool 2: Klavan the unlikely last-gasp hero without Coutinho or Salah
17:56 Leicester City 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Mahrez and Slimani help stop the rot for Puel
17:54 Stoke City 0 Newcastle United 1: Hughes gamble backfires as Perez strikes
17:25 Brighton boss Hughton supports ´excellent´ Izquierdo
15:24 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Bournemouth 2: Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
15:12 Liverpool without Coutinho and Salah at Burnley
14:52 Modric equals Suker with Croatian Footballer of the Year award
14:37 Arnold commits to Wolfsburg until 2022
14:14 Dissatisfied Adebayor sets sights on Ballon d´Or
12:50 £75m Van Dijk not worrying about monster Liverpool fee
12:14 Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Melbourne City 1: Comeback eases pressure on Gombau
11:30 Leicester finally complete Adrien Silva deal
10:28 Jones fires top-four warning for Manchester United
09:52 Van Dijk delight over ´perfect´ Liverpool switch
08:32 Klopp praises ´remarkable´ Salah
02:54 Liverpool players happy with rotation – Klopp
01:31 Mourinho calls for ´unlucky´ Man United to respond

Sunday 31 December

22:46 Guardiola uncertain on Silva return
20:51 Wenger shuts down further Sanchez to City talk
20:15 Young gets three-game ban for violent conduct
20:08 Wenger demands VAR after West Brom snatch controversial point
20:05 Cech furious with officials after penalty denies Arsenal at West Brom
19:52 Wenger record won´t be beaten, says old adversary Ferguson
19:31 West Brom 1 Arsenal 1: Controversial spot-kick denies Gunners on record day for Wenger
19:10 WATCH: Evra has no regrets... and proves it with bizarre new-year video
18:16 Refs need to protect players - Guardiola issues plea after De Bruyne injury
17:50 Guardiola predicts Sanchez will stay at Arsenal in January
17:22 Ozil a doubt for Chelsea clash with knee injury
17:10 Federer´s resurgence, Birkdale drama and magical Man City - 2017´s sporting highlights
17:09 Enzo Zidane leaves Alaves for Lausanne revolution
16:59 Sanchez starts but no Ozil for Arsenal at West Brom
16:22 Zaha staying at Crystal Palace
16:14 Pogba: Something has to change at Manchester United
15:58 Vermaelen confident injury nightmare is behind him
15:56 Hodgson proud of halting Manchester City´s winning run
15:29 Guardiola expects up to two months out for Jesus
15:06 Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 0: Milivojevic misses late penalty as City´s winning run ends
14:40 Young charged for Tadic clash
14:00 Ginger Guardiola? Klopp says Burnley achievements compare to Man City
13:49 Costa raring to go at Atletico Madrid
13:39 Tearful Gabriel Jesus forced off for City
13:06 We fought together, we won together – Conte remembers Diego Costa positively
12:28 TEAM NEWS: Stones returns to City bench, Sterling & Aguero rested
12:24 Kaka, Pirlo and Totti – Football greats who retired in 2017
12:22 New York City sign Manchester City target Jesus Medina
11:49 Forest sack Warburton after Sunderland defeat
11:41 Central Coast Mariners 0 Wellington Phoenix 0: A-League strugglers cancel each other out
10:51 Guardiola open to helping England
10:00 Wenger 811: The five best wins of a Premier League record-breaker
09:00 Wenger 811: Vieira, Henry and the best signings of a record-breaking era
03:45 Guardiola dismisses quadruple as Man City boss fears burnout
03:10 Simeone hoping to enjoy Griezmann-Costa partnership amid transfer speculation
02:35 Coutinho´s move from Liverpool to Barcelona a done deal?
00:49 Dybala and Neymar will succeed Messi and Ronaldo - Allegri
00:30 I don´t know what´s in his head – Sanchez talk frustrates Wenger

Championship table

# Team MP D P
1 Wolverhampton … 25 +27 58
2 Derby County 26 +18 49
3 Cardiff City 26 +11 47
4 Bristol City 26 +9 47
5 Aston Villa 26 +14 44
6 Leeds United 26 +9 43
7 Sheffield United 26 +9 42
8 Middlesbrough 26 +9 41
9 Preston North End 26 +4 40
10 Brentford 25 +7 37
11 Ipswich Town 25 +3 36
12 Fulham 25 +2 36
13 Norwich City 26 -5 34
14 Nottingham Forest 26 -9 32
15 Millwall 26 -1 30
16 Sheffield Wedn… 26 -4 30
17 Queens Park Ra… 26 -8 30
18 Reading 25 -3 28
19 Barnsley 26 -10 26
20 Bolton Wanderers 26 -18 25
21 Hull City 26 -5 24
22 Burton Albion 26 -23 24
23 Sunderland 26 -14 22
24 Birmingham City 25 -22 20

Facebook