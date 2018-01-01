Article

Burnley 1 Liverpool 2: Klavan the unlikely last-gasp hero without Coutinho or Salah

1 January 2018 18:02

Ragnar Klavan proved Liverpool's saviour as his stoppage-time header capped a dramatic finale to secure a 2-1 win at Burnley on Monday.

The Reds were shorn of two members of their 'fab four' at a sodden Turf Moor, with Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah missing while Roberto Firmino started on the bench as Jurgen Klopp sought to manage his resources amid a hectic festive schedule.

Coutinho's absence sparked further speculation surrounding his potential move to Barcelona although Klopp insisted the Brazilian had been ruled out with a thigh injury.

Salah, who scored twice in Saturday's 2-1 win over Leicester City to take his Premier League tally to 17, was missing with a groin problem although Liverpool described both his and Coutinho's ailments as "minor" with the Reds due to welcome fierce rivals Everton to Anfield in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

Sadio Mane's stunning finish just past the hour put Liverpool ahead but it looked as though Burnley had secured a share of the spoils when Johann Gudmundsson stooped to head in at the far post in the 87th minute.

But in the fourth minute of time added on, Dejan Lovren headed back across goal and Klavan raced in to nod home from practically on the goalline and ensure Liverpool were not left to rue their key absentees.

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated his first Premier League goal on Boxing Day but his mistake almost proved costly in the ninth minute here as Scott Arfield took up possession and slipped in Ashley Barnes, who blazed wide.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stung the palms of Nick Pope soon afterwards and only a superb last-ditch tackle from Adam Lallana - making his first start of the season - prevented Gudmundsson running clear on goal in an entertaining opening.

Simon Mignolet saved comfortably from Arfield's glancing header after Liverpool were again guilty of giving the ball away and the Canada international went agonisingly close in placing his effort narrowly wide of the left-hand post in the 38th minute.

Liverpool improved markedly after the interval and forged ahead in the 61st minute as Alexander-Arnold's cross deflected into the path of Mane, who turned and rifled an unstoppable drive into the top-left corner from the edge of the box.

Pope was at full stretch to keep Alexander-Arnold's rasping 25-yard effort out of the top-right corner as Liverpool turned the screw and forced a succession of corners.

Barnes volleyed narrowly wide as Burnley sought to turn the tide before Oxlade-Chamberlain almost wrapped it up for the visitors, superbly denied at his near post by Pope.

Sam Vokes' header was well kept out by Mignolet diving low to his right but the substitute had more joy three minutes from normal time, glancing towards the back post for Gudmundsson to convert.

But just when it appeared both sides would kick off 2018 with a battling point apiece, Lovren got his head to Oxlade-Chamberlain's free-kick and Klavan stole in ahead of Phil Bardsley to send the visiting fans behind the goal into raptures.

 

Key Opta Facts: 

- Liverpool have now gone 16 games unbeaten in all competitions (W11 D5), their outright longest run under manager Jurgen Klopp.
- Burnley have conceded more goals in their last two fixtures at Turf Moor in the Premier League (five) than they did in in their first nine this season (three).
- Ragnar Klavan scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool in his 34th appearance in the competition; it was the first goal by an Estonian in Premier League history.

- Following Klavan’s goal, players of 97 different nationalities have now scored a Premier League goal (excluding own goals).

Sponsored links

Tuesday 2 January

04:02 Neymar exit was difficult for Barcelona, admits Valverde
02:25 ´That was vintage Juve Pogba´, Henry lauds Man Utd star´s performance
01:43 Son can rival Beckham´s superstar status – Pochettino
00:13 Jesus relieved to avoid surgery on ´not very bad´ MCL injury

Monday 1 January

23:30 Festive fixture schedule a disaster for players - Guardiola
23:30 Guardiola expects Manchester City response against Watford
23:28 Mourinho suggests Scholes´ Pogba criticism down to wage jealousy
23:13 Man City confirm MCL damage for Jesus
21:58 Allardyce expects news on Everton´s Tosun offer within 24 hours
21:24 Pogba showing true colours for Man United in 2017-18
21:14 Mourinho salutes ´top class´ Man United
21:01 Pogba: Manchester United woke up at Everton
20:57 Championship Review: Wolves delight as rivals stumble in unison
20:28 Everton 0 Manchester United 2: Martial and Lingard stunners decisive in Lukaku´s absence
20:13 No rush for Van Dijk debut, says Klopp
20:08 Mahrez set for talks over Leicester future after latest star turn
19:53 Klopp ´couldn´t be less interested´ in Coutinho-Nike story
19:22 Tetchy Hughes storms out of news conference
19:20 Dyche pleased with bigger picture despite frustrating defeat
18:45 Did we deserve to win? I don´t care - Klopp revels in Klavan clincher
18:40 Mourinho rules Lukaku out for a week
18:04 Rooney back to captain Everton as Martial leads Man Utd attack
18:02 Burnley 1 Liverpool 2: Klavan the unlikely last-gasp hero without Coutinho or Salah
17:56 Leicester City 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Mahrez and Slimani help stop the rot for Puel
17:54 Stoke City 0 Newcastle United 1: Hughes gamble backfires as Perez strikes
17:25 Brighton boss Hughton supports ´excellent´ Izquierdo
15:24 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Bournemouth 2: Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
15:12 Liverpool without Coutinho and Salah at Burnley
14:52 Modric equals Suker with Croatian Footballer of the Year award
14:37 Arnold commits to Wolfsburg until 2022
14:14 Dissatisfied Adebayor sets sights on Ballon d´Or
12:50 £75m Van Dijk not worrying about monster Liverpool fee
12:14 Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Melbourne City 1: Comeback eases pressure on Gombau
11:30 Leicester finally complete Adrien Silva deal
10:28 Jones fires top-four warning for Manchester United
09:52 Van Dijk delight over ´perfect´ Liverpool switch
08:32 Klopp praises ´remarkable´ Salah
02:54 Liverpool players happy with rotation – Klopp
01:31 Mourinho calls for ´unlucky´ Man United to respond

Sunday 31 December

22:46 Guardiola uncertain on Silva return
20:51 Wenger shuts down further Sanchez to City talk
20:15 Young gets three-game ban for violent conduct
20:08 Wenger demands VAR after West Brom snatch controversial point
20:05 Cech furious with officials after penalty denies Arsenal at West Brom
19:52 Wenger record won´t be beaten, says old adversary Ferguson
19:31 West Brom 1 Arsenal 1: Controversial spot-kick denies Gunners on record day for Wenger
19:10 WATCH: Evra has no regrets... and proves it with bizarre new-year video
18:16 Refs need to protect players - Guardiola issues plea after De Bruyne injury
17:50 Guardiola predicts Sanchez will stay at Arsenal in January
17:22 Ozil a doubt for Chelsea clash with knee injury
17:10 Federer´s resurgence, Birkdale drama and magical Man City - 2017´s sporting highlights
17:09 Enzo Zidane leaves Alaves for Lausanne revolution
16:59 Sanchez starts but no Ozil for Arsenal at West Brom
16:22 Zaha staying at Crystal Palace
16:14 Pogba: Something has to change at Manchester United
15:58 Vermaelen confident injury nightmare is behind him
15:56 Hodgson proud of halting Manchester City´s winning run
15:29 Guardiola expects up to two months out for Jesus
15:06 Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 0: Milivojevic misses late penalty as City´s winning run ends
14:40 Young charged for Tadic clash
14:00 Ginger Guardiola? Klopp says Burnley achievements compare to Man City
13:49 Costa raring to go at Atletico Madrid
13:39 Tearful Gabriel Jesus forced off for City
13:06 We fought together, we won together – Conte remembers Diego Costa positively
12:28 TEAM NEWS: Stones returns to City bench, Sterling & Aguero rested
12:24 Kaka, Pirlo and Totti – Football greats who retired in 2017
12:22 New York City sign Manchester City target Jesus Medina
11:49 Forest sack Warburton after Sunderland defeat
11:41 Central Coast Mariners 0 Wellington Phoenix 0: A-League strugglers cancel each other out
10:51 Guardiola open to helping England
10:00 Wenger 811: The five best wins of a Premier League record-breaker
09:00 Wenger 811: Vieira, Henry and the best signings of a record-breaking era
03:45 Guardiola dismisses quadruple as Man City boss fears burnout
03:10 Simeone hoping to enjoy Griezmann-Costa partnership amid transfer speculation
02:35 Coutinho´s move from Liverpool to Barcelona a done deal?
00:49 Dybala and Neymar will succeed Messi and Ronaldo - Allegri
00:30 I don´t know what´s in his head – Sanchez talk frustrates Wenger

Facebook