Arnold commits to Wolfsburg until 2022

Maximilian Arnold has signed a new deal at Wolfsburg until 2022, the Bundesliga side have announced.

A product of the academy, Arnold was the club's youngest debutant in Bundesliga history when he made his bow at the age of 17 back in 2011.

The midfielder, who has one goal from 14 league outings in 2017-18, has put pen to paper on a two-year extension.

"I am very happy to have signed an early contract extension with VfL," he said.

"I matured into a Bundesliga player at Wolfsburg and I want to make the next steps in my development here.

"The fact that the club has such faith in me is wonderful confirmation of their massive belief in me. That trust is something I wish to pay back to the club."