Article

Tottenham 6 Rochdale 1: Llorente hat-trick settles replay after VAR farce

28 February 2018 22:43

Fernando Llorente's hat-trick fired Tottenham into the FA Cup quarter-finals after sealing a 6-1 victory in a fifth-round replay against Rochdale marked by controversial video assistant referee (VAR) deliberations. 

The Spaniard's second-half strikes restored the Premier League side's control of the contest after an opening period that threatened to descend into farce due to a number of dubious refereeing decisions involving VAR.

There were lengthy pauses in play while referee Paul Tierney consulted VAR, before disallowing a goal for Erik Lamela after six minutes. A penalty for Spurs was also rescinded.

Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead but the League One visitors levelled through Stephen Humphrys and boos rang out around Wembley at half-time as the Spurs fans voiced their frustration amid the confusion.

In stark contrast, the second half was a procession for Mauricio Pochettino's men, who raced ahead through Llorente's trio of goals before Son, who was influential throughout, added a fifth.

Substitute Kyle Walker-Peters scored his first Tottenham goal in injury time to cap off what proved to be an emphatic win.

A chaotic first half exploded into life when Tottenham put the ball in the net after six minutes. Son's cross ricocheted off the legs of Llorente and Lamela stroked the ball past Josh Lillis.

Rochdale looked dismayed by the early setback but after a two-minute delay Tierney, having delayed the game to consult VAR, disallowed the goal for a pull on the shirt of visiting defender Harrison McGahey by Llorente in the build-up to the goal.

The League One side then hit the post through Matt Done's low shot but Tottenham's class began to shine through after 23 minutes when Lamela split the opposition defence before rolling the ball to Son, who rattled the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Two minutes later Tierney consulted VAR again before awarding Spurs a penalty for a foul by Done on Kieran Trippier, but Rochdale were let off the hook when Son's spot-kick was ruled out for a feint during the run-up that earned the Korean a yellow card.

On the half-hour mark the visitors drew level through Humphrys, who deftly controlled Andrew Cannon's cross and rounded Michel Vorm before rolling the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Cannon almost gave the visitors a sensational half-time lead when he crashed a shot onto the post in injury time but the ball bounced clear and Spurs breathed a sigh of relief.

Spurs' nerves were settled within two minutes of the restart when Lucas Moura sailed through Rochdale's half and slid the ball to Llorente, who skilfully chipped the ball over Lillis and into the empty net from just inside the penalty area.

Llorente added his second and Tottenham's third six minutes later after Moura and Son combined to present him with a simple chance from the edge of the six-yard box and he toe-poked the ball home with his left foot before Lillis could react.

It was 4-1 just before the hour mark when Son got to the byline and hung the ball up tantalisingly in front of goal with a chipped pass before Llorente nodded it into the net.

Unselfish play from Lamela gave Son the easiest of chances six minutes later and he turned the Argentine's low cross into the unguarded net from three yards out.

Lamela rattled the frame of the goal with a curling free-kick in the closing stages but the contest - and Rochdale's hopes of an upset - had long since ended.

There was time for one last memorable moment in the 93rd minute when Walker-Peters scored his first goal for Tottenham, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner from 10 yards out after Dele Alli played him in.

Sponsored links

Thursday 1 March

06:56 I´m on the same side as Wenger – Guardiola defends under-fire Arsenal boss
06:20 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Dallas fail to reach QFs as America cruise
05:23 Copa Libertadores Review: River rescue late draw on day of stalemates
03:28 Milan hero Donnarumma wants revenge against Juventus
03:28 I´m only an employee – Wenger says Arsenal future out of his hands
01:27 Gattuso: I´m not a guru but I´ve surprised people
01:25 Robin van Persie scores 300th career goal
01:03 PSG coach Emery hopeful over Mbappe injury after Neymar blow
00:58 Simeone: Costa´s presence has boosted Griezmann
00:51 Neymar channels Michael Jordan as injured PSG star vows not to give up
00:41 I´m trying to give Atletico fans joy, proclaims four-goal Greizmann
00:27 VAR killed Tottenham´s momentum, says Trippier
00:18 Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama

Wednesday 28 February

23:57 Wembley chaos puts spotlight on VAR
23:44 Lazio 0 AC Milan 0 (0-0 agg, 4-5 on penalties): Donnarumma the spot-kick hero
23:30 Guardiola will not ´damage´ Manchester City with ribbon protest
23:30 Guardiola: Manchester City hero Aguero one of the best
23:19 Atletico Madrid 4 Leganes 0: Griezmann century piles pressure on Barca
23:02 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Marseille 0: Di Maria at the double as holders put Neymar injury aside
22:43 Tottenham 6 Rochdale 1: Llorente hat-trick settles replay after VAR farce
22:41 Griezmann reaches 100 goals for Atletico Madrid
22:33 Chambly shock Strasbourg to reach Coupe de France semis
22:05 Allegri unsure over Higuain facing Lazio or Spurs
21:40 VAR controversy dominates replay as Spurs are pegged back
21:00 Neymar to undergo surgery, PSG confirm
19:57 Conte could save Chelsea job by beating Barcelona, claims Gullit
19:55 Henry´s Arsenal dream backed by Laporta
19:25 Juventus 1 Atalanta 0 (2-0 agg): Pjanic sends Juve into Coppa Italia final
18:56 Bayern undecided on James future amid Lewandowski swap reports
18:50 Mangala pledges to return stronger after undergoing surgery
17:46 Struggling Arsenal announce £25m pre-tax profit
17:30 Gullit: AC Milan & Inter lack identity
16:56 Atletico exodus continues as Moya joins Real Sociedad
16:25 ´Terrible´ fixtures will focus Manchester City, says Guardiola
16:20 Congested fixture list hurting Barcelona - Valverde
15:56 It depends on him - Guardiola cold on Toure return
14:07 Conte, Mancini and Di Biagio on Italy shortlist
13:15 Dortmund to step up Reus contract talks
12:37 Van Gaal aims dig at ´commercial´ Man United
10:59 City aren´t in division five! – Wenger calls for ´perspective´ after final defeat
10:30 Wenger ´amazed´ by questions over Arsenal future
09:53 Varane: Real Madrid can´t give up on LaLiga
09:14 Wales boss Giggs wants Ramsey future resolved
06:43 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Valencia helps Tigres into quarter-finals
05:51 Kane is England´s only world-class player – Sheringham
04:47 Pochettino spoke to Alli after latest controversy
03:44 Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win
03:04 Kane can play for any club in Europe – Ronaldinho
01:58 Ex-Barcelona, Sporting Gijon and Spain star Quini dies
00:11 Neymar won´t face Madrid and should have op, says father
00:00 Championship Review: Dawson spares Hull, Sharp and Blades blunt Reading

Tuesday 27 February

23:50 We didn´t deserve to lose - Zidane has no regrets after Espanyol upset
23:00 Swansea City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Ayew and Dyer see Swans into quarters
22:54 Chapecoense honoured at Laureus awards
21:57 Espanyol 1 Real Madrid 0: Ronaldo omission backfires
21:38 Juventus v Atalanta rearranged for March 14
20:53 Queiroz: Messi should be banned until FIFA proves he is human!
20:45 Totti´s career recognised with Laureus award
20:01 PSG spent €400m, €222m is in the infirmary - Garcia jibe after Neymar injury
18:58 Higuain out of Coppa Italia semi-final
17:56 Figo demands time for under-pressure Real Madrid boss Zidane
17:08 Pochettino offers update over Vertonghen and Alderweireld
16:44 Griezmann doesn´t read the press – Simeone not bothered by Barcelona rumours
16:10 Manchester City are spectacular - Villas-Boas praises Guardiola´s impact
14:54 Conte confirmed as top choice for Italy job
14:47 Nasri banned for six months for anti-doping violation
14:26 Fernandinho out of Man City´s trip to Arsenal
13:48 Neymar not having surgery, confirms Emery
13:29 Two years since his last goal – Berahino reaches rotten milestone
13:22 Swansea´s Montero secures sub-loan from Getafe to Emelec
13:19 Allegri wants Coppa Italia history but will not give up Serie A fight
11:53 Direct Champions League group stage qualification increased to 26 teams
10:53 Ronaldo rested for Espanyol trip ahead of PSG showdown
09:58 Serie A is in Napoli´s hands, says Insigne
09:40 Usain Bolt´s big football announcement was not what anyone expected
06:53 Arsenal need manager like Pochettino as Wright struggles to make case for Wenger
06:20 Huge interest in United and Madrid target Milinkovic-Savic, says Kezman
04:08 Matthaus: Lewandowski is Bayern´s Messi
03:37 Don´t put Man City on pedestal yet – Kompany
02:59 Carrasco not giving up on World Cup dream after CSL switch
02:17 Cafu: Real Madrid? Neymar is at PSG to win Champions League
01:03 I thought about going on holiday but Italy need me – Buffon confirms international return
00:10 Sarri targets 100 points as Napoli stretch Serie A lead

Facebook

18+ GambleAware