Related

Article

Struggling Arsenal announce £25m pre-tax profit

28 February 2018 17:46

Arsenal have announced a pre-tax profit of £25.1million in their latest financial results.

For the six months to the end of November 2017, Arsenal's profits climbed from £12.6m, with the Premier League club's cash reserves standing at £137.6m.

After tax, profits stood at £20.4m - up from £10.3m - for the six-month period.

The rise in profits came despite Arsenal's football turnover falling to £167.7m from £191.1m due to last season's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal's financial results do not take into account the January club-record signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but they do include the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

Arsene Wenger's men are struggling on the pitch, sitting sixth in the Premier League table and suffering a 3-0 humbling to Manchester City in Sunday's EFL Cup final.

Arsenal also suffered a shock home loss to Swedish side Ostersunds in the Europa League last week, although the Gunners progressed to the last-16 by virtue of a 3-0 first-leg victory.

Chairman Chips Keswick said in a statement that Arsenal's board shares the "acute disappointment" of fans following the EFL Cup final defeat to City.

"This has not been the easiest of campaigns but we are all working hard to ensure we have a strong finish," Keswick said. "Breaking our transfer record twice in one season and the player contracts we have signed shows our commitment to getting the club back competing for the Premier League.

"However, our strategy remains self-financing and we must accept all the challenges that brings at a time when the inflation of transfer fees, player wages and the fees demanded by agents has become super-heated.

"We need to spend effectively and be the best we can across the whole of our football operations if we are to compete at the level our ambitions for the club demand.

"This has been an inconsistent season but as we enter its final stages let's not forget we still have plenty to play for with the Europa League and an outside chance of a top-four finish in the Premier League."

Arsenal face City again in the Premier League on Thursday, with Wenger's men 10 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham and a further 17 back from Pep Guardiola's runaway leaders.

Despite reports Arsenal are considering replacing Wenger with Germany coach Joachim Low or Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers at the end of the season, the Frenchman said on Wednesday he is "amazed" he has to answer questions about his future.

Sponsored links

Thursday 1 March

03:28 Milan hero Donnarumma wants revenge against Juventus
03:28 I´m only an employee – Wenger says Arsenal future out of his hands
01:27 Gattuso: I´m not a guru but I´ve surprised people
01:25 Robin van Persie scores 300th career goal
01:03 PSG coach Emery hopeful over Mbappe injury after Neymar blow
00:58 Simeone: Costa´s presence has boosted Griezmann
00:51 Neymar channels Michael Jordan as injured PSG star vows not to give up
00:41 I´m trying to give Atletico fans joy, proclaims four-goal Greizmann
00:27 VAR killed Tottenham´s momentum, says Trippier
00:18 Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama

Wednesday 28 February

23:57 Wembley chaos puts spotlight on VAR
23:44 Lazio 0 AC Milan 0 (0-0 agg, 4-5 on penalties): Donnarumma the spot-kick hero
23:30 Guardiola will not ´damage´ Manchester City with ribbon protest
23:30 Guardiola: Manchester City hero Aguero one of the best
23:19 Atletico Madrid 4 Leganes 0: Griezmann century piles pressure on Barca
23:02 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Marseille 0: Di Maria at the double as holders put Neymar injury aside
22:43 Tottenham 6 Rochdale 1: Llorente hat-trick settles replay after VAR farce
22:41 Griezmann reaches 100 goals for Atletico Madrid
22:33 Chambly shock Strasbourg to reach Coupe de France semis
22:05 Allegri unsure over Higuain facing Lazio or Spurs
21:40 VAR controversy dominates replay as Spurs are pegged back
21:00 Neymar to undergo surgery, PSG confirm
19:57 Conte could save Chelsea job by beating Barcelona, claims Gullit
19:55 Henry´s Arsenal dream backed by Laporta
19:25 Juventus 1 Atalanta 0 (2-0 agg): Pjanic sends Juve into Coppa Italia final
18:56 Bayern undecided on James future amid Lewandowski swap reports
18:50 Mangala pledges to return stronger after undergoing surgery
17:46 Struggling Arsenal announce £25m pre-tax profit
17:30 Gullit: AC Milan & Inter lack identity
16:56 Atletico exodus continues as Moya joins Real Sociedad
16:25 ´Terrible´ fixtures will focus Manchester City, says Guardiola
16:20 Congested fixture list hurting Barcelona - Valverde
15:56 It depends on him - Guardiola cold on Toure return
14:07 Conte, Mancini and Di Biagio on Italy shortlist
13:15 Dortmund to step up Reus contract talks
12:37 Van Gaal aims dig at ´commercial´ Man United
10:59 City aren´t in division five! – Wenger calls for ´perspective´ after final defeat
10:30 Wenger ´amazed´ by questions over Arsenal future
09:53 Varane: Real Madrid can´t give up on LaLiga
09:14 Wales boss Giggs wants Ramsey future resolved
06:43 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Valencia helps Tigres into quarter-finals
05:51 Kane is England´s only world-class player – Sheringham
04:47 Pochettino spoke to Alli after latest controversy
03:44 Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win
03:04 Kane can play for any club in Europe – Ronaldinho
01:58 Ex-Barcelona, Sporting Gijon and Spain star Quini dies
00:11 Neymar won´t face Madrid and should have op, says father
00:00 Championship Review: Dawson spares Hull, Sharp and Blades blunt Reading

Tuesday 27 February

23:50 We didn´t deserve to lose - Zidane has no regrets after Espanyol upset
23:00 Swansea City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Ayew and Dyer see Swans into quarters
22:54 Chapecoense honoured at Laureus awards
21:57 Espanyol 1 Real Madrid 0: Ronaldo omission backfires
21:38 Juventus v Atalanta rearranged for March 14
20:53 Queiroz: Messi should be banned until FIFA proves he is human!
20:45 Totti´s career recognised with Laureus award
20:01 PSG spent €400m, €222m is in the infirmary - Garcia jibe after Neymar injury
18:58 Higuain out of Coppa Italia semi-final
17:56 Figo demands time for under-pressure Real Madrid boss Zidane
17:08 Pochettino offers update over Vertonghen and Alderweireld
16:44 Griezmann doesn´t read the press – Simeone not bothered by Barcelona rumours
16:10 Manchester City are spectacular - Villas-Boas praises Guardiola´s impact
14:54 Conte confirmed as top choice for Italy job
14:47 Nasri banned for six months for anti-doping violation
14:26 Fernandinho out of Man City´s trip to Arsenal
13:48 Neymar not having surgery, confirms Emery
13:29 Two years since his last goal – Berahino reaches rotten milestone
13:22 Swansea´s Montero secures sub-loan from Getafe to Emelec
13:19 Allegri wants Coppa Italia history but will not give up Serie A fight
11:53 Direct Champions League group stage qualification increased to 26 teams
10:53 Ronaldo rested for Espanyol trip ahead of PSG showdown
09:58 Serie A is in Napoli´s hands, says Insigne
09:40 Usain Bolt´s big football announcement was not what anyone expected
06:53 Arsenal need manager like Pochettino as Wright struggles to make case for Wenger
06:20 Huge interest in United and Madrid target Milinkovic-Savic, says Kezman
04:08 Matthaus: Lewandowski is Bayern´s Messi
03:37 Don´t put Man City on pedestal yet – Kompany
02:59 Carrasco not giving up on World Cup dream after CSL switch
02:17 Cafu: Real Madrid? Neymar is at PSG to win Champions League
01:03 I thought about going on holiday but Italy need me – Buffon confirms international return
00:10 Sarri targets 100 points as Napoli stretch Serie A lead

Facebook

18+ GambleAware