Dortmund to step up Reus contract talks

Borussia Dortmund plan to step up talks with Marco Reus over a new contract, according to sporting director Michael Zorc.

The Germany international has 18 months remaining on his deal at Signal Iduna Park and has yet to agree to an extension.

Reus only returned from a cruciate ligament injury in February and has scored twice in his last two Bundesliga appearances, against Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg.

Zorc says the 28-year-old did not want to discuss new terms while he recovered but now expects negotiations to pick up pace.

"We totally understood that Marco did not want to enter contract talks during his injury," he told Sport Bild. "And, of course, we will now intensify the talks."

Reus, who moved to Dortmund from Gladbach in 2012, has been linked with a possible move to Liverpool.

However, it is reported in Germany that the player's representatives have already held preliminary talks with Dortmund officials over a new contract.