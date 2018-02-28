Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win

Lautaro Martinez led Racing Club past Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores, while Colo-Colo were beaten Tuesday.
Linked with a move to Inter, Martinez scored a hat-trick as Racing claimed a 4-2 win over Cruzeiro in Buenos Aires in their Group 5 clash.
The 20-year-old opened the scoring in the 14th minute, tucking away a set-piece from Neri Cardozo.
The visitors equalised on the half-hour mark thanks to a Giorgian De Arrascaeta header, but another set-piece helped Racing restore their lead as Martinez struck again.
Martinez scored from a third set-piece in the 63rd minute, heading in a Ricardo Centurion corner to make it 3-1.
Robinho pulled a goal back for Cruzeiro, but Augusto Solari sealed the hosts' win despite a late red card to Renzo Saravia on a day that marked the beginning of the Copa Libertadores group stage.
In Santiago de Chile, a second-half goal from Vladimir Hernandez saw Atletico Nacional edge Colo-Colo 1-0.
In Group 1, Cerro Porteno recorded a 2-0 victory over Monagas in Maturin.
Cristian Insaurralde opened the scoring with a spectacular left-footed volley from inside the area in the 27th minute.
Marcos Caceres doubled the lead and sealed Cerro Porteno's win with a second-half strike after a poor error from goalkeeper Alain Baroja, with Monagas later reduced to 10 men.
In the same group, Defensor Sporting and Gremio played out a 1-1 draw.
