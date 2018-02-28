Article

Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win

28 February 2018 03:44

Lautaro Martinez led Racing Club past Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores, while Colo-Colo were beaten Tuesday.

Linked with a move to Inter, Martinez scored a hat-trick as Racing claimed a 4-2 win over Cruzeiro in Buenos Aires in their Group 5 clash.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring in the 14th minute, tucking away a set-piece from Neri Cardozo.

The visitors equalised on the half-hour mark thanks to a Giorgian De Arrascaeta header, but another set-piece helped Racing restore their lead as Martinez struck again.

Martinez scored from a third set-piece in the 63rd minute, heading in a Ricardo Centurion corner to make it 3-1.

Robinho pulled a goal back for Cruzeiro, but Augusto Solari sealed the hosts' win despite a late red card to Renzo Saravia on a day that marked the beginning of the Copa Libertadores group stage.

In Santiago de Chile, a second-half goal from Vladimir Hernandez saw Atletico Nacional edge Colo-Colo 1-0.

In Group 1, Cerro Porteno recorded a 2-0 victory over Monagas in Maturin.

Cristian Insaurralde opened the scoring with a spectacular left-footed volley from inside the area in the 27th minute.

Marcos Caceres doubled the lead and sealed Cerro Porteno's win with a second-half strike after a poor error from goalkeeper Alain Baroja, with Monagas later reduced to 10 men.

In the same group, Defensor Sporting and Gremio played out a 1-1 draw.

 

Sponsored links

Wednesday 28 February

06:43 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Valencia helps Tigres into quarter-finals
05:51 Kane is England´s only world-class player – Sheringham
04:47 Pochettino spoke to Alli after latest controversy
03:44 Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win
03:04 Kane can play for any club in Europe – Ronaldinho
01:58 Ex-Barcelona, Sporting Gijon and Spain star Quini dies
00:11 Neymar won´t face Madrid and should have op, says father
00:00 Championship Review: Dawson spares Hull, Sharp and Blades blunt Reading

Tuesday 27 February

23:50 We didn´t deserve to lose - Zidane has no regrets after Espanyol upset
23:00 Swansea City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Ayew and Dyer see Swans into quarters
22:54 Chapecoense honoured at Laureus awards
21:57 Espanyol 1 Real Madrid 0: Ronaldo omission backfires
21:38 Juventus v Atalanta rearranged for March 14
20:53 Queiroz: Messi should be banned until FIFA proves he is human!
20:45 Totti´s career recognised with Laureus award
20:01 PSG spent €400m, €222m is in the infirmary - Garcia jibe after Neymar injury
18:58 Higuain out of Coppa Italia semi-final
17:56 Figo demands time for under-pressure Real Madrid boss Zidane
17:08 Pochettino offers update over Vertonghen and Alderweireld
16:44 Griezmann doesn´t read the press – Simeone not bothered by Barcelona rumours
16:10 Manchester City are spectacular - Villas-Boas praises Guardiola´s impact
14:54 Conte confirmed as top choice for Italy job
14:47 Nasri banned for six months for anti-doping violation
14:26 Fernandinho out of Man City´s trip to Arsenal
13:48 Neymar not having surgery, confirms Emery
13:29 Two years since his last goal – Berahino reaches rotten milestone
13:22 Swansea´s Montero secures sub-loan from Getafe to Emelec
13:19 Allegri wants Coppa Italia history but will not give up Serie A fight
11:53 Direct Champions League group stage qualification increased to 26 teams
10:53 Ronaldo rested for Espanyol trip ahead of PSG showdown
09:58 Serie A is in Napoli´s hands, says Insigne
09:40 Usain Bolt´s big football announcement was not what anyone expected
06:53 Arsenal need manager like Pochettino as Wright struggles to make case for Wenger
06:20 Huge interest in United and Madrid target Milinkovic-Savic, says Kezman
04:08 Matthaus: Lewandowski is Bayern´s Messi
03:37 Don´t put Man City on pedestal yet – Kompany
02:59 Carrasco not giving up on World Cup dream after CSL switch
02:17 Cafu: Real Madrid? Neymar is at PSG to win Champions League
01:03 I thought about going on holiday but Italy need me – Buffon confirms international return
00:10 Sarri targets 100 points as Napoli stretch Serie A lead

Monday 26 February

23:54 Neymar suffers fractured foot, PSG confirm
23:41 Stoger frustrated as Dortmund winning streak ends
23:17 Lukaku suggests Premier League follows NBA with All-Star Game
22:53 Cagliari 0 Napoli 5: Hamsik edges closer to century in five-star display
22:24 Borussia Dortmund 1 Augsburg 1: Danso ends Stoger´s winning run
21:48 Coman out for ´several weeks´ after ankle surgery
20:47 Wilshere criticises officials after EFL Cup final loss
20:15 Warnock extends Cardiff City contract
19:40 Mamelodi Sundowns hint at Usain Bolt deal
19:37 VAR will not be used in Champions League next season
19:30 Ronaldo: I´m no Prince Charming, but I like myself
18:52 Real Madrid´s counter-attacking will damage PSG, predicts Villas-Boas
18:10 Carrasco and Gaitan leave Atletico Madrid for CSL side Dalian Yifang
17:57 Kompany: Playing under Guardiola like football university
17:54 Matic ´reveals´ just what was on that Mourinho message
17:12 Ramos is the best Real Madrid captain possible, declares Zidane
16:57 Ronaldo: Portugal not among World Cup favourites
16:25 Atalanta charged over alleged racist chanting towards Batshuayi
15:44 Ronaldo happy with five Ballons d´Or but ready to challenge for record sixth
14:40 I don´t like it when players are injured - Zidane wants Neymar fit to face Madrid
14:17 Lukaku ´expects a bit more respect´ for Manchester United goalscoring form
13:57 Di Biagio expects Buffon to return to Italy squad
13:09 Reus´ persistence demands more respect than Messi & Ronaldo, suggests Sammer
12:47 Dortmund fear missing out on permanent Batshuayi deal
12:27 Pep Guardiola´s Man City are ´scary´, says Thierry Henry
10:31 ´No chance´ Man United deserved win, claims Drinkwater
09:40 Neymar´s ankle in heavy strapping after Classique injury
07:28 Rami saddened by Neymar injury
02:47 Areola admits concerns over Neymar ahead of PSG-Madrid clash
02:15 Gattuso: Milan have to put helmets on and go into battle against Arsenal
01:36 Klopp tells in-form Liverpool to ´stay angry´
00:37 Neymar injury? I played the ball, claims Sarr
00:12 Change in approach was key to impressive Milan win - Gattuso

Facebook

18+ GambleAware