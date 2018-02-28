Congested fixture list hurting Barcelona - Valverde

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde conceded the timing of Thursday's LaLiga clash with Las Palmas, which comes just three days before a crucial clash with closest challengers Atletico Madrid, is detrimental to the team.
The league leaders are seven points ahead of Atletico, but their advantage could be trimmed to four by the time they kick off against Las Palmas, a fixture that takes place 24 hours after Diego Simeone's men face Leganes.
A win for Barca against Atletico on Sunday could go a long way to deciding the destination of the title and Valverde hinted at dissatisfaction with their opponents being given an extra day's rest.
Asked if the fixture list is hurting Barca, Valverde replied: "Yes, this week. Each team has moments throughout the season in which there's less time between matches to rest.
"There are a lot of questions and reasons why the schedule is the way it is. Normally when two teams have a day free they normally play that day. We have a long trip, it's not Atletico's fault.
"A lot of time they play on Thursday because of the Europa League and then they have to play Sunday. I've been there.
"There's nothing you can do, they're different competitions. Considering the importance of Sunday's game, it's something to think about. We just have to play the game."
Ernesto Valverde: "Las Palmas will pressure high up the field and will play it out from the back. That will have a physical cost for us. They are a team who have improved at the back in recent matches" pic.twitter.com/1FXJWfsAZ5— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 28, 2018
Valverde also dismissed claims from Simeone, who led Atletico to LaLiga glory in 2014, that only Barca and Real Madrid can win the title.
"Keeping in mind how he competes it's clear Atletico will fight until the end," Valverde added. "He doesn't think the league is over. Of course not."
The visit to Las Palmas presents Barca with the task of overcoming a side who play an open brand of football under Paco Jemez.
Las Palmas are third-bottom in LaLiga and have shipped the second-most goals in the division having conceded 52.
But Valverde does not believe their approach will be of benefit to his star-studded attack.
"Quite the contrary, you have to be able to overcome that," he said. "They're not going to run and hide. They're going to pressure us, they always do.
"They're going to come out and play. That's no help to us. It's a very good team and defensively they're improving in the last few games."
|Conte could save Chelsea job by beating Barcelona, claims Gullit
|Henry´s Arsenal dream backed by Laporta
|Juventus 1 Atalanta 0 (2-0 agg): Pjanic sends Juve into Coppa Italia final
|Bayern undecided on James future amid Lewandowski swap reports
|Mangala pledges to return stronger after undergoing surgery
|Struggling Arsenal announce £25m pre-tax profit
|Gullit: AC Milan & Inter lack identity
|Atletico exodus continues as Moya joins Real Sociedad
|´Terrible´ fixtures will focus Manchester City, says Guardiola
|Congested fixture list hurting Barcelona - Valverde
|It depends on him - Guardiola cold on Toure return
|Conte, Mancini and Di Biagio on Italy shortlist
|Dortmund to step up Reus contract talks
|Van Gaal aims dig at ´commercial´ Man United
|City aren´t in division five! – Wenger calls for ´perspective´ after final defeat
|Wenger ´amazed´ by questions over Arsenal future
|Varane: Real Madrid can´t give up on LaLiga
|Wales boss Giggs wants Ramsey future resolved
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Valencia helps Tigres into quarter-finals
|Kane is England´s only world-class player – Sheringham
|Pochettino spoke to Alli after latest controversy
|Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win
|Kane can play for any club in Europe – Ronaldinho
|Ex-Barcelona, Sporting Gijon and Spain star Quini dies
|Neymar won´t face Madrid and should have op, says father
|Championship Review: Dawson spares Hull, Sharp and Blades blunt Reading
|We didn´t deserve to lose - Zidane has no regrets after Espanyol upset
|Swansea City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Ayew and Dyer see Swans into quarters
|Chapecoense honoured at Laureus awards
|Espanyol 1 Real Madrid 0: Ronaldo omission backfires
|Juventus v Atalanta rearranged for March 14
|Queiroz: Messi should be banned until FIFA proves he is human!
|Totti´s career recognised with Laureus award
|PSG spent €400m, €222m is in the infirmary - Garcia jibe after Neymar injury
|Higuain out of Coppa Italia semi-final
|Figo demands time for under-pressure Real Madrid boss Zidane
|Pochettino offers update over Vertonghen and Alderweireld
|Griezmann doesn´t read the press – Simeone not bothered by Barcelona rumours
|Manchester City are spectacular - Villas-Boas praises Guardiola´s impact
|Conte confirmed as top choice for Italy job
|Nasri banned for six months for anti-doping violation
|Fernandinho out of Man City´s trip to Arsenal
|Neymar not having surgery, confirms Emery
|Two years since his last goal – Berahino reaches rotten milestone
|Swansea´s Montero secures sub-loan from Getafe to Emelec
|Allegri wants Coppa Italia history but will not give up Serie A fight
|Direct Champions League group stage qualification increased to 26 teams
|Ronaldo rested for Espanyol trip ahead of PSG showdown
|Serie A is in Napoli´s hands, says Insigne
|Usain Bolt´s big football announcement was not what anyone expected
|Arsenal need manager like Pochettino as Wright struggles to make case for Wenger
|Huge interest in United and Madrid target Milinkovic-Savic, says Kezman
|Matthaus: Lewandowski is Bayern´s Messi
|Don´t put Man City on pedestal yet – Kompany
|Carrasco not giving up on World Cup dream after CSL switch
|Cafu: Real Madrid? Neymar is at PSG to win Champions League
|I thought about going on holiday but Italy need me – Buffon confirms international return
|Sarri targets 100 points as Napoli stretch Serie A lead
|Neymar suffers fractured foot, PSG confirm
|Stoger frustrated as Dortmund winning streak ends
|Lukaku suggests Premier League follows NBA with All-Star Game
|Cagliari 0 Napoli 5: Hamsik edges closer to century in five-star display
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Augsburg 1: Danso ends Stoger´s winning run
|Coman out for ´several weeks´ after ankle surgery
|Wilshere criticises officials after EFL Cup final loss
|Warnock extends Cardiff City contract
|Mamelodi Sundowns hint at Usain Bolt deal
|VAR will not be used in Champions League next season
|Ronaldo: I´m no Prince Charming, but I like myself
|Real Madrid´s counter-attacking will damage PSG, predicts Villas-Boas
|Carrasco and Gaitan leave Atletico Madrid for CSL side Dalian Yifang
|Kompany: Playing under Guardiola like football university
|Matic ´reveals´ just what was on that Mourinho message
|Ramos is the best Real Madrid captain possible, declares Zidane
|Ronaldo: Portugal not among World Cup favourites
|Atalanta charged over alleged racist chanting towards Batshuayi
|Ronaldo happy with five Ballons d´Or but ready to challenge for record sixth
|I don´t like it when players are injured - Zidane wants Neymar fit to face Madrid
|Lukaku ´expects a bit more respect´ for Manchester United goalscoring form
|Di Biagio expects Buffon to return to Italy squad
|Reus´ persistence demands more respect than Messi & Ronaldo, suggests Sammer
|Dortmund fear missing out on permanent Batshuayi deal
|Pep Guardiola´s Man City are ´scary´, says Thierry Henry
|´No chance´ Man United deserved win, claims Drinkwater
|Neymar´s ankle in heavy strapping after Classique injury
|Rami saddened by Neymar injury
|Areola admits concerns over Neymar ahead of PSG-Madrid clash
|Gattuso: Milan have to put helmets on and go into battle against Arsenal
|Klopp tells in-form Liverpool to ´stay angry´
|Neymar injury? I played the ball, claims Sarr
|Change in approach was key to impressive Milan win - Gattuso