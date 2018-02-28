Related

Championship Review: Dawson spares Hull, Sharp and Blades blunt Reading

28 February 2018 00:00

Michael Dawson salvaged a vital point in Hull City's battle against the drop as the Championship relegation showdown against Barnsley at the KCOM Stadium finished 1-1.

City are battling to avoid a second relegation in as many seasons, having dropped down from the Premier League last term, and they are now three points better off than third-bottom Birmingham.

Barnsley are a point and a place worse off in 21st and they took the lead midway through the first half when Oli McBurnie powered home Brad Potts' cross – a fourth goal in as many matches for the on-loan Swansea City striker.

There was concern towards the end of the first half for Barnsley defender Adam Jackson and Hull's Jon Toral, who clashed heads and had lengthy treatment on the field before leaving on stretchers.

It fell to Hull captain Dawson to steer home from a corner 17 minutes from time, allowing Nigel Adkins' side to handily build on last Friday's 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

United bounced back from that setback with a 3-1 win over Reading, whose own drop fears remain.

Billy Sharp hit a double to return Chris Wilder's side to the top six, with Mark Duffy also on target for the Blades when he brilliantly smashed into the top corner a minute before half-time.

Omar Richards pulled a goal back for Jaap Stam's men and Leandro Bacuna had a penalty saved after Richard Stearman fouled Liam Kelly in the 62nd minute.

Sharp punished Reading for that miss by dispatching his 13th of the season a minute later.

