Related

Article

Atletico Madrid 4 Leganes 0: Griezmann century piles pressure on Barca

28 February 2018 23:19

Antoine Griezmann scored his 100th goal for Atletico Madrid, the striker hitting a hat-trick for the second game in succession as a 4-0 thrashing of Leganes moved Diego Simeone's men within four points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Griezmann scored all four goals to reach triple figures for Atletico as a sixth straight league win increased the pressure on the Catalan giants ahead of Sunday's crucial clash between the top two at Camp Nou.

With Barcelona due in action at Las Palmas on Thursday, Atletico needed a victory to cut the cushion enjoyed by Ernesto Valverde's side, and in-form Griezmann did the honours in supreme style.

The striker opened the scoring with a fine finish from Koke's superb throughball, having earlier been denied by the woodwork with a free-kick that curled a touch too much.

Griezmann scored his next set-piece though, blasting into the top-right corner to net his 101st Atletico goal and ensure a 0-0 draw at Butarque earlier in the season was forgotten.

The striker wrapped up his treble with a powerful header from a left-wing Filipe Luis cross and struck his fourth from a Diego Costa centre to give a rampant Atletico further hope ahead of their weekend visit to Barcelona.

A Costa snapshot required a save from Ivan Cuellar in the first minute and Saul Niguez thumped a drive just wide as Atletico hinted at the dominance to come by making a rapid start.

But Leganes should have taken the lead in the 11th minute, Javier Eraso missing from close range when he was found unmarked six yards out from a Gabriel Pires cross.

Atleti took heed of that warning and Griezmann was unlucky not to score with a cute free-kick that beat Cuellar but cracked the outside of the post.

Griezmann, having scored a hat-trick against Sevilla on Sunday, would not be denied when he ran through on goal after 25 minutes, though.

Koke's superb first-time pass bisected the Leganes defence, with Griezmann staying cool to hold off captain Martin Mantovani and finish past Cuellar with ease to bring up three figures for Atletico in all competitions.

Griezmann's earlier set-piece proved a sighter as he doubled the Atletico lead before the break.

From a similar position to the right of the D, Griezmann fired around the wall and into Cuellar's top-right corner, the goalkeeper unable to keep out the powerful strike.

Cuellar denied Griezmann his hat-trick before the half-time whistle, with Nordin Amrabat stinging the palms of Jan Oblak after the restart.

Griezmann was proving too hot to handle, however, with the striker completing his second treble in four days after 55 minutes.

The Frenchman dummied a pass from Costa to allow Filipe Luis to run clear down the left and deliver a measured cross for the former Real Sociedad star to thump home a bullet header.

Griezmann's 15th LaLiga goal of the season followed after 67 minutes, the striker beating Cuellar with a controlled volley from Costa's cross as Atleti ran riot.

Cuellar saved from Costa and Diego Godin's strike was correctly ruled out for offside, but Atletico's nine goals in their last two LaLiga matches is a sufficient sign the LaLiga title is not yet Barca's.

Sponsored links

Thursday 1 March

06:56 I´m on the same side as Wenger – Guardiola defends under-fire Arsenal boss
06:20 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Dallas fail to reach QFs as America cruise
05:23 Copa Libertadores Review: River rescue late draw on day of stalemates
03:28 Milan hero Donnarumma wants revenge against Juventus
03:28 I´m only an employee – Wenger says Arsenal future out of his hands
01:27 Gattuso: I´m not a guru but I´ve surprised people
01:25 Robin van Persie scores 300th career goal
01:03 PSG coach Emery hopeful over Mbappe injury after Neymar blow
00:58 Simeone: Costa´s presence has boosted Griezmann
00:51 Neymar channels Michael Jordan as injured PSG star vows not to give up
00:41 I´m trying to give Atletico fans joy, proclaims four-goal Greizmann
00:27 VAR killed Tottenham´s momentum, says Trippier
00:18 Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama

Wednesday 28 February

23:57 Wembley chaos puts spotlight on VAR
23:44 Lazio 0 AC Milan 0 (0-0 agg, 4-5 on penalties): Donnarumma the spot-kick hero
23:30 Guardiola will not ´damage´ Manchester City with ribbon protest
23:30 Guardiola: Manchester City hero Aguero one of the best
23:19 Atletico Madrid 4 Leganes 0: Griezmann century piles pressure on Barca
23:02 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Marseille 0: Di Maria at the double as holders put Neymar injury aside
22:43 Tottenham 6 Rochdale 1: Llorente hat-trick settles replay after VAR farce
22:41 Griezmann reaches 100 goals for Atletico Madrid
22:33 Chambly shock Strasbourg to reach Coupe de France semis
22:05 Allegri unsure over Higuain facing Lazio or Spurs
21:40 VAR controversy dominates replay as Spurs are pegged back
21:00 Neymar to undergo surgery, PSG confirm
19:57 Conte could save Chelsea job by beating Barcelona, claims Gullit
19:55 Henry´s Arsenal dream backed by Laporta
19:25 Juventus 1 Atalanta 0 (2-0 agg): Pjanic sends Juve into Coppa Italia final
18:56 Bayern undecided on James future amid Lewandowski swap reports
18:50 Mangala pledges to return stronger after undergoing surgery
17:46 Struggling Arsenal announce £25m pre-tax profit
17:30 Gullit: AC Milan & Inter lack identity
16:56 Atletico exodus continues as Moya joins Real Sociedad
16:25 ´Terrible´ fixtures will focus Manchester City, says Guardiola
16:20 Congested fixture list hurting Barcelona - Valverde
15:56 It depends on him - Guardiola cold on Toure return
14:07 Conte, Mancini and Di Biagio on Italy shortlist
13:15 Dortmund to step up Reus contract talks
12:37 Van Gaal aims dig at ´commercial´ Man United
10:59 City aren´t in division five! – Wenger calls for ´perspective´ after final defeat
10:30 Wenger ´amazed´ by questions over Arsenal future
09:53 Varane: Real Madrid can´t give up on LaLiga
09:14 Wales boss Giggs wants Ramsey future resolved
06:43 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Valencia helps Tigres into quarter-finals
05:51 Kane is England´s only world-class player – Sheringham
04:47 Pochettino spoke to Alli after latest controversy
03:44 Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win
03:04 Kane can play for any club in Europe – Ronaldinho
01:58 Ex-Barcelona, Sporting Gijon and Spain star Quini dies
00:11 Neymar won´t face Madrid and should have op, says father
00:00 Championship Review: Dawson spares Hull, Sharp and Blades blunt Reading

Tuesday 27 February

23:50 We didn´t deserve to lose - Zidane has no regrets after Espanyol upset
23:00 Swansea City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Ayew and Dyer see Swans into quarters
22:54 Chapecoense honoured at Laureus awards
21:57 Espanyol 1 Real Madrid 0: Ronaldo omission backfires
21:38 Juventus v Atalanta rearranged for March 14
20:53 Queiroz: Messi should be banned until FIFA proves he is human!
20:45 Totti´s career recognised with Laureus award
20:01 PSG spent €400m, €222m is in the infirmary - Garcia jibe after Neymar injury
18:58 Higuain out of Coppa Italia semi-final
17:56 Figo demands time for under-pressure Real Madrid boss Zidane
17:08 Pochettino offers update over Vertonghen and Alderweireld
16:44 Griezmann doesn´t read the press – Simeone not bothered by Barcelona rumours
16:10 Manchester City are spectacular - Villas-Boas praises Guardiola´s impact
14:54 Conte confirmed as top choice for Italy job
14:47 Nasri banned for six months for anti-doping violation
14:26 Fernandinho out of Man City´s trip to Arsenal
13:48 Neymar not having surgery, confirms Emery
13:29 Two years since his last goal – Berahino reaches rotten milestone
13:22 Swansea´s Montero secures sub-loan from Getafe to Emelec
13:19 Allegri wants Coppa Italia history but will not give up Serie A fight
11:53 Direct Champions League group stage qualification increased to 26 teams
10:53 Ronaldo rested for Espanyol trip ahead of PSG showdown
09:58 Serie A is in Napoli´s hands, says Insigne
09:40 Usain Bolt´s big football announcement was not what anyone expected
06:53 Arsenal need manager like Pochettino as Wright struggles to make case for Wenger
06:20 Huge interest in United and Madrid target Milinkovic-Savic, says Kezman
04:08 Matthaus: Lewandowski is Bayern´s Messi
03:37 Don´t put Man City on pedestal yet – Kompany
02:59 Carrasco not giving up on World Cup dream after CSL switch
02:17 Cafu: Real Madrid? Neymar is at PSG to win Champions League
01:03 I thought about going on holiday but Italy need me – Buffon confirms international return
00:10 Sarri targets 100 points as Napoli stretch Serie A lead

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 25 +56 65
2 Atlético Madrid 26 +34 61
3 Real Madrid 26 +34 51
4 Valencia 26 +20 50
5 Sevilla 26 -6 42
6 Villarreal 26 +6 41
7 Eibar 26 -5 38
8 Girona 26 +0 37
9 Getafe 26 +10 36
10 Real Betis 25 -7 36
11 Celta de Vigo 26 +5 35
12 Athletic Club 26 -2 32
13 Espanyol 26 -9 31
14 Leganés 26 -11 30
15 Real Sociedad 25 +0 29
16 Deportivo Alavés 25 -15 28
17 Levante 25 -19 20
18 Las Palmas 25 -34 19
19 Deportivo La C… 26 -32 18
20 Málaga 26 -25 13

Facebook

18+ GambleAware