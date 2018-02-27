We didn´t deserve to lose - Zidane has no regrets after Espanyol upset

Zinedine Zidane felt Real Madrid did not deserve to lose against Espanyol, despite admitting they were poor in the second half at the RCDE Stadium.
The champions saw their five-game winning run in all competitions emphatically ended when Gerard Moreno slammed home a dramatic late winner for lowly Espanyol.
The 1-0 defeat will lead to questions over Zidane's decision to rest Cristiano Ronaldo, while Karim Benzema started the midweek fixture on the bench.
Benzema did come on as Madrid pushed for a late winner, only to be caught on the counter when Sergio Garcia's cross allowed Moreno to score in the third minute of added time.
"We have missed a bit of everything. We started well and had chances to score, but the second half was worse," Zidane said.
"Espanyol had few opportunities. It is a defeat that hurts and a bad result - I'm sorry for the players.
"Sometimes you do not understand football. We had a few moments in the second half, but you have to accept the difficult times.
"When time is nearly up and it's 0-0, things can happen. We always look for victory and today we did not achieve it.
"They also scored a goal in the last minute, but we should not think twice about that. We did not deserve victory, or defeat. "
Zidane - who withdrew Gareth Bale with nine minutes remaining when the game was still scoreless - could see his side slip down to fourth in the table, if nearest rivals Valencia win away at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.
They will look to get back to winning ways when they host Getafe this weekend, followed by a huge Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital next Tuesday.
3 - Espanyol are unbeaten in their three La Liga home games against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico in the same season for the first time since 1997/98. Battling. pic.twitter.com/EQDZC2vX3m— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 27, 2018
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Valencia helps Tigres into quarter-finals
|Kane is England´s only world-class player – Sheringham
|Pochettino spoke to Alli after latest controversy
|Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win
|Kane can play for any club in Europe – Ronaldinho
|Ex-Barcelona, Sporting Gijon and Spain star Quini dies
|Neymar won´t face Madrid and should have op, says father
|Championship Review: Dawson spares Hull, Sharp and Blades blunt Reading
|We didn´t deserve to lose - Zidane has no regrets after Espanyol upset
|Swansea City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Ayew and Dyer see Swans into quarters
|Chapecoense honoured at Laureus awards
|Espanyol 1 Real Madrid 0: Ronaldo omission backfires
|Juventus v Atalanta rearranged for March 14
|Queiroz: Messi should be banned until FIFA proves he is human!
|Totti´s career recognised with Laureus award
|PSG spent €400m, €222m is in the infirmary - Garcia jibe after Neymar injury
|Higuain out of Coppa Italia semi-final
|Figo demands time for under-pressure Real Madrid boss Zidane
|Pochettino offers update over Vertonghen and Alderweireld
|Griezmann doesn´t read the press – Simeone not bothered by Barcelona rumours
|Manchester City are spectacular - Villas-Boas praises Guardiola´s impact
|Conte confirmed as top choice for Italy job
|Nasri banned for six months for anti-doping violation
|Fernandinho out of Man City´s trip to Arsenal
|Neymar not having surgery, confirms Emery
|Two years since his last goal – Berahino reaches rotten milestone
|Swansea´s Montero secures sub-loan from Getafe to Emelec
|Allegri wants Coppa Italia history but will not give up Serie A fight
|Direct Champions League group stage qualification increased to 26 teams
|Ronaldo rested for Espanyol trip ahead of PSG showdown
|Serie A is in Napoli´s hands, says Insigne
|Usain Bolt´s big football announcement was not what anyone expected
|Arsenal need manager like Pochettino as Wright struggles to make case for Wenger
|Huge interest in United and Madrid target Milinkovic-Savic, says Kezman
|Matthaus: Lewandowski is Bayern´s Messi
|Don´t put Man City on pedestal yet – Kompany
|Carrasco not giving up on World Cup dream after CSL switch
|Cafu: Real Madrid? Neymar is at PSG to win Champions League
|I thought about going on holiday but Italy need me – Buffon confirms international return
|Sarri targets 100 points as Napoli stretch Serie A lead
|Neymar suffers fractured foot, PSG confirm
|Stoger frustrated as Dortmund winning streak ends
|Lukaku suggests Premier League follows NBA with All-Star Game
|Cagliari 0 Napoli 5: Hamsik edges closer to century in five-star display
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Augsburg 1: Danso ends Stoger´s winning run
|Coman out for ´several weeks´ after ankle surgery
|Wilshere criticises officials after EFL Cup final loss
|Warnock extends Cardiff City contract
|Mamelodi Sundowns hint at Usain Bolt deal
|VAR will not be used in Champions League next season
|Ronaldo: I´m no Prince Charming, but I like myself
|Real Madrid´s counter-attacking will damage PSG, predicts Villas-Boas
|Carrasco and Gaitan leave Atletico Madrid for CSL side Dalian Yifang
|Kompany: Playing under Guardiola like football university
|Matic ´reveals´ just what was on that Mourinho message
|Ramos is the best Real Madrid captain possible, declares Zidane
|Ronaldo: Portugal not among World Cup favourites
|Atalanta charged over alleged racist chanting towards Batshuayi
|Ronaldo happy with five Ballons d´Or but ready to challenge for record sixth
|I don´t like it when players are injured - Zidane wants Neymar fit to face Madrid
|Lukaku ´expects a bit more respect´ for Manchester United goalscoring form
|Di Biagio expects Buffon to return to Italy squad
|Reus´ persistence demands more respect than Messi & Ronaldo, suggests Sammer
|Dortmund fear missing out on permanent Batshuayi deal
|Pep Guardiola´s Man City are ´scary´, says Thierry Henry
|´No chance´ Man United deserved win, claims Drinkwater
|Neymar´s ankle in heavy strapping after Classique injury
|Rami saddened by Neymar injury
|Areola admits concerns over Neymar ahead of PSG-Madrid clash
|Gattuso: Milan have to put helmets on and go into battle against Arsenal
|Klopp tells in-form Liverpool to ´stay angry´
|Neymar injury? I played the ball, claims Sarr
|Change in approach was key to impressive Milan win - Gattuso