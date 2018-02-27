Sarri targets 100 points as Napoli stretch Serie A lead

Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri is targeting 100 Serie A points for his side after a 5-0 demolition of Cagliari stretched their lead at the top of the table.

With Juventus seeing their home game against Atalanta postponed on Sunday, Napoli moved four points clear of the Italian champions by thumping Cagliari.

Marek Hamsik scored his 99th Serie A goal for Napoli, with Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Mario Rui also on target on Monday.

Napoli have not won the Scudetto since 1990 but Sarri believes his team – who have won 10 straight Serie A games – will need to maintain their superb form to dethrone Juve.

5 - @sscnapoli have found the net with 5 different players in a single Serie A match for the first time since March 2012, also against Cagliari. Variety. #CagliariNapoli — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 26, 2018

"Where to improve such a beautiful game?" Sarri said to Premium Sport. "Surely we will find some movement to improve even in a game like this, which seems to be perfect: there is always something to improve.

"A Juventus fan says we will win the Scudetto because we deserve it? I hope he is right, but let's not forget that the Bianconeri are a very strong team, which has infinite resources.

"I hope to reach 100 points, but for us it would be unknown terrain: we do not know if we can get there."

#Sarri: "It was a tight match until we got the second goal. It was downhill after that but never easy because @CagliariCalcio are a very physical side"

#CagliariNapoli 0-5

#SerieATIM

#ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/r1SsMfhPh1 — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) February 26, 2018

The postponement of Juve's clash with Atalanta due to heavy snow in Turin leaves Massimiliano Allegri's side with an increasingly packed schedule – the Bianconeri still in the Champions League and facing Atalanta in the Coppa Italia semi-finals this week.

But Sarri – whose Napoli need 10 wins and a draw from their remaining 12 games to reach 100 points – does not believe the timing of matches is going to have a decisive impact on which side claim the title at the end of the season.

"They all said that playing before was not an advantage, and if it was not for them, it is not for us either," Sarri said.

"I said a mathematical thing, Juventus always win and then playing before us put pressure on us.

"A case has been mounted on this thing. You play, when you have to play and that's it."