Related

Article

Griezmann doesn´t read the press – Simeone not bothered by Barcelona rumours

27 February 2018 16:44

Diego Simeone is not worried about fresh reports linking Antoine Griezmann with Barcelona, insisting he does not think the Atletico Madrid star has even read the rumours.

The France international has regularly been linked with a move to Camp Nou at the end of the season, having rejected the chance to leave the club in 2017 while they were under a transfer embargo.

Catalan newspaper Sport has claimed Barca's senior players have given their backing to the signing of the 26-year-old, who is reportedly ready to become part of a 'fantastic five' under Ernesto Valverde, alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

The publication even included a mock-up of Griezmann wearing a Barca shirt, but Simeone sees no reason why such stories should distract the forward ahead of Wednesday's home LaLiga clash with Leganes.

"To be honest with you, I don't think Griezmann even reads the press," he told a news conference. "We're thinking only about [Wednesday] and the difficulties he is going to face against Leganes.

"Away from home, Leganes close up well at the back, they make the most of the dead-ball moves they get, they work well using spaces they create - all of that concerns me.

"In terms of our game, we have been consistent in our last three matches but, to maintain that, we need intensity and to know in which direction this team is heading. We are playing with a very determined style and once we get close to maximizing individual potential, collectively we will be stronger as a team."

Atletico saw Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan complete moves to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang this week, while Augusto Fernandez signed for Beijing Renhe last month.

However, Simeone is not worried about his squad being light on numbers as they battle for LaLiga and Europa League glory in the final few months of the season.

"First of all, I wish both of them the best of luck, they always gave everything they had for the team and the group; I thank them for the effort they made," he said of Carrasco and Gaitan. 

"As for where that leaves us, the team's fine, it's a reduced squad but a very competitive one. That will give us the chance to give everyone playing time and we will try to dish it out as equally as we can."

Simeone also expects Fernando Torres to play an important role before the end of 2017-18, when it is expected he will leave the club.

"I'm hoping that he will give the best he has got from now until the end of the season. Knowing Fernando, I couldn't envisage any other situation," he added.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 28 February

06:43 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Valencia helps Tigres into quarter-finals
05:51 Kane is England´s only world-class player – Sheringham
04:47 Pochettino spoke to Alli after latest controversy
03:44 Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win
03:04 Kane can play for any club in Europe – Ronaldinho
01:58 Ex-Barcelona, Sporting Gijon and Spain star Quini dies
00:11 Neymar won´t face Madrid and should have op, says father
00:00 Championship Review: Dawson spares Hull, Sharp and Blades blunt Reading

Tuesday 27 February

23:50 We didn´t deserve to lose - Zidane has no regrets after Espanyol upset
23:00 Swansea City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Ayew and Dyer see Swans into quarters
22:54 Chapecoense honoured at Laureus awards
21:57 Espanyol 1 Real Madrid 0: Ronaldo omission backfires
21:38 Juventus v Atalanta rearranged for March 14
20:53 Queiroz: Messi should be banned until FIFA proves he is human!
20:45 Totti´s career recognised with Laureus award
20:01 PSG spent €400m, €222m is in the infirmary - Garcia jibe after Neymar injury
18:58 Higuain out of Coppa Italia semi-final
17:56 Figo demands time for under-pressure Real Madrid boss Zidane
17:08 Pochettino offers update over Vertonghen and Alderweireld
16:44 Griezmann doesn´t read the press – Simeone not bothered by Barcelona rumours
16:10 Manchester City are spectacular - Villas-Boas praises Guardiola´s impact
14:54 Conte confirmed as top choice for Italy job
14:47 Nasri banned for six months for anti-doping violation
14:26 Fernandinho out of Man City´s trip to Arsenal
13:48 Neymar not having surgery, confirms Emery
13:29 Two years since his last goal – Berahino reaches rotten milestone
13:22 Swansea´s Montero secures sub-loan from Getafe to Emelec
13:19 Allegri wants Coppa Italia history but will not give up Serie A fight
11:53 Direct Champions League group stage qualification increased to 26 teams
10:53 Ronaldo rested for Espanyol trip ahead of PSG showdown
09:58 Serie A is in Napoli´s hands, says Insigne
09:40 Usain Bolt´s big football announcement was not what anyone expected
06:53 Arsenal need manager like Pochettino as Wright struggles to make case for Wenger
06:20 Huge interest in United and Madrid target Milinkovic-Savic, says Kezman
04:08 Matthaus: Lewandowski is Bayern´s Messi
03:37 Don´t put Man City on pedestal yet – Kompany
02:59 Carrasco not giving up on World Cup dream after CSL switch
02:17 Cafu: Real Madrid? Neymar is at PSG to win Champions League
01:03 I thought about going on holiday but Italy need me – Buffon confirms international return
00:10 Sarri targets 100 points as Napoli stretch Serie A lead

Monday 26 February

23:54 Neymar suffers fractured foot, PSG confirm
23:41 Stoger frustrated as Dortmund winning streak ends
23:17 Lukaku suggests Premier League follows NBA with All-Star Game
22:53 Cagliari 0 Napoli 5: Hamsik edges closer to century in five-star display
22:24 Borussia Dortmund 1 Augsburg 1: Danso ends Stoger´s winning run
21:48 Coman out for ´several weeks´ after ankle surgery
20:47 Wilshere criticises officials after EFL Cup final loss
20:15 Warnock extends Cardiff City contract
19:40 Mamelodi Sundowns hint at Usain Bolt deal
19:37 VAR will not be used in Champions League next season
19:30 Ronaldo: I´m no Prince Charming, but I like myself
18:52 Real Madrid´s counter-attacking will damage PSG, predicts Villas-Boas
18:10 Carrasco and Gaitan leave Atletico Madrid for CSL side Dalian Yifang
17:57 Kompany: Playing under Guardiola like football university
17:54 Matic ´reveals´ just what was on that Mourinho message
17:12 Ramos is the best Real Madrid captain possible, declares Zidane
16:57 Ronaldo: Portugal not among World Cup favourites
16:25 Atalanta charged over alleged racist chanting towards Batshuayi
15:44 Ronaldo happy with five Ballons d´Or but ready to challenge for record sixth
14:40 I don´t like it when players are injured - Zidane wants Neymar fit to face Madrid
14:17 Lukaku ´expects a bit more respect´ for Manchester United goalscoring form
13:57 Di Biagio expects Buffon to return to Italy squad
13:09 Reus´ persistence demands more respect than Messi & Ronaldo, suggests Sammer
12:47 Dortmund fear missing out on permanent Batshuayi deal
12:27 Pep Guardiola´s Man City are ´scary´, says Thierry Henry
10:31 ´No chance´ Man United deserved win, claims Drinkwater
09:40 Neymar´s ankle in heavy strapping after Classique injury
07:28 Rami saddened by Neymar injury
02:47 Areola admits concerns over Neymar ahead of PSG-Madrid clash
02:15 Gattuso: Milan have to put helmets on and go into battle against Arsenal
01:36 Klopp tells in-form Liverpool to ´stay angry´
00:37 Neymar injury? I played the ball, claims Sarr
00:12 Change in approach was key to impressive Milan win - Gattuso

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 25 +56 65
2 Atlético Madrid 25 +30 58
3 Real Madrid 26 +34 51
4 Valencia 25 +20 49
5 Villarreal 25 +7 41
6 Sevilla 25 -7 39
7 Girona 26 +0 37
8 Real Betis 25 -7 36
9 Celta de Vigo 26 +5 35
10 Eibar 25 -6 35
11 Getafe 25 +7 33
12 Athletic Club 25 -2 31
13 Espanyol 26 -9 31
14 Leganés 25 -7 30
15 Real Sociedad 25 +0 29
16 Deportivo Alavés 25 -15 28
17 Levante 25 -19 20
18 Las Palmas 25 -34 19
19 Deportivo La C… 25 -29 18
20 Málaga 25 -24 13

Facebook

18+ GambleAware