Griezmann doesn´t read the press – Simeone not bothered by Barcelona rumours

Diego Simeone is not worried about fresh reports linking Antoine Griezmann with Barcelona, insisting he does not think the Atletico Madrid star has even read the rumours.
The France international has regularly been linked with a move to Camp Nou at the end of the season, having rejected the chance to leave the club in 2017 while they were under a transfer embargo.
Catalan newspaper Sport has claimed Barca's senior players have given their backing to the signing of the 26-year-old, who is reportedly ready to become part of a 'fantastic five' under Ernesto Valverde, alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.
The publication even included a mock-up of Griezmann wearing a Barca shirt, but Simeone sees no reason why such stories should distract the forward ahead of Wednesday's home LaLiga clash with Leganes.
Hola! Esta es nuestra #portada de hoy: https://t.co/ToArhZe4fI
— Diario SPORT (@sport) February 27, 2018
"To be honest with you, I don't think Griezmann even reads the press," he told a news conference. "We're thinking only about [Wednesday] and the difficulties he is going to face against Leganes.
"Away from home, Leganes close up well at the back, they make the most of the dead-ball moves they get, they work well using spaces they create - all of that concerns me.
"In terms of our game, we have been consistent in our last three matches but, to maintain that, we need intensity and to know in which direction this team is heading. We are playing with a very determined style and once we get close to maximizing individual potential, collectively we will be stronger as a team."
Atletico saw Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan complete moves to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang this week, while Augusto Fernandez signed for Beijing Renhe last month.
However, Simeone is not worried about his squad being light on numbers as they battle for LaLiga and Europa League glory in the final few months of the season.
"First of all, I wish both of them the best of luck, they always gave everything they had for the team and the group; I thank them for the effort they made," he said of Carrasco and Gaitan.
"As for where that leaves us, the team's fine, it's a reduced squad but a very competitive one. That will give us the chance to give everyone playing time and we will try to dish it out as equally as we can."
Simeone also expects Fernando Torres to play an important role before the end of 2017-18, when it is expected he will leave the club.
"I'm hoping that he will give the best he has got from now until the end of the season. Knowing Fernando, I couldn't envisage any other situation," he added.
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Valencia helps Tigres into quarter-finals
|Kane is England´s only world-class player – Sheringham
|Pochettino spoke to Alli after latest controversy
|Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win
|Kane can play for any club in Europe – Ronaldinho
|Ex-Barcelona, Sporting Gijon and Spain star Quini dies
|Neymar won´t face Madrid and should have op, says father
|Championship Review: Dawson spares Hull, Sharp and Blades blunt Reading
|We didn´t deserve to lose - Zidane has no regrets after Espanyol upset
|Swansea City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Ayew and Dyer see Swans into quarters
|Chapecoense honoured at Laureus awards
|Espanyol 1 Real Madrid 0: Ronaldo omission backfires
|Juventus v Atalanta rearranged for March 14
|Queiroz: Messi should be banned until FIFA proves he is human!
|Totti´s career recognised with Laureus award
|PSG spent €400m, €222m is in the infirmary - Garcia jibe after Neymar injury
|Higuain out of Coppa Italia semi-final
|Figo demands time for under-pressure Real Madrid boss Zidane
|Pochettino offers update over Vertonghen and Alderweireld
|Griezmann doesn´t read the press – Simeone not bothered by Barcelona rumours
|Manchester City are spectacular - Villas-Boas praises Guardiola´s impact
|Conte confirmed as top choice for Italy job
|Nasri banned for six months for anti-doping violation
|Fernandinho out of Man City´s trip to Arsenal
|Neymar not having surgery, confirms Emery
|Two years since his last goal – Berahino reaches rotten milestone
|Swansea´s Montero secures sub-loan from Getafe to Emelec
|Allegri wants Coppa Italia history but will not give up Serie A fight
|Direct Champions League group stage qualification increased to 26 teams
|Ronaldo rested for Espanyol trip ahead of PSG showdown
|Serie A is in Napoli´s hands, says Insigne
|Usain Bolt´s big football announcement was not what anyone expected
|Arsenal need manager like Pochettino as Wright struggles to make case for Wenger
|Huge interest in United and Madrid target Milinkovic-Savic, says Kezman
|Matthaus: Lewandowski is Bayern´s Messi
|Don´t put Man City on pedestal yet – Kompany
|Carrasco not giving up on World Cup dream after CSL switch
|Cafu: Real Madrid? Neymar is at PSG to win Champions League
|I thought about going on holiday but Italy need me – Buffon confirms international return
|Sarri targets 100 points as Napoli stretch Serie A lead
|Neymar suffers fractured foot, PSG confirm
|Stoger frustrated as Dortmund winning streak ends
|Lukaku suggests Premier League follows NBA with All-Star Game
|Cagliari 0 Napoli 5: Hamsik edges closer to century in five-star display
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Augsburg 1: Danso ends Stoger´s winning run
|Coman out for ´several weeks´ after ankle surgery
|Wilshere criticises officials after EFL Cup final loss
|Warnock extends Cardiff City contract
|Mamelodi Sundowns hint at Usain Bolt deal
|VAR will not be used in Champions League next season
|Ronaldo: I´m no Prince Charming, but I like myself
|Real Madrid´s counter-attacking will damage PSG, predicts Villas-Boas
|Carrasco and Gaitan leave Atletico Madrid for CSL side Dalian Yifang
|Kompany: Playing under Guardiola like football university
|Matic ´reveals´ just what was on that Mourinho message
|Ramos is the best Real Madrid captain possible, declares Zidane
|Ronaldo: Portugal not among World Cup favourites
|Atalanta charged over alleged racist chanting towards Batshuayi
|Ronaldo happy with five Ballons d´Or but ready to challenge for record sixth
|I don´t like it when players are injured - Zidane wants Neymar fit to face Madrid
|Lukaku ´expects a bit more respect´ for Manchester United goalscoring form
|Di Biagio expects Buffon to return to Italy squad
|Reus´ persistence demands more respect than Messi & Ronaldo, suggests Sammer
|Dortmund fear missing out on permanent Batshuayi deal
|Pep Guardiola´s Man City are ´scary´, says Thierry Henry
|´No chance´ Man United deserved win, claims Drinkwater
|Neymar´s ankle in heavy strapping after Classique injury
|Rami saddened by Neymar injury
|Areola admits concerns over Neymar ahead of PSG-Madrid clash
|Gattuso: Milan have to put helmets on and go into battle against Arsenal
|Klopp tells in-form Liverpool to ´stay angry´
|Neymar injury? I played the ball, claims Sarr
|Change in approach was key to impressive Milan win - Gattuso